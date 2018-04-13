Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4 peg Mike Foltynewicz, Nick Pivetta as sleepers

Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week 4 (April 16-22)?

Few aces are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 4 (April 16-22), which means you may need to relax your standards a little when setting your lineups.

Questionable options like Jon Lester (made such by a matchup at Coors Field), Kevin Gausman, Aaron Sanchez and Danny Duffy are all probably a go, and you could stretch it to include Yonny Chirinos (RP-eligible!), Ian Kennedy, Zack Wheeler, Trevor Williams and Hyun-Jin Ryu in points leagues.

After that it gets dicey. Marco Estrada and Brandon McCarthy seem like reasonable choices at first glance, but each left his last start with an injury, which raises the question whether either will actually make two starts. 

Among those owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues, Nick Pivetta and Mike Foltynewicz are the top plays, both ranking well above the cutoff for either points or categories.

Two-start pitchers for Week 4
Rank Pitcher Start 1 Start 2
1Jacob deGrom, NYMvs. WASat ATL
2Patrick Corbin, ARIvs. SFvs. SD
3Aaron Nola, PHIat ATLvs. PIT
4James Paxton, SEAvs. HOUat TEX
5Masahiro Tanaka, NYYvs. MIAvs. TOR
6Lance McCullers, HOUat SEAat CHW
7Dallas Keuchel, HOUat SEAat CHW
8Luis Castillo, CINat MILat STL
9David Price, BOSat LAAat OAK
10Nick Pivetta, PHIat ATLvs. PIT
11Mike Foltynewicz, ATLvs. PHIvs. NYM
12Jon Lester, CHCvs. STLat COL
13Kevin Gausman, BALat DETvs. CLE
14Aaron Sanchez, TORvs. KCat NYY
15Danny Duffy, KCat TORat DET
16Yonny Chirinos, TB*vs. TEXvs. MIN
17Ian Kennedy, KCat TORat DET
18Zack Wheeler, NYMvs. WASat ATL
19Trevor Williams, PITvs. COLat PHI
20Hyun-Jin Ryu, LADat SDvs. WAS
21Marco Estrada, TORvs. KCat NYY
22Brandon McCarthy, ATLvs. PHIvs. NYM
23Daniel Mengden, OAKvs. CHWvs. BOS
24Andrew Cashner, BALat BOSvs. CLE
25Brent Suter, MILvs. CINvs. MIA
26Junior Guerra, MILvs. CINvs. MIA
27Chris Stratton, SFat ARIat LAA
28German Marquez, COLat PITvs. CHC
29Caleb Smith, MIA*at NYYat MIL
30Kyle Gibson, MINvs. CLEat TB
31James Shields, CHWat OAKvs. HOU
32Steven Brault, PIT*vs. COLat PHI
33Adam Wainwright, STLat CHCvs. CIN
34A.J. Cole, WASat NYMat LAD
35Jordan Zimmermann, DETvs. BALvs. KC
36Martin Perez, TEXat TBvs. SEA
37Luis Perdomo, SDvs. LADat ARI

*RP-eligible

Senior Fantasy Writer

Raised in Atlanta by a board game-loving family during the dawn of the '90s Braves dynasty, Scott White was easy prey for the Fantasy Sports, in particular Fantasy Baseball, and has devoted his adulthood... Full Bio

