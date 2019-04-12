Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4 have Trevor Richards, Matt Shoemaker as sleepers

There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White — and some of them might still be available in your league.

You guys!

Here I thought Week 4 (April 15-21) was presenting us with a super slate of two-start sleeper streamers, but it turns out CBS Sports users are so on the ball that they've rendered two of the best not-even-sleepers anymore. Matthew Boyd, with his surprising swing-and-miss arsenal, is set for two favorable matchups against the Pirates and White Sox, while Matt Shoemaker will unfurl his masterful splitter against the Twins and Athletics.

But guess what? Both are more than 80 percent owned all of a sudden. Hard to call them sleepers if that's the case.

So fine. I'll settle for Trevor Richards, who doesn't have the best matchups, but is riding a three-start quality start streak to open the season, making heavy use of arguably the game's best changeup. Brandon Woodruff, meanwhile, hasn't actually had a quality start yet but has had little trouble missing bats and may be about to break through.

I'd draw the line just before Woodruff in a categories league, such as standard Rotisserie, considering the 16 more or less must-starts in that format. The Head-to-Head points cutoff is just a little bit lower, 19th overall, though those willing to gamble with a surplus of roster spots might consider pushing it a little bit further, to Kyle Gibson and his two excellent matchups.

Rank

Pitcher

Start 1

Start 2

1

Trevor Bauer, CLE

at SEA

vs. ATL

2

Patrick Corbin, WAS

vs. SF

at MIA

3

Stephen Strasburg, WAS

vs. SF

at MIA

4

Noah Syndergaard, NYM

at PHI

at STL

5

Tyler Glasnow, TB*

vs. BAL

vs. BOS

6

Luis Castillo, CIN

at LAD

at SD

7

Aaron Nola, PHI

vs. NYM

at COL

8

Matthew Boyd, DET

vs. PIT

vs. CHW

9

Masahiro Tanaka, NYY

vs. BOS

vs. KC

10

Clayton Kershaw, LAD

vs. CIN

at MIL

11

Collin McHugh, HOU*

at OAK

at TEX

12

Joey Lucchesi, SD

vs. COL

vs. CIN

13

Matt Shoemaker, TOR

at MIN

at OAK

14

Trevor Richards, MIA

vs. CHC

vs. WAS

15

Max Fried, ATL

vs. ARI

at CLE

16

Yusei Kikuchi, SEA

vs. CLE

at LAA

17

Brandon Woodruff, MIL*

vs. STL

vs. LAD

18

Robbie Ray, ARI

at ATL

at CHC

19

Kenta Maeda, LAD*

vs. CIN

at MIL

20

Yu Darvish, CHC

at MIA

vs. ARI

21

Freddy Peralta, MIL

vs. STL

vs. LAD

22

Kyle Gibson, MIN

vs. TOR

at BAL

23

Aaron Sanchez, TOR

at MIN

at OAK

24

Nick Pivetta, PHI

vs. NYM

at COL

25

Mike Minor, TEX

vs. LAA

vs. HOU

26

Tyler Mahle, CIN

at LAD

at SD

27

Jake Odorizzi, MIN

vs. TOR

at BAL

28

Dereck Rodriguez, SF

at WAS

at PIT

29

Mike Leake, SEA

vs. CLE

at LAA

30

Felix Pena, LAA

at TEX

vs. SEA

31

Dylan Bundy, BAL

at TB

vs. MIN

32

Reynaldo Lopez, CHW

vs. KC

at DET

33

Jorge Lopez, KC*

at CHW

at NYY

34

Ervin Santana, CHW

vs. KC

at DET

35

Matt Harvey, LAA

at TEX

vs. SEA

36

Dakota Hudson, STL*

at MIL

vs. NYM

37

Dan Straily, BAL

at BOS

vs. MIN

38

Jeff Hoffman, COL*

at SD

vs. PHI

*RP-eligible | ^expected to follow opener

 

