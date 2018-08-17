Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 22 peg Mike Fiers, Derek Holland as sleepers
Stephen Strasburg is expected back from the DL in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), adding to the pile of high-end arms in line for two starts. So is there anything available on the waiver wire? Scott White takes a look.
Chances are you already have a couple of the pitchers in line for two starts in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26). There are no shortage of high-end choices.
And the Nationals will add another to the mix when they welcome back Stephen Strasburg from a neck issue Tuesday. His upside makes him worth activating right away. In fact, I'd say all of the top 17 here are advisable plays regardless of format. Maybe if you're particularly protective of ERA and WHIP in a Rotisserie league, you draw the line at 13 and avoid the capriciousness of Vince Velasquez, but in most cases, the reward justifies the risk.
Where it gets dicey is No. 17, Tyler Anderson, who is coming off a miserable start and has two matchups in the worst pitcher's environment. Of course, he has historically been better there than on the road, and the matchups are pretty good. Shane Bieber is another pitcher I'd normally trust with two starts, but the first of his matchups (at Boston) is terrible and the second (at Kansas City) is terrific.
I think you roll the dice in a points league, where the damage from a bad start typically isn't as debilitating as it is in a categories league. Mike Fiers, Derek Holland and Trevor Richards, all of whom may actually be available in your league, also meet the points league standard for me.
|Two-start pitchers for Week 22
|Rank
|Pitcher
|Start 1
|Start 2
|1
|Corey Kluber, CLE
|at BOS
|at KC
|2
|Gerrit Cole, HOU
|at SEA
|at LAA
|3
|Rick Porcello, BOS
|vs. CLE
|at TB
|4
|Blake Snell, TB
|vs. KC
|vs. BOS
|5
|Jose Berrios, MIN
|vs. CHW
|vs. OAK
|6
|Masahiro Tanaka, NYY
|at MIA
|at BAL
|7
|Carlos Rodon, CHW
|vs. MIN
|at DET
|8
|Zack Wheeler, NYM
|vs. SF
|vs. WAS
|9
|Stephen Strasburg, WAS
|vs. PHI
|at NYM
|10
|Chris Archer, PIT
|vs. ATL
|at MIL
|11
|Kevin Gausman, ATL
|at PIT
|at MIA
|12
|Kyle Hendricks, CHC
|at DET
|vs. CIN
|13
|Alex Wood, LAD
|vs. STL
|vs. SD
|14
|Vince Velasquez, PHI
|at WAS
|at TOR
|15
|Nathan Eovaldi, BOS
|vs. CLE
|at TB
|16
|Julio Teheran, ATL
|at PIT
|at MIA
|17
|Jhoulys Chacin, MIL
|vs. CIN
|vs. PIT
|18
|Tyler Anderson, COL
|vs. SD
|vs. STL
|19
|Shane Bieber, CLE
|at BOS
|at KC
|20
|Mike Fiers, OAK
|vs. TEX
|at MIN
|21
|Derek Holland, SF
|at NYM
|vs. TEX
|22
|Trevor Richards, MIA
|vs. NYY
|vs. ATL
|23
|Dylan Bundy, BAL
|at TOR
|vs. NYY
|24
|Austin Gomber, STL*
|at LAD
|at COL
|25
|Lucas Giolito, CHW
|at MIN
|at DET
|26
|Andrew Cashner, BAL
|at TOR
|vs. NYY
|27
|Brett Anderson, OAK
|vs. TEX
|at MIN
|28
|Robbie Erlin, SD*
|at COL
|at LAD
|29
|Marco Estrada, TOR
|vs. BAL
|vs. PHI
|30
|Steven Matz, NYM
|vs. SF
|vs. WAS
|31
|Jordan Zimmermann, DET
|vs. CHC
|vs. CHW
|32
|Jorge Lopez, KC*
|at TB
|vs. CLE
|33
|Glenn Sparkman, KC*
|at TB
|vs. CLE
|34
|Homer Bailey, CIN
|at MIL
|at CHC
|35
|Ervin Santana, MIN
|at CHW
|vs. OAK
*RP-eligible
