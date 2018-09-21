Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27 identify Derek Holland, Matthew Boyd as sleepers

You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much help in Week 27 (Sept. 24-30).

Here's how I'd sum up the two-start pitcher selection for Week 27 (Sept. 24-30):

¯\_(ツ)_/¯ 

I've spent hours trying to sort it out, to get an accurate sense of who's starting when, but it's TBDs as far as the eye can see. It has to be. So many spot starters have already inserted themselves this month that we have no idea which teams have true six-man rotations and which are just taking it day by day. And the truth is they're all probably taking it day by day. It's the last week of the season. You have to expect teams will act on a whim and leave us all to twist in the wind. 

That goes for contenders and non-contenders alike. The latter are already holding auditions for next year or just looking to curtail innings. The former are aligning their rotations for the playoffs. You honestly think Corey Kluber will make two starts this week? What about Carlos Carrasco? It'll only be one of Luis Severino and Masahiro Tanaka, because the other will have to prep himself for the Wild Card game. Clayton Kershaw has a better chance given that the Dodgers race might go down to the wire, but it might not. There's no way anyone can know for sure at the lineup lock.

Which you might think makes this week an especially difficult time to set your lineups, but it's just the opposite. Instead of guessing at a murky future, you should just assume everyone's making one start and play the best pitchers you have.

Not buying it? OK, well I have rankings anyway. And I'll update them on Sunday, as usual, but it'll come with the same shrug of the shoulders and bemused smirk. Sleepers, you ask? Well, the Tigers and Giants aren't playing for anything and have no exciting young arms on the rise, so Matthew Boyd and Derek Holland look like reasonably safe choices. Dylan Bundy would be a fun gamble if the matchups weren't so bad, but you should still park him on your bench just so your opponent doesn't luck into something special.

You'll notice I left Kluber, Carrasco, Severino and Tanaka in there. I mean, they could technically make two starts if they use the second as a two-inning tuneup, so ... whatever. Clearly, they're the kind of pitchers you'd use anyway.

Two-start pitchers for Week 27
Rank Pitcher Start 1 Start 2
1Corey Kluber, CLEat CHWat KC
2Max Scherzer, WASvs. MIAat COL
3Clayton Kershaw, LADat ARIat SF
4Carlos Carrasco, CLEat CHWat KC
5Noah Syndergaard, NYMvs. ATLvs. MIA
6Stephen Strasburg, WASvs. MIAat COL
7Masahiro Tanaka, NYYat TBat BOS
8Jameson Taillon, PITat CHCat CIN
9Luis Severino, NYYat TBat BOS
10Cole Hamels, CHCvs. PITvs. STL
11Dallas Keuchel, HOUat TORat BAL
12Chris Archer, PITat CHCat CIN
13Jon Gray, COLvs. PHIvs. WAS
14Matthew Boyd, DETat MINat MIL
15Derek Holland, SFvs. SDvs. LAD
16Dylan Bundy, BALat BOSvs. HOU
17Zach Eflin, PHIat COLvs. ATL
18Framber Valdez, HOU*at TORat BAL
19Felix Pena, LAA*vs. TEXvs. OAK
20Mike Montgomery, CHC*vs. PITvs. STL
21Mike Leake, SEAvs. OAKvs. TEX
22Tyler Anderson, COLvs. PHIvs. WAS
23Chase Anderson, MILat STLvs. DET
24James Shields, CHWvs. CLEat MIN
25Vince Velasquez, PHIat COLvs. ATL
26Sandy Alcantara, MIA*at WASat NYM
27Austin Gomber, STL*vs. MILat CHC
28Kohl Stewart, MINvs. DETvs. CHW
29Matt Andriese, ARI*vs. LADat SD
30Edwin Jackson, OAKat SEAat LAA
31Brett Anderson, OAKat SEAat LAA
32Dylan Covey, CHWvs. CLEat MIN
33Yovani Gallardo, TEXat LAAat SEA
34Yohander Mendez, TEX*at LAAat SEA

*RP-eligible

