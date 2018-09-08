Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25 identify Joe Musgrove, Lucas Giolito as sleepers
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says you should be extra choosy now that major-league rosters have expanded.
Ready for another week of dashed expectations?
That's September baseball for you. We've gotten our first taste here in Week 24 (Sept. 3-9), and it's not good. If everyone who you expected to make two starts at the start of the week actually does, consider yourself lucky.
It's why you need to be especially careful when streaming two-start pitchers this time of the year. The probables are always subject to change, but with rosters expanded and innings swelling, those changes are to be expected now. If you're actually playing for something — and anyone who bothers to click on this article is — you have to weigh what you're giving up by sitting a superior one-start option, because that comparison will likely be apples to apples (as in an equivalent number of starts) by week's end. Also, when choosing between two-start options, you'll want to keep in mind that the first matchup is the one that matters most.
Even with the added qualifiers, there are still a number of worthy sleepers available on the waiver wire this week. Joe Musgrove, who has become the league's preeminent strike-thrower, has been missing bats at a higher rate lately, and I'd be content using him even if he ends up making only one start. Lucas Giolito stumbled in his last outing but has offered better ratios for over month now. His matchups are just too tasty to pass up. And then there's Brad Keller, who doesn't have the upside of those first two but is plenty safe as one of the top ground ball generators in the league.
The must-starts extend through Andrew Heaney, and points league owners will want to consider every pitcher up through Sean Newcomb at 20.
|Two-start pitchers for Week 25
|Rank
|Pitcher
|Start 1
|Start 2
|1
|Corey Kluber, CLE
|at TB
|vs. DET
|2
|Justin Verlander, HOU
|at DET
|vs. ARI
|3
|Zack Greinke, ARI
|at COL
|at HOU
|4
|German Marquez, COL
|vs. ARI
|at SF
|5
|J.A. Happ, NYY
|at MIN
|vs. TOR
|6
|Zack Wheeler, NYM
|vs. MIA
|at BOS
|7
|Miles Mikolas, STL
|vs. PIT
|vs. LAD
|8
|Dereck Rodriguez, SF
|vs. ATL
|vs. COL
|9
|Joe Musgrove, PIT*
|at STL
|at MIL
|10
|Rich Hill, LAD
|at CIN
|at STL
|11
|Jake Arrieta, PHI
|vs. WAS
|vs. MIA
|12
|Andrew Heaney, LAA
|vs. TEX
|vs. SEA
|13
|Zack Godley, ARI
|at COL
|at HOU
|14
|Lucas Giolito, CHW
|at KC
|at BAL
|15
|Kyle Gibson, MIN
|vs. NYY
|at KC
|16
|Jose Quintana, CHC
|vs. MIL
|vs. CIN
|17
|Tanner Roark, WAS
|at PHI
|at ATL
|18
|Brad Keller, KC*
|vs. CHW
|vs. MIN
|19
|Hyun-Jin Ryu, LAD
|at CIN
|at STL
|20
|Sean Newcomb, ATL
|at SF
|vs. WAS
|21
|Trevor Richards, MIA
|at NYM
|at PHI
|22
|Mike Minor, TEX*
|at LAA
|at SD
|23
|Jose Urena, MIA
|at NYM
|at PHI
|24
|Daniel Mengden, OAK
|at BAL
|at TB
|25
|Wade LeBlanc, SEA*
|vs. SD
|at LAA
|26
|Wade Miley, MIL
|at CHC
|vs. PIT
|27
|Jaime Barria, LAA
|vs. TEX
|vs. SEA
|28
|Andrew Cashner, BAL
|vs. OAK
|vs. CHW
|29
|Ryan Borucki, TOR*
|at BOS
|at NYY
|30
|Jason Vargas, NYM
|vs. MIA
|at BOS
|31
|Nathan Eovaldi, BOS
|vs. TOR
|vs. NYM
|32
|Antonio Senzatela, COL*
|vs. ARI
|at SF
|33
|Tyler Mahle, CIN
|vs. LAD
|at CHC
|34
|Kohl Stewart, MIN
|vs. NYY
|at KC
|35
|Adam Wainwright, STL
|vs. PIT
|vs. LAD
|36
|Francisco Liriano, DET*
|vs. HOU
|at CLE
*RP-eligible
