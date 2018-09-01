Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24 peg Vince Velasquez, Jake Junis as sleepers
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action. Scott White appraises the two-start surplus.
Monday is Labor Day, but there's no rest for these workers. Every single team will suit up for the national holiday, which means no team is stuck playing only five games in Week 24 (Sept. 3-9).
So you'll see more two-start options than you have in the past several weeks, many with some availability in CBS Sports leagues.
The most notable of the ones owned in less than 80 percent of leagues is Vince Velasquez, who hasn't been particularly reliable since the All-Star break but has an excellent strikeout rate and killer matchups against the Marlins and Mets. He would rate among my must-start options for the week, which includes basically all of the top 14.
Just outside of that group is Jake Junis, whose slider flattened on him for much of June and July, resulting in a bunch of home runs, but who has come roaring back with a 2.95 ERA and more than a strikeout per inning in August. He's only 41 percent owned.
Junis headlines a group of sleepers that includes Trevor Cahill and Michael Fulmer. Everyone ranked 20th and up doesn't seem worth the trouble.
|Two-start pitchers for Week 24
|Rank
|Pitcher
|Start 1
|Start 2
|1
|Max Scherzer, WAS
|vs. STL
|vs. CHC
|2
|Jacob deGrom, NYM
|at LAD
|vs. PHI
|3
|Mike Clevinger, CLE
|vs. KC
|at TOR
|4
|David Price, BOS
|at ATL
|vs. HOU
|5
|Cole Hamels, CHC
|at MIL
|at WAS
|6
|Miles Mikolas, STL
|at WAS
|at DET
|7
|Madison Bumgarner, SF
|at COL
|at MIL
|8
|Mike Foltynewicz, ATL
|vs. BOS
|at ARI
|9
|Dallas Keuchel, HOU
|vs. MIN
|at BOS
|10
|Zack Godley, ARI
|vs. SD
|vs. ATL
|11
|Vince Velasquez, PHI
|at MIA
|at NYM
|12
|CC Sabathia, NYY
|at OAK
|at SEA
|13
|Alex Wood, LAD
|vs. NYM
|at COL
|14
|Trevor Williams, PIT
|vs. CIN
|vs. MIA
|15
|Jake Junis, KC
|at CLE
|at MIN
|16
|Trevor Cahill, OAK
|vs. NYY
|vs. TEX
|17
|Sean Newcomb, ATL
|vs. BOS
|at ARI
|18
|Joey Lucchesi, SD
|at ARI
|at CIN
|19
|Michael Fulmer, DET
|at CHW
|vs. STL
|20
|Tyler Anderson, COL
|vs. SF
|vs. LAD
|21
|Reynaldo Lopez, CHW
|vs. DET
|vs. LAA
|22
|Mike Montgomery, CHC
|at MIL
|at WAS
|23
|Erasmo Ramirez, SEA*
|vs. BAL
|vs. NYY
|24
|Zach Davies, MIL
|vs. CHC
|vs. SF
|25
|Gio Gonzalez, WAS
|vs. STL
|vs. CHC
|26
|Matt Harvey, CIN
|at PIT
|vs. SD
|27
|Jose Urena, MIA
|vs. PHI
|at PIT
|28
|Matt Shoemaker, LAA
|at TEX
|at CHW
|29
|Adam Plutko, CLE
|vs. KC
|at TOR
|30
|Cody Reed, CIN*
|at PIT
|vs. SD
|31
|Jefry Rodriguez, WAS
|vs. STL
|vs. CHC
|32
|Ryan Borucki, TOR*
|vs. TB
|vs. CLE
|33
|Thomas Pannone, TOR*
|vs. TB
|vs. CLE
|34
|Kohl Stewart, MIN
|at HOU
|vs. KC
|35
|Ariel Jurado, TEX
|vs. LAA
|at OAK
*RP-eligible
