Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4 peg Trevor Richards, Matt Shoemaker as sleepers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White — and some of them might still be available in your league.
You guys!
Here I thought Week 4 (April 15-21) was presenting us with a super slate of two-start sleeper streamers, but it turns out CBS Sports users are so on the ball that they've rendered two of the best not-even-sleepers anymore. Matthew Boyd, with his surprising swing-and-miss arsenal, is set for two favorable matchups against the Pirates and White Sox, while Matt Shoemaker will unfurl his masterful splitter against the Twins and Athletics.
But guess what? Both are more than 80 percent owned all of a sudden. Hard to call them sleepers if that's the case.
So fine. I'll settle for Trevor Richards, who doesn't have the best matchups, but is riding a three-start quality start streak to open the season, making heavy use of arguably the game's best changeup. Brandon Woodruff, meanwhile, hasn't actually had a quality start yet but has had little trouble missing bats and may be about to break through.
I'd draw the line just before Woodruff in a categories league, such as standard Rotisserie, considering the 17 more or less must-starts in that format. The Head-to-Head points cutoff is just a little bit lower, 20th overall, though those willing to gamble with a surplus of roster spots might consider pushing it a little bit further, to Kyle Gibson and his two excellent matchups.
Note: Shane Bieber's two-start status assumes the Indians don't add a fifth starter for this turn through the rotation. Also, Jon Gray could end up making two starts if the Rockies decide to skip Jeff Hoffman the second time through.
Rank
Pitcher
Start 1
Start 2
1
Trevor Bauer, CLE
at SEA
vs. ATL
2
Patrick Corbin, WAS
vs. SF
at MIA
3
Stephen Strasburg, WAS
vs. SF
at MIA
4
Noah Syndergaard, NYM
at PHI
at STL
5
Tyler Glasnow, TB*
vs. BAL
vs. BOS
6
Luis Castillo, CIN
at LAD
at SD
7
Aaron Nola, PHI
vs. NYM
at COL
8
Matthew Boyd, DET
vs. PIT
vs. CHW
9
Collin McHugh, HOU*
at OAK
at TEX
10
Shane Bieber, CLE
at SEA
vs. ATL
11
Clayton Kershaw, LAD
vs. CIN
at MIL
12
Joey Lucchesi, SD
vs. COL
vs. CIN
13
James Paxton, NYY
vs. BOS
vs. KC
14
Matt Shoemaker, TOR
at MIN
at OAK
15
Trevor Richards, MIA
vs. CHC
vs. WAS
16
Max Fried, ATL
vs. ARI
at CLE
17
Yusei Kikuchi, SEA
vs. CLE
at LAA
18
Brandon Woodruff, MIL*
vs. STL
vs. LAD
19
Robbie Ray, ARI
at ATL
at CHC
20
Kenta Maeda, LAD*
vs. CIN
at MIL
21
Yu Darvish, CHC
at MIA
vs. ARI
22
Freddy Peralta, MIL
vs. STL
vs. LAD
23
Kyle Gibson, MIN
vs. TOR
at BAL
24
Aaron Sanchez, TOR
at MIN
at OAK
25
Nick Pivetta, PHI
vs. NYM
at COL
26
Tyler Mahle, CIN
at LAD
at SD
27
Dereck Rodriguez, SF
at WAS
at PIT
28
Mike Leake, SEA
vs. CLE
at LAA
29
Trevor Cahill, LAA
at TEX
vs. SEA
30
Dylan Bundy, BAL
at TB
vs. MIN
31
Reynaldo Lopez, CHW
vs. KC
at DET
32
Jorge Lopez, KC*
at CHW
at NYY
33
Martin Perez, MIN
vs. TOR
at BAL
34
Ervin Santana, CHW
vs. KC
at DET
35
Matt Harvey, LAA
at TEX
vs. SEA
36
Dakota Hudson, STL*
at MIL
vs. NYM
37
Heath Fillmyer, KC
at CHW
at NYY
38
Dan Straily, BAL
at BOS
vs. MIN
39
Shelby Miller, TEX
vs. LAA
vs. HOU
40
Jeff Hoffman, COL*
at SD
vs. PHI
*RP-eligible | ^expected to follow opener
