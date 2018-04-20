Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 5 peg Vince Velasquez, Jake Faria as sleepers

No shortage of two-start options this week, our first in which every team plays at least six or seven games.



Problem is few of them are good.



I see seven here who are easy-peasy, no-questions-asked, automatic, for-sure starters when in line for two starts. I see five more who I'd go as far as to call advisable in any format this week, two of which -- Kevin Gausman and Jake Faria -- have ERAs over 5.50.



Those two are both owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues, but my favorite sleeper for this week is Vince Velasquez, who's coming off three consecutive quality outings with at least a strikeout per inning. Long term, I don't have as much confidence in him as either Gausman or Faria, but he has the best matchups and the hottest hand.



Those first 12 might be as far as I'm willing to go in categories leagues. Steven Matz has a favorable matchup against the Padres but some unsettling swing-and-miss tendencies, and in categories leagues, volume is only as important as preserving ERA and WHIP. In points leagues, you can push it a little further, perhaps as far as Brandon McCarthy at 20, but most of the pitchers in that 13-18 range become less appealing when you consider what you'd have to drop for what amounts to only a quick fix -- and a questionable one at that.

