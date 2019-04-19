Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 5 identify Sonny Gray, Luke Weaver as sleepers

Week 5 doesn't offer many high-end two-start pitchers, which is excellent news for those seeking out two-start sleepers, our Scott White writes.

If you need an indication of just how lacking in high-end hurlers the Week 5 (April 22-28) assortment of two-start pitchers is, know this: Chris Sale is second in my rankings.

Sure, he got his velocity back in his last start, which counts for a great deal. But it still didn't yield great results. He still has some work to do with his secondary pitches and command.

Of course, fewer two-start studs means more two-start fringies, which makes for a robust waiver wire for all the two-start streamers out there. And that's absolutely the case this time around.

Sticking to those owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues, my favorite is Sonny Gray, who seems to have rediscovered his form in Cincinnati. Meanwhile, Mike Minor has been consistently pitching deep into games while elevating his swinging strike rate to the level it was when he worked out of the bullpen two years ago.

Using a 60 percent cutoff, Luke Weaver has at least one favorable matchup at PIttsburgh after back-to-back strong outings. Wade Miley isn't much of a bat-misser but offers plenty of wins potential with the Astros and an excellent matchups vs. Cleveland.

Even scraping the bottom of the barrel, looking at those owned in less than 40 percent of leagues, Pablo Lopez, Spencer Turnbull, Homer Bailey and Lance Lynn have some appeal. You can see where they rank relative to each other in the table below. I'd be comfortable using any of the top 21 in any format. Nos. 21-28 I'd restrict to points leagues, ignoring everything beyond.

Rank

Pitcher

Start 1

Start 2

1

Carlos Carrasco, CLE

vs. MIA

at HOU

2

Chris Sale, BOS

vs. DET

vs. TB

3

Cole Hamels, CHC

vs. LAD

at ARI

4

Joe Musgrove, PIT

vs. ARI

at LAD

5

Jack Flaherty, STL

vs. MIL

vs. CIN

6

Domingo German, NYY

at LAA

at SF

7

Kevin Gausman, ATL

at CIN

vs. COL

8

Sonny Gray, CIN

vs. ATL

at STL

9

Kenta Maeda, LAD*

at CHC

vs. PIT

10

Brad Peacock, HOU*

vs. MIN

vs. CLE

11

J.A. Happ, NYY

at LAA

at SF

12

Jake Arrieta, PHI

at NYM

vs. MIA

13

Luke Weaver, ARI

at PIT

vs. CHC

14

Mike Minor, TEX

at OAK

at SEA

15

Zach Eflin, PHI

at NYM

vs. MIA

16

Kyle Freeland, COL

vs. WAS

at ATL

17

Pablo Lopez, MIA

at CLE

at PHI

18

Yonny Chirinos, TB*^

vs. KC

at BOS

19

Wade Miley, HOU

vs. MIN

vs. CLE

20

Nathan Eovaldi, BOS

vs. DET

vs. TB

21

Trevor Williams, PIT

vs. ARI

at LAD

22

Spencer Turnbull, DET

at BOS

at CHW

23

Homer Bailey, KC

at TB

vs. LAA

24

Lance Lynn, TEX

at OAK

at SEA

25

Steven Matz, NYM

vs. PHI

vs. MIL

26

Erik Swanson, SEA

at SD

vs. TEX

27

Zack Godley, ARI

at PIT

vs. CHC

28

Jake Odorizzi, MIN

at HOU

vs. BAL

29

Corbin Burnes, MIL*

at STL

at NYM

30

Tyson Ross, DET

at BOS

at CHW

31

Jeremy Hellickson, WAS

at COL

vs. SD

32

David Hess, BAL

vs. CHW

at MIN

33

Matt Harvey, LAA

vs. NYY

at KC

34

Chris Stratton, LAA

vs. NYY

at KC

*RP-eligible | ^expected to follow opener

 

