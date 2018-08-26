Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 23 identify Clay Buchholz, Junior Guerra as sleepers

A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2). Our Scott White identifies the best of the bunch.

Used to be we'd see 35-40 pitchers in line for two starts in a given week. With the extra off days built into this year's schedule, it's been more like 35.

This week, it's 30. There's the potential for 31 if Eduardo Rodriguez doesn't return over the weekend, allowing Brian Johnson to start twice, but either way, it's a low number.

And more than half of them are too high-end to qualify as sleepers.

Generally, the sleeper cutoff is 80 percent ownership in CBS Sports leagues, which is pretty generous but necessary in weeks like this one. Clay Buchholz, Kyle Gibson, Zach Eflin and Trevor Cahill are all in the gray area between 75 and 80 percent, and they're all easy choices even though Gibson, Eflin and Cahill are coming off terrible starts. So does that make them sleepers? Again, it's a generous application of the term.

Junior Guerra, meanwhile, is owned in less than 60 percent of leagues, which I guess makes sense given the way he has stumbled since the All-Star break. The overall numbers are still respectable, though, right down to the strikeout rate, so he's the pitcher in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) I'd come closest to calling a sleeper.

If you're feeling unusually brave (or desperate), you could roll the dice on Sam Gaviglio, who's only 10 percent owned and has dream matchups this week. He also has an ERA near 5.00 for the year, but three of his past four starts have been pretty good. It'd have to be a points league for me to consider it, though. In fact, I'm not sure I'd start anyone outside of the top 15 in categories leagues.

Two-start pitchers for Week 23
Rank Pitcher Start 1 Start 2
1Patrick Corbin, ARIat SFat LAD
2Carlos Carrasco, CLEvs. MINvs. TB
3Gerrit Cole, HOUvs. OAKvs. LAA
4Noah Syndergaard, NYMat CHCat SF
5Jack Flaherty, STLvs. PITvs. CIN
6Charlie Morton, HOUvs. OAKvs. LAA
7Masahiro Tanaka, NYYvs. CHWvs. DET
8Jon Gray, COLat LAAat SD
9Walker Buehler, LAD*at TEXvs. ARI
10Stephen Strasburg, WASat PHIvs. MIL
11Clay Buchholz, ARIat SFat LAD
12Kyle Gibson, MINat CLEat TEX
13Julio Teheran, ATLvs. TBvs. PIT
14Zach Eflin, PHIvs. WASvs. CHC
15Lance Lynn, NYYvs. CHWvs. DET
16Carlos Rodon, CHWat NYYvs. BOS
17Jon Lester, CHCvs. NYMat PHI
18Junior Guerra, MILat CINat WAS
19Sam Gaviglio, TORat BALat MIA
20Brett Anderson, OAKat HOUvs. SEA
21Anthony DeSclafani, CINvs. MILat STL
22Ivan Nova, PITat STLat ATL
23David Hess, BALvs. TORat KC
24James Shields, CHWat NYYvs. BOS
25Felix Hernandez, SEAat SDat OAK
26Jacob Nix, SDvs. SEAvs. COL
27Chris Stratton, SFvs. ARIvs. NYM
28Edwin Jackson, OAKat HOUvs. SEA
29Francisco Liriano, DET*at KCat NYY
30Odrisamer Despaigne, LAA*vs. COLat HOU

*RP-eligible

