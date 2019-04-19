Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 5 identify Sonny Gray, Luke Weaver as sleepers
Week 5 doesn't offer many high-end two-start pitchers, which is excellent news for those seeking out two-start sleepers, our Scott White writes.
For more Fantasy baseball insights, and to keep up with all the latest news, roster trends and more throughout the season, subscribe to Fantasy Baseball Today now on iTunes, Stitcher or Spotify. You can find us on YouTube now, with full episodes and clips available every Monday through Friday.
If you need an indication of just how lacking in high-end hurlers the Week 5 (April 22-28) assortment of two-start pitchers is, know this: Chris Sale is second in my rankings.
Sure, he got his velocity back in his last start, which counts for a great deal. But it still didn't yield great results. He still has some work to do with his secondary pitches and command.
Of course, fewer two-start studs means more two-start fringies, which makes for a robust waiver wire for all the two-start streamers out there. And that's absolutely the case this time around.
Sticking to those owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues, my favorite is Sonny Gray, who seems to have rediscovered his form in Cincinnati. Meanwhile, Mike Minor has been consistently pitching deep into games while elevating his swinging strike rate to the level it was when he worked out of the bullpen two years ago.
Using a 60 percent cutoff, Luke Weaver has at least one favorable matchup at PIttsburgh after back-to-back strong outings. Wade Miley isn't much of a bat-misser but offers plenty of wins potential with the Astros and an excellent matchups vs. Cleveland.
Even scraping the bottom of the barrel, looking at those owned in less than 40 percent of leagues, Pablo Lopez, Spencer Turnbull, Homer Bailey and Lance Lynn have some appeal. You can see where they rank relative to each other in the table below. I'd be comfortable using any of the top 21 in any format. Nos. 21-28 I'd restrict to points leagues, ignoring everything beyond.
Rank
Pitcher
Start 1
Start 2
1
Carlos Carrasco, CLE
vs. MIA
at HOU
2
Chris Sale, BOS
vs. DET
vs. TB
3
Cole Hamels, CHC
vs. LAD
at ARI
4
Joe Musgrove, PIT
vs. ARI
at LAD
5
Jack Flaherty, STL
vs. MIL
vs. CIN
6
Domingo German, NYY
at LAA
at SF
7
Kevin Gausman, ATL
at CIN
vs. COL
8
Sonny Gray, CIN
vs. ATL
at STL
9
Kenta Maeda, LAD*
at CHC
vs. PIT
10
Brad Peacock, HOU*
vs. MIN
vs. CLE
11
J.A. Happ, NYY
at LAA
at SF
12
Jake Arrieta, PHI
at NYM
vs. MIA
13
Luke Weaver, ARI
at PIT
vs. CHC
14
Mike Minor, TEX
at OAK
at SEA
15
Zach Eflin, PHI
at NYM
vs. MIA
16
Kyle Freeland, COL
vs. WAS
at ATL
17
Pablo Lopez, MIA
at CLE
at PHI
18
Yonny Chirinos, TB*^
vs. KC
at BOS
19
Wade Miley, HOU
vs. MIN
vs. CLE
20
Nathan Eovaldi, BOS
vs. DET
vs. TB
21
Trevor Williams, PIT
vs. ARI
at LAD
22
Spencer Turnbull, DET
at BOS
at CHW
23
Homer Bailey, KC
at TB
vs. LAA
24
Lance Lynn, TEX
at OAK
at SEA
25
Steven Matz, NYM
vs. PHI
vs. MIL
26
Erik Swanson, SEA
at SD
vs. TEX
27
Zack Godley, ARI
at PIT
vs. CHC
28
Jake Odorizzi, MIN
at HOU
vs. BAL
29
Corbin Burnes, MIL*
at STL
at NYM
30
Tyson Ross, DET
at BOS
at CHW
31
Jeremy Hellickson, WAS
at COL
vs. SD
32
David Hess, BAL
vs. CHW
at MIN
33
Matt Harvey, LAA
vs. NYY
at KC
34
Chris Stratton, LAA
vs. NYY
at KC
*RP-eligible | ^expected to follow opener
