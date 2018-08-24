Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 23 peg Clay Buchholz, Junior Guerra as sleepers

A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2). Our Scott White identifies the best of the bunch.

Used to be we'd see 35-40 pitchers in line for two starts in a given week. With the extra off days built into this year's schedule, it's been more like 30-35.

This week, it's 28. There's the potential for as many as 31 if some of the spot starters at the start of the week become more than spot starters by the end of the week, but either way, it's a low number.

And more than half of them are too high-end to qualify as sleepers.

Generally, the sleeper cutoff is 80 percent ownership in CBS Sports leagues, which is pretty generous but necessary in weeks like this one. Clay Buchholz, Kyle Gibson, Zach Eflin and Trevor Cahill are all in the gray area between 75 and 80 percent, and they're all easy choices even though Gibson, Eflin and Cahill are coming off terrible starts. So does that make them sleepers? Again, it's a generous application of the term.

Junior Guerra, meanwhile, is owned in less than 60 percent of leagues, which I guess makes sense given the way he has stumbled since the All-Star break. The overall numbers are still respectable, though, right down to the strikeout rate, so he's the pitcher in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) I'd come closest to calling a sleeper.

If you're feeling unusually brave (or desperate), you could roll the dice on Sam Gaviglio, who's only 10 percent owned and has dream matchups this week. He also has an ERA near 5.00 for the year, but three of his past four starts have pretty good. It'd have to be a points league for me to consider it, though. In fact, I'm not sure I'd start anyone outside of the top 15 in categories leagues.

Two-start pitchers for Week 23
Rank Pitcher Start 1 Start 2
1Patrick Corbin, ARIat SFat LAD
2Carlos Carrasco, CLEvs. MINvs. TB
3Noah Syndergaard, NYMat CHCat SF
4Jack Flaherty, STLvs. PITvs. CIN
5Charlie Morton, HOUvs. OAKvs. LAA
6Masahiro Tanaka, NYYvs. CHWvs. DET
7Jon Gray, COLat LAAat SD
8Cole Hamels, CHCvs. NYMat PHI
9Stephen Strasburg, WASat PHIvs. MIL
10Clay Buchholz, ARIat SFat LAD
11Kyle Gibson, MINat CLEat TEX
12Julio Teheran, ATLvs. TBvs. PIT
13Zach Eflin, PHIvs. WASvs. CHC
14Trevor Cahill, OAKat HOUvs. SEA
15Lance Lynn, NYYvs. CHWvs. DET
16Carlos Rodon, CHWat NYYvs. BOS
17Jon Lester, CHCvs. NYMat PHI
18Junior Guerra, MILat CINat WAS
19Mike Leake, SEAat SDat OAK
20Hyun-Jin Ryu, LADat TEXvs. ARI
21Sam Gaviglio, TORat BALat MIA
22Ivan Nova, PITat STLat ATL
23Dylan Bundy, BALvs. TORat KC
24James Shields, CHWat NYYvs. BOS
25Jacob Nix, SDvs. SEAvs. COL
26Chris Stratton, SFvs. ARIvs. NYM
27Edwin Jackson, OAKat HOUvs. SEA
28Francisco Liriano, DET*at KCat NYY

*RP-eligible

