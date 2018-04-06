Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 3 peg Jake Junis and Tyler Skaggs as sleepers
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks them all for Week 3 (April 9-15).
Now, this is more like it.
The surplus of off days in the season's first full week (Week 2, technically, in standard CBS Sports leagues) limited our two-start options to the point it wasn't even worth consulting the waiver wire. Shoot, the two pickups I did recommend -- Jake Junis and Miles Mikolas -- didn't even make two starts because of the weather.
But they're back for this week, along with a multitude of other possible waiver claims. Granted, a pitcher who isn't worth rostering in a one-start week is never a slam dunk to use in a two-start week, but these two I think are under-owned to begin with. The same goes for Tyler Skaggs, who I actually rank in between Junis and Mikolas.
Where the two-start options start to get questionable is at 18 with J.A Happ, who doesn't have the most favorable matchups this week, but I'd still lean toward starting him, Jon Gray and Jake Odorizzi in most leagues. Points-league owners can afford to gamble a little more, potentially all the way through Jose Urena at 24.
|Two-start pitchers for Week 3
|Rank
|Pitcher
|Start 1
|Start 2
|1
|Corey Kluber, CLE
|vs. DET
|vs. TOR
|2
|Max Scherzer, WAS
|vs. ATL
|vs. COL
|3
|Chris Sale, BOS
|vs. NYY
|vs. BAL
|4
|Luis Severino, NYY
|at BOS
|at DET
|5
|Noah Syndergaard, NYM
|at MIA
|vs. MIL
|6
|Justin Verlander, HOU
|at MIN
|vs. TEX
|7
|Carlos Martinez, STL
|vs. MIL
|at CIN
|8
|Zack Godley, ARI
|at SF
|at LAD
|9
|Alex Wood, LAD
|vs. OAK
|vs. ARI
|10
|Johnny Cueto, SF
|vs. ARI
|at SD
|11
|Blake Snell, TB
|at CHW
|vs. PHI
|12
|Dylan Bundy, BAL
|vs. TOR
|at BOS
|13
|Garrett Richards, LAA
|at TEX
|at KC
|14
|Jake Junis, KC
|vs. SEA
|vs. LAA
|15
|Tyler Chatwood, CHC
|vs. PIT
|vs. ATL
|16
|Tyler Skaggs, LAA
|at TEX
|at KC
|17
|Miles Mikolas, STL
|vs. MIL
|at CIN
|18
|J.A. Happ, TOR
|at BAL
|at CLE
|19
|Jon Gray, COL
|vs. SD
|at WAS
|20
|Jake Odorizzi, MIN
|vs. HOU
|vs. CHW
|21
|Felix Hernandez, SEA
|at KC
|vs. OAK
|22
|Mike Foltynewicz, ATL
|at WAS
|at CHC
|23
|Joey Lucchesi, SD
|at COL
|vs. SF
|24
|Jose Urena, MIA
|vs. NYM
|vs. PIT
|25
|Miguel Gonzalez, CHW
|vs. TB
|at MIN
|26
|Jhoulys Chacin, MIL
|at STL
|at NYM
|27
|Francisco Liriano, DET
|at CLE
|vs. NYY
|28
|Homer Bailey, CIN
|at PHI
|vs. STL
|29
|Tyler Anderson, COL
|vs. SD
|at WAS
|30
|Ben Lively, PHI
|vs. CIN
|at TB
|31
|Matthew Boyd, DET
|at CLE
|vs. NYY
|32
|Carson Fulmer, CHW
|vs. TB
|at MIN
|33
|Kyle Gibson, MIN
|vs. HOU
|vs. CHW
|34
|Ivan Nova, PIT
|at CHC
|at MIA
|35
|Doug Fister, TEX
|vs. LAA
|at HOU
|36
|Cody Reed, CIN
|at PHI
|vs. STL
|37
|Eric Skoglund, KC
|vs. SEA
|vs. LAA
|38
|Josh Tomlin, CLE
|vs. DET
|vs. TOR
|39
|Clayton Richard, SD
|at COL
|vs. SF
|40
|A.J. Cole, WAS
|vs. ATL
|vs. COL
