Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25 identify Joe Musgrove, Lucas Giolito as sleepers

So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says you should be extra choosy now that major-league rosters have expanded.

Ready for another week of dashed expectations?

That's September baseball for you. We've gotten our first taste here in Week 24 (Sept. 3-9), and it's not good. If everyone who you expected to make two starts at the start of the week actually does, consider yourself lucky.

It's why you need to be especially careful when streaming two-start pitchers this time of the year. The probables are always subject to change, but with rosters expanded and innings swelling, those changes are to be expected now. If you're actually playing for something — and anyone who bothers to click on this article is — you have to weigh what you're giving up by sitting a superior one-start option, because that comparison will likely be apples to apples (as in an equivalent number of starts) by week's end. Also, when choosing between two-start options, you'll want to keep in mind that the first matchup is the one that matters most.

Even with the added qualifiers, there are still a number of worthy sleepers available on the waiver wire this week. Joe Musgrove, who has become the league's preeminent strike-thrower, has been missing bats at a higher rate lately, and I'd be content using him even if he ends up making only one start. Lucas Giolito stumbled in his last outing but has offered better ratios for over month now. His matchups are just too tasty to pass up. And then there's Brad Keller, who doesn't have the upside of those first two but is plenty safe as one of the top ground ball generators in the league.

The must-starts extend through Andrew Heaney, and points league owners will want to consider every pitcher up through Sean Newcomb at 20.

Two-start pitchers for Week 25
Rank Pitcher Start 1 Start 2
1 Corey Kluber, CLE at TB vs. DET
2 Justin Verlander, HOU at DET vs. ARI
3 Zack Greinke, ARI at COL at HOU
4 German Marquez, COL vs. ARI at SF
5 J.A. Happ, NYY at MIN vs. TOR
6 Zack Wheeler, NYM vs. MIA at BOS
7 Miles Mikolas, STL vs. PIT vs. LAD
8 Dereck Rodriguez, SF vs. ATL vs. COL
9 Joe Musgrove, PIT* at STL at MIL
10 Rich Hill, LAD at CIN at STL
11 Jake Arrieta, PHI vs. WAS vs. MIA
12 Andrew Heaney, LAA vs. TEX vs. SEA
13 Zack Godley, ARI at COL at HOU
14 Lucas Giolito, CHW at KC at BAL
15 Kyle Gibson, MIN vs. NYY at KC
16 Jose Quintana, CHC vs. MIL vs. CIN
17 Tanner Roark, WAS at PHI at ATL
18 Brad Keller, KC* vs. CHW vs. MIN
19 Hyun-Jin Ryu, LAD at CIN at STL
20 Sean Newcomb, ATL at SF vs. WAS
21 Trevor Richards, MIA at NYM at PHI
22 Mike Minor, TEX* at LAA at SD
23 Jose Urena, MIA at NYM at PHI
24 Daniel Mengden, OAK at BAL at TB
25 Wade LeBlanc, SEA* vs. SD at LAA
26 Wade Miley, MIL at CHC vs. PIT
27 Jaime Barria, LAA vs. TEX vs. SEA
28 Andrew Cashner, BAL vs. OAK vs. CHW
29 Ryan Borucki, TOR* at BOS at NYY
30 Jason Vargas, NYM vs. MIA at BOS
31 Nathan Eovaldi, BOS vs. TOR vs. NYM
32 Antonio Senzatela, COL* vs. ARI at SF
33 Tyler Mahle, CIN vs. LAD at CHC
34 Kohl Stewart, MIN vs. NYY at KC
35 Adam Wainwright, STL vs. PIT vs. LAD
36 Francisco Liriano, DET* vs. HOU at CLE

*RP-eligible

