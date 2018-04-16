Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4 peg Mike Foltynewicz, Nick Pivetta, Reynaldo Lopez as sleepers

Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week 4 (April 16-22)?

A weekend of bad weather means wholesale changes to the two-start pitcher rankings.

Basically everything I wrote Friday is no longer accurate for Fantasy Week 4 (April 16-22).

It's actually a stronger group now. Mixed-league owners can feel pretty good about the top 15, and I'd personally be willing to start any of the top 18 here, right up through Jake Odorizzi, regardless of the format. If you want to be a little more aggressive in a points league, you could start any of the top 21.

Mike Foltynewicz and Nick Pivetta still stand out as the top sleepers, but they're now joined by the White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez.

Two-start pitchers for Week 4
Rank Pitcher Start 1 Start 2
1Luis Severino, NYYvs. MIAvs. TOR
2Jacob deGrom, NYMvs. WASat ATL
3Patrick Corbin, ARIvs. SFvs. SD
4Aaron Nola, PHIat ATLvs. PIT
5James Paxton, SEAvs. HOUat TEX
6Lance McCullers, HOUat SEAat CHW
7Dallas Keuchel, HOUat SEAat CHW
8Blake Snell, TBvs. TEXvs. MIN
9Luis Castillo, CINat MILat STL
10David Price, BOSat LAAat OAK
11Nick Pivetta, PHIat ATLvs. PIT
12Mike Foltynewicz, ATLvs. PHIvs. NYM
13Reynaldo Lopez, CHWat OAKvs. HOU
14J.A. Happ, TORvs. KCat NYY
15Johnny Cueto, SFat ARIat LAA
16Danny Duffy, KCat TORat DET
17Zack Wheeler, NYMvs. WASat ATL
18Jake Odorizzi, MINvs. CLEat TB
19Francisco Liriano, DET*vs. BALvs. KC
20Trevor Williams, PITvs. COLat PHI
21Hyun-Jin Ryu, LADat SDvs. WAS
22Julio Teheran, ATLvs. PHIvs. NYM
23Tyler Chatwood, CHCvs. STLat COL
24Jaime Garcia, TORvs. KCat NYY
25Daniel Mengden, OAKvs. CHWvs. BOS
26Andrew Cashner, BALat BOSvs. CLE
27Brent Suter, MILvs. CINvs. MIA
28Junior Guerra, MILvs. CINvs. MIA
29German Marquez, COLat PITvs. CHC
30Caleb Smith, MIA*at NYYat MIL
31Steven Brault, PIT*vs. COLat PHI
32Adam Wainwright, STLat CHCvs. CIN
33Martin Perez, TEXat TBvs. SEA
34Erik Skoglund, KCat TORat DET
35Luis Perdomo, SDvs. LADat ARI

*RP-eligible

Senior Fantasy Writer

Raised in Atlanta by a board game-loving family during the dawn of the '90s Braves dynasty, Scott White was easy prey for the Fantasy Sports, in particular Fantasy Baseball, and has devoted his adulthood... Full Bio

