Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 23 peg Clay Buchholz, Junior Guerra as sleepers
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2). Our Scott White identifies the best of the bunch.
Used to be we'd see 35-40 pitchers in line for two starts in a given week. With the extra off days built into this year's schedule, it's been more like 30-35.
This week, it's 28. There's the potential for as many as 31 if some of the spot starters at the start of the week become more than spot starters by the end of the week, but either way, it's a low number.
And more than half of them are too high-end to qualify as sleepers.
Generally, the sleeper cutoff is 80 percent ownership in CBS Sports leagues, which is pretty generous but necessary in weeks like this one. Clay Buchholz, Kyle Gibson, Zach Eflin and Trevor Cahill are all in the gray area between 75 and 80 percent, and they're all easy choices even though Gibson, Eflin and Cahill are coming off terrible starts. So does that make them sleepers? Again, it's a generous application of the term.
Junior Guerra, meanwhile, is owned in less than 60 percent of leagues, which I guess makes sense given the way he has stumbled since the All-Star break. The overall numbers are still respectable, though, right down to the strikeout rate, so he's the pitcher in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) I'd come closest to calling a sleeper.
If you're feeling unusually brave (or desperate), you could roll the dice on Sam Gaviglio, who's only 10 percent owned and has dream matchups this week. He also has an ERA near 5.00 for the year, but three of his past four starts have pretty good. It'd have to be a points league for me to consider it, though. In fact, I'm not sure I'd start anyone outside of the top 15 in categories leagues.
|Two-start pitchers for Week 23
|Rank
|Pitcher
|Start 1
|Start 2
|1
|Patrick Corbin, ARI
|at SF
|at LAD
|2
|Carlos Carrasco, CLE
|vs. MIN
|vs. TB
|3
|Noah Syndergaard, NYM
|at CHC
|at SF
|4
|Jack Flaherty, STL
|vs. PIT
|vs. CIN
|5
|Charlie Morton, HOU
|vs. OAK
|vs. LAA
|6
|Masahiro Tanaka, NYY
|vs. CHW
|vs. DET
|7
|Jon Gray, COL
|at LAA
|at SD
|8
|Cole Hamels, CHC
|vs. NYM
|at PHI
|9
|Stephen Strasburg, WAS
|at PHI
|vs. MIL
|10
|Clay Buchholz, ARI
|at SF
|at LAD
|11
|Kyle Gibson, MIN
|at CLE
|at TEX
|12
|Julio Teheran, ATL
|vs. TB
|vs. PIT
|13
|Zach Eflin, PHI
|vs. WAS
|vs. CHC
|14
|Trevor Cahill, OAK
|at HOU
|vs. SEA
|15
|Lance Lynn, NYY
|vs. CHW
|vs. DET
|16
|Carlos Rodon, CHW
|at NYY
|vs. BOS
|17
|Jon Lester, CHC
|vs. NYM
|at PHI
|18
|Junior Guerra, MIL
|at CIN
|at WAS
|19
|Mike Leake, SEA
|at SD
|at OAK
|20
|Hyun-Jin Ryu, LAD
|at TEX
|vs. ARI
|21
|Sam Gaviglio, TOR
|at BAL
|at MIA
|22
|Ivan Nova, PIT
|at STL
|at ATL
|23
|Dylan Bundy, BAL
|vs. TOR
|at KC
|24
|James Shields, CHW
|at NYY
|vs. BOS
|25
|Jacob Nix, SD
|vs. SEA
|vs. COL
|26
|Chris Stratton, SF
|vs. ARI
|vs. NYM
|27
|Edwin Jackson, OAK
|at HOU
|vs. SEA
|28
|Francisco Liriano, DET*
|at KC
|at NYY
*RP-eligible
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Latest top-200 rankings
Want to see what Scott White expects for the rest of the season? Here's his top-200 for H2H...