Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4 peg Mike Foltynewicz, Nick Pivetta as sleepers
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week 4 (April 16-22)?
Few aces are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 4 (April 16-22), which means you may need to relax your standards a little when setting your lineups.
Questionable options like Jon Lester (made such by a matchup at Coors Field), Kevin Gausman, Aaron Sanchez and Danny Duffy are all probably a go, and you could stretch it to include Yonny Chirinos (RP-eligible!), Ian Kennedy, Zack Wheeler, Trevor Williams and Hyun-Jin Ryu in points leagues.
After that it gets dicey. Marco Estrada and Brandon McCarthy seem like reasonable choices at first glance, but each left his last start with an injury, which raises the question whether either will actually make two starts.
Among those owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues, Nick Pivetta and Mike Foltynewicz are the top plays, both ranking well above the cutoff for either points or categories.
|Two-start pitchers for Week 4
|Rank
|Pitcher
|Start 1
|Start 2
|1
|Jacob deGrom, NYM
|vs. WAS
|at ATL
|2
|Patrick Corbin, ARI
|vs. SF
|vs. SD
|3
|Aaron Nola, PHI
|at ATL
|vs. PIT
|4
|James Paxton, SEA
|vs. HOU
|at TEX
|5
|Masahiro Tanaka, NYY
|vs. MIA
|vs. TOR
|6
|Lance McCullers, HOU
|at SEA
|at CHW
|7
|Dallas Keuchel, HOU
|at SEA
|at CHW
|8
|Luis Castillo, CIN
|at MIL
|at STL
|9
|David Price, BOS
|at LAA
|at OAK
|10
|Nick Pivetta, PHI
|at ATL
|vs. PIT
|11
|Mike Foltynewicz, ATL
|vs. PHI
|vs. NYM
|12
|Jon Lester, CHC
|vs. STL
|at COL
|13
|Kevin Gausman, BAL
|at DET
|vs. CLE
|14
|Aaron Sanchez, TOR
|vs. KC
|at NYY
|15
|Danny Duffy, KC
|at TOR
|at DET
|16
|Yonny Chirinos, TB*
|vs. TEX
|vs. MIN
|17
|Ian Kennedy, KC
|at TOR
|at DET
|18
|Zack Wheeler, NYM
|vs. WAS
|at ATL
|19
|Trevor Williams, PIT
|vs. COL
|at PHI
|20
|Hyun-Jin Ryu, LAD
|at SD
|vs. WAS
|21
|Marco Estrada, TOR
|vs. KC
|at NYY
|22
|Brandon McCarthy, ATL
|vs. PHI
|vs. NYM
|23
|Daniel Mengden, OAK
|vs. CHW
|vs. BOS
|24
|Andrew Cashner, BAL
|at BOS
|vs. CLE
|25
|Brent Suter, MIL
|vs. CIN
|vs. MIA
|26
|Junior Guerra, MIL
|vs. CIN
|vs. MIA
|27
|Chris Stratton, SF
|at ARI
|at LAA
|28
|German Marquez, COL
|at PIT
|vs. CHC
|29
|Caleb Smith, MIA*
|at NYY
|at MIL
|30
|Kyle Gibson, MIN
|vs. CLE
|at TB
|31
|James Shields, CHW
|at OAK
|vs. HOU
|32
|Steven Brault, PIT*
|vs. COL
|at PHI
|33
|Adam Wainwright, STL
|at CHC
|vs. CIN
|34
|A.J. Cole, WAS
|at NYM
|at LAD
|35
|Jordan Zimmermann, DET
|vs. BAL
|vs. KC
|36
|Martin Perez, TEX
|at TB
|vs. SEA
|37
|Luis Perdomo, SD
|vs. LAD
|at ARI
*RP-eligible
