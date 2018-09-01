Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24 peg Vince Velasquez, Jake Junis as sleepers

A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action. Scott White appraises the two-start surplus.

Monday is Labor Day, but there's no rest for these workers. Every single team will suit up for the national holiday, which means no team is stuck playing only five games in Week 24 (Sept. 3-9).

So you'll see more two-start options than you have in the past several weeks, many with some availability in CBS Sports leagues.

The most notable of the ones owned in less than 80 percent of leagues is Vince Velasquez, who hasn't been particularly reliable since the All-Star break but has an excellent strikeout rate and killer matchups against the Marlins and Mets. He would rate among my must-start options for the week, which includes basically all of the top 14.

Just outside of that group is Jake Junis, whose slider flattened on him for much of June and July, resulting in a bunch of home runs, but who has come roaring back with a 2.95 ERA and more than a strikeout per inning in August. He's only 41 percent owned.

Junis headlines a group of sleepers that includes Trevor Cahill and Michael Fulmer. Everyone ranked 20th and up doesn't seem worth the trouble.

Two-start pitchers for Week 24
Rank Pitcher Start 1 Start 2
1 Max Scherzer, WAS vs. STL vs. CHC
2 Jacob deGrom, NYM at LAD vs. PHI
3 Mike Clevinger, CLE vs. KC at TOR
4 David Price, BOS at ATL vs. HOU
5 Cole Hamels, CHC at MIL at WAS
6 Miles Mikolas, STL at WAS at DET
7 Madison Bumgarner, SF at COL at MIL
8 Mike Foltynewicz, ATL vs. BOS at ARI
9 Dallas Keuchel, HOU vs. MIN at BOS
10 Zack Godley, ARI vs. SD vs. ATL
11 Vince Velasquez, PHI at MIA at NYM
12 CC Sabathia, NYY at OAK at SEA
13 Alex Wood, LAD vs. NYM at COL
14 Trevor Williams, PIT vs. CIN vs. MIA
15 Jake Junis, KC at CLE at MIN
16 Trevor Cahill, OAK vs. NYY vs. TEX
17 Sean Newcomb, ATL vs. BOS at ARI
18 Joey Lucchesi, SD at ARI at CIN
19 Michael Fulmer, DET at CHW vs. STL
20 Tyler Anderson, COL vs. SF vs. LAD
21 Reynaldo Lopez, CHW vs. DET vs. LAA
22 Mike Montgomery, CHC at MIL at WAS
23 Erasmo Ramirez, SEA* vs. BAL vs. NYY
24 Zach Davies, MIL vs. CHC vs. SF
25 Gio Gonzalez, WAS vs. STL vs. CHC
26 Matt Harvey, CIN at PIT vs. SD
27 Jose Urena, MIA vs. PHI at PIT
28 Matt Shoemaker, LAA at TEX at CHW
29 Adam Plutko, CLE vs. KC at TOR
30 Cody Reed, CIN* at PIT vs. SD
31 Jefry Rodriguez, WAS vs. STL vs. CHC
32 Ryan Borucki, TOR* vs. TB vs. CLE
33 Thomas Pannone, TOR* vs. TB vs. CLE
34 Kohl Stewart, MIN at HOU vs. KC
35 Ariel Jurado, TEX vs. LAA at OAK

*RP-eligible

Senior Fantasy Writer

Raised in Atlanta by a board game-loving family during the dawn of the '90s Braves dynasty, Scott White was easy prey for the Fantasy Sports, in particular Fantasy Baseball, and has devoted his adulthood... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories