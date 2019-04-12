Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4 have Trevor Richards, Matt Shoemaker as sleepers

For more Fantasy baseball insights, and to keep up with all the latest news, roster trends, and more throughout the season, subscribe to Fantasy Baseball Today now on iTunes, Stitcher or Spotify. You can find us on YouTube now, with full episodes and clips available every Monday through Friday.

You guys!

Here I thought Week 4 (April 15-21) was presenting us with a super slate of two-start sleeper streamers, but it turns out CBS Sports users are so on the ball that they've rendered two of the best not-even-sleepers anymore. Matthew Boyd, with his surprising swing-and-miss arsenal, is set for two favorable matchups against the Pirates and White Sox, while Matt Shoemaker will unfurl his masterful splitter against the Twins and Athletics.

But guess what? Both are more than 80 percent owned all of a sudden. Hard to call them sleepers if that's the case.

So fine. I'll settle for Trevor Richards, who doesn't have the best matchups, but is riding a three-start quality start streak to open the season, making heavy use of arguably the game's best changeup. Brandon Woodruff, meanwhile, hasn't actually had a quality start yet but has had little trouble missing bats and may be about to break through.

I'd draw the line just before Woodruff in a categories league, such as standard Rotisserie, considering the 16 more or less must-starts in that format. The Head-to-Head points cutoff is just a little bit lower, 19th overall, though those willing to gamble with a surplus of roster spots might consider pushing it a little bit further, to Kyle Gibson and his two excellent matchups.