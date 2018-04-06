Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 3 peg Jake Junis and Tyler Skaggs as sleepers

Waivers: Surprising starters

Now, this is more like it.

The surplus of off days in the season's first full week (Week 2, technically, in standard CBS Sports leagues) limited our two-start options to the point it wasn't even worth consulting the waiver wire. Shoot, the two pickups I did recommend -- Jake Junis and Miles Mikolas -- didn't even make two starts because of the weather.

But they're back for this week, along with a multitude of other possible waiver claims. Granted, a pitcher who isn't worth rostering in a one-start week is never a slam dunk to use in a two-start week, but these two I think are under-owned to begin with. The same goes for Tyler Skaggs, who I actually rank in between Junis and Mikolas.

Where the two-start options start to get questionable is at 18 with J.A Happ, who doesn't have the most favorable matchups this week, but I'd still lean toward starting him, Jon Gray and Jake Odorizzi in most leagues. Points-league owners can afford to gamble a little more, potentially all the way through Jose Urena at 24.