Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 22 peg Mike Fiers, Derek Holland as sleepers

Stephen Strasburg is expected back from the DL in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), adding to the pile of high-end arms in line for two starts. So is there anything available on the waiver wire? Scott White takes a look.

Chances are you already have a couple of the pitchers in line for two starts in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26). There are no shortage of high-end choices.

And the Nationals will add another to the mix when they welcome back Stephen Strasburg from a neck issue Tuesday. His upside makes him worth activating right away. In fact, I'd say all of the top 17 here are advisable plays regardless of format. Maybe if you're particularly protective of ERA and WHIP in a Rotisserie league, you draw the line at 13 and avoid the capriciousness of Vince Velasquez, but in most cases, the reward justifies the risk.

Where it gets dicey is No. 17, Tyler Anderson, who is coming off a miserable start and has two matchups in the worst pitcher's environment. Of course, he has historically been better there than on the road, and the matchups are pretty good. Shane Bieber is another pitcher I'd normally trust with two starts, but the first of his matchups (at Boston) is terrible and the second (at Kansas City) is terrific.

I think you roll the dice in a points league, where the damage from a bad start typically isn't as debilitating as it is in a categories league. Mike Fiers, Derek Holland and Trevor Richards, all of whom may actually be available in your league, also meet the points league standard for me. 

Two-start pitchers for Week 22
Rank Pitcher Start 1 Start 2
1 Corey Kluber, CLE at BOS at KC
2 Gerrit Cole, HOU at SEA at LAA
3 Rick Porcello, BOS vs. CLE at TB
4 Blake Snell, TB vs. KC vs. BOS
5 Jose Berrios, MIN vs. CHW vs. OAK
6 Masahiro Tanaka, NYY at MIA at BAL
7 Carlos Rodon, CHW vs. MIN at DET
8 Zack Wheeler, NYM vs. SF vs. WAS
9 Stephen Strasburg, WAS vs. PHI at NYM
10 Chris Archer, PIT vs. ATL at MIL
11 Kevin Gausman, ATL at PIT at MIA
12 Kyle Hendricks, CHC at DET vs. CIN
13 Alex Wood, LAD vs. STL vs. SD
14 Vince Velasquez, PHI at WAS at TOR
15 Nathan Eovaldi, BOS vs. CLE at TB
16 Julio Teheran, ATL at PIT at MIA
17 Jhoulys Chacin, MIL vs. CIN vs. PIT
18 Tyler Anderson, COL vs. SD vs. STL
19 Shane Bieber, CLE at BOS at KC
20 Mike Fiers, OAK vs. TEX at MIN
21 Derek Holland, SF at NYM vs. TEX
22 Trevor Richards, MIA vs. NYY vs. ATL
23 Dylan Bundy, BAL at TOR vs. NYY
24 Austin Gomber, STL* at LAD at COL
25 Lucas Giolito, CHW at MIN at DET
26 Andrew Cashner, BAL at TOR vs. NYY
27 Brett Anderson, OAK vs. TEX at MIN
28 Robbie Erlin, SD* at COL at LAD
29 Marco Estrada, TOR vs. BAL vs. PHI
30 Steven Matz, NYM vs. SF vs. WAS
31 Jordan Zimmermann, DET vs. CHC vs. CHW
32 Jorge Lopez, KC* at TB vs. CLE
33 Glenn Sparkman, KC* at TB vs. CLE
34 Homer Bailey, CIN at MIL at CHC
35 Ervin Santana, MIN at CHW vs. OAK

*RP-eligible

Senior Fantasy Writer

Raised in Atlanta by a board game-loving family during the dawn of the '90s Braves dynasty, Scott White was easy prey for the Fantasy Sports, in particular Fantasy Baseball, and has devoted his adulthood... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories