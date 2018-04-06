Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 3 peg Jake Junis and Tyler Skaggs as sleepers

More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks them all for Week 3 (April 9-15).

Now, this is more like it.

The surplus of off days in the season's first full week (Week 2, technically, in standard CBS Sports leagues) limited our two-start options to the point it wasn't even worth consulting the waiver wire. Shoot, the two pickups I did recommend -- Jake Junis and Miles Mikolas -- didn't even make two starts because of the weather.

But they're back for this week, along with a multitude of other possible waiver claims. Granted, a pitcher who isn't worth rostering in a one-start week is never a slam dunk to use in a two-start week, but these two I think are under-owned to begin with. The same goes for Tyler Skaggs, who I actually rank in between Junis and Mikolas. 

Where the two-start options start to get questionable is at 18 with J.A Happ, who doesn't have the most favorable matchups this week, but I'd still lean toward starting him, Jon Gray and Jake Odorizzi in most leagues. Points-league owners can afford to gamble a little more, potentially all the way through Jose Urena at 24.

Two-start pitchers for Week 3
Rank Pitcher Start 1 Start 2
1 Corey Kluber, CLE vs. DET vs. TOR
2 Max Scherzer, WAS vs. ATL vs. COL
3 Chris Sale, BOS vs. NYY vs. BAL
4 Luis Severino, NYY at BOS at DET
5 Noah Syndergaard, NYM at MIA vs. MIL
6 Justin Verlander, HOU at MIN vs. TEX
7 Carlos Martinez, STL vs. MIL at CIN
8 Zack Godley, ARI at SF at LAD
9 Alex Wood, LAD vs. OAK vs. ARI
10 Johnny Cueto, SF vs. ARI at SD
11 Blake Snell, TB at CHW vs. PHI
12 Dylan Bundy, BAL vs. TOR at BOS
13 Garrett Richards, LAA at TEX at KC
14 Jake Junis, KC vs. SEA vs. LAA
15 Tyler Chatwood, CHC vs. PIT vs. ATL
16 Tyler Skaggs, LAA at TEX at KC
17 Miles Mikolas, STL vs. MIL at CIN
18 J.A. Happ, TOR at BAL at CLE
19 Jon Gray, COL vs. SD at WAS
20 Jake Odorizzi, MIN vs. HOU vs. CHW
21 Felix Hernandez, SEA at KC vs. OAK
22 Mike Foltynewicz, ATL at WAS at CHC
23 Joey Lucchesi, SD at COL vs. SF
24 Jose Urena, MIA vs. NYM vs. PIT
25 Miguel Gonzalez, CHW vs. TB at MIN
26 Jhoulys Chacin, MIL at STL at NYM
27 Francisco Liriano, DET at CLE vs. NYY
28 Homer Bailey, CIN at PHI vs. STL
29 Tyler Anderson, COL vs. SD at WAS
30 Ben Lively, PHI vs. CIN at TB
31 Matthew Boyd, DET at CLE vs. NYY
32 Carson Fulmer, CHW vs. TB at MIN
33 Kyle Gibson, MIN vs. HOU vs. CHW
34 Ivan Nova, PIT at CHC at MIA
35 Doug Fister, TEX vs. LAA at HOU
36 Cody Reed, CIN at PHI vs. STL
37 Eric Skoglund, KC vs. SEA vs. LAA
38 Josh Tomlin, CLE vs. DET vs. TOR
39 Clayton Richard, SD at COL vs. SF
40 A.J. Cole, WAS vs. ATL vs. COL
