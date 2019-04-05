Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 3 identify Jordan Zimmermann, Jake Junis as sleepers
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including resurgent veteran Jordan Zimmermann.
You better come with the two-start pitchers this week.
There are a lot of them. Not so much the total count (which is a pretty typical 35), but the number of usable options is surprisingly high at a stage of the season when there are still a good number of off days.
I count 16 that are basically must-start, and the next two — Jake Junis and Jordan Zimmermann — are advisable across all formats. Each has matchup against a decimated Cleveland lineup, helping the cause.
If you play in a points league, you could stretch that number much further — all the way through No. 24, Eric Lauer, probably. And the only thing putting Julio Teheran and Max Fried on the wrong side of that line for me is the series at Coors Field.
Of course, particularly in a Head-to-Head points format, roster space is scarce this time of year, what with all the exciting waiver claims who have yet to crush our hopes and dreams. So to discard one of them for a decidedly boring option like Derek Holland probably doesn't make sense.
But there's a good chance your opponent is running two or three two-start pitchers out there this week, which could make for some tough calls if you find yourself lacking.
Rank
Pitcher
Start 1
Start 2
1
Corey Kluber, CLE
at DET
at KC
2
Blake Snell, TB
at CHW
at TOR
3
Justin Verlander, HOU
vs. NYY
at SEA
4
Aaron Nola, PHI
vs. WAS
at MIA
5
German Marquez, COL
vs. ATL
at SF
6
Zack Greinke, ARI
vs. TEX
vs. SD
7
Jameson Taillon, PIT
at CHC
at WAS
8
Masahiro Tanaka, NYY
at HOU
vs. CHW
9
Hyun-Jin Ryu, LAD
at STL
vs. MIL
10
Joey Lucchesi, SD
at SF
at ARI
11
vs. SD
vs. COL
12
Miles Mikolas, STL
vs. LAD
at CIN
13
Ross Stripling, LAD*
at STL
vs. MIL
14
Marco Gonzales, SEA
at KC
vs. HOU
15
Kyle Freeland, COL
vs. ATL
at SF
16
Jon Lester, CHC
vs. PIT
vs. LAA
17
Jake Junis, KC
vs. SEA
vs. CLE
18
Jordan Zimmermann, DET
vs. CLE
at MIN
19
Kyle Gibson, MIN
at NYM
vs. DET
20
Jhoulys Chacin, MIL
at LAA
at LAD
21
Anibal Sanchez, WAS
at PHI
vs. PIT
22
Carlos Rodon, CHW
vs. TB
at NYY
23
Derek Holland, SF
vs. SD
vs. COL
24
Eric Lauer, SD
at SF
at ARI
25
Julio Teheran, ATL
at COL
vs. NYM
26
Max Fried, ATL
at COL
vs. NYM
27
Marco Estrada, OAK
at BAL
at TEX
28
Homer Bailey, KC
vs. SEA
vs. CLE
29
Trevor Cahill, LAA
vs. MIL
at CHC
30
Jose Urena, MIA
at CIN
vs. PHI
31
Brett Anderson, OAK
at BAL
at TEX
32
Andrew Cashner, BAL
vs. OAK
at BOS
33
Jason Vargas, NYM
vs. MIN
at ATL
34
Felix Hernandez, SEA
at KC
vs. HOU
35
Nate Karns, BAL
vs. OAK
at BOS
*RP-eligible | ^expected to follow opener
