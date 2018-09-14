Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26 peg Joe Musgrove, Tyler Glasnow as sleepers

There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if we can really trust them to make two starts. Scott White shares some of his favorites.

The waiver wire offers some surprisingly useful two-start options for Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) as we continue with the week-to-week crapshoot that is forecasting pitching matchups during September roster expansion.

They won't all end up being two-start options, of course. In fact, several will lose that status before the weekend is through, which is why I'll be back updating this list Sunday afternoon.

Case in point: I already have it on good authority that Felix Pena won't be making two starts in Week 26, despite what you may have seen, so I haven't included him here (as much as I'd like to). Who have I included? Joe Musgrove, Tyler Glasnow and Brad Keller. Those are the big three, the ones who are both highly available and performing well enough that you won't hate yourself for starting them if they end up making only one start. That's an important consideration this time of year.

So how cautiously do you want to play it? I feel pretty good about using any of the top 16 on this list, going by the what-if-he-makes-only-one-start standard, but if you're playing from behind and have to make your own luck, each of the next five — Wade Miley, Aaron Sanchez, Nick Pivetta, Andrew Suarez and Ryan Borucki — has special matchups and enough upside to make the most of them even if it's a lower-probability play.

Two-start pitchers for Week 26
Rank Pitcher Start 1 Start 2
1Aaron Nola, PHIvs. NYMat ATL
2Blake Snell, TBat TEXat TOR
3Patrick Corbin, ARIvs. CHCvs. COL
4Corey Kluber, CLEvs. CHWvs. BOS
5Stephen Strasburg, WASat MIAvs. NYM
6Zack Wheeler, NYMat PHIat WAS
7Mike Foltynewicz, ATLvs. STLvs. PHI
8Miles Mikolas, STLat ATLvs. SF
9J.A. Happ, NYYvs. BOSvs. BAL
10Jon Gray, COLat LADat ARI
11Joe Musgrove, PIT*vs. KCvs. MIL
12Hyun-Jin Ryu, LADvs. COLvs. SD
13Tyler Glasnow, TB*at TEXat TOR
14Kyle Hendricks, CHCat ARIat CHW
15Brad Keller, KC*at PITat DET
16Anibal Sanchez, ATL*vs. STLvs. PHI
17Wade Miley, MILvs. CINat PIT
18Aaron Sanchez, TORat BALvs. TB
19Nick Pivetta, PHIvs. NYMat ATL
20Andrew Suarez, SFat SDat STL
21Ryan Borucki, TOR*at BALvs. TB
22Wade LeBlanc, SEA*at HOUat TEX
23Anthony DeSclafani, CINat MILat MIA
24Nathan Eovaldi, BOSat NYYat CLE
25Framber Valdez, HOU*vs. SEAvs. LAA
26Jordan Zimmermann, DETvs. MINvs. KC
27Jason Vargas, NYMat PHIat WAS
28Trevor Richards, MIAvs. WASvs. CIN
29Daniel Mengden, OAKvs. LAAvs. MIN
30Daniel Norris, DETvs. MINvs. KC
31Tyler Mahle, CINat MILat MIA
32Andrew Cashner, BALvs. TORat NYY
33Bryan Mitchell, SD*vs. SFat LAD
34Adrian Sampson, TEXvs. TBvs. SEA
35Dylan Covey, CHWat CLEvs. CHC
36Kohl Stewart, MINat DETat OAK

*RP-eligible

