Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 5 peg Vince Velasquez, Jake Faria as sleepers

The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White, who identifies the few sleepers in the bunch.

No shortage of two-start options this week, our first in which every team plays at least six or seven games.

Problem is few of them are good.

I see seven here who are easy-peasy, no-questions-asked, automatic, for-sure starters when in line for two starts. I see five more who I'd go as far as to call advisable in any format this week, two of which -- Kevin Gausman and Jake Faria -- have ERAs over 5.50.

Those two are both owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues, but my favorite sleeper for this week is Vince Velasquez, who's coming off three consecutive quality outings with at least a strikeout per inning. Long term, I don't have as much confidence in him as either Gausman or Faria, but he has the best matchups and the hottest hand.

Those first 12 might be as far as I'm willing to go in categories leagues. Steven Matz has a favorable matchup against the Padres but some unsettling swing-and-miss tendencies, and in categories leagues, volume is only as important as preserving ERA and WHIP. In points leagues, you can push it a little further, perhaps as far as Brandon McCarthy at 20, but most of the pitchers in that 13-18 range become less appealing when you consider what you'd have to drop for what amounts to only a quick fix -- and a questionable one at that.

Two-start pitchers for Week 5
Rank Pitcher Start 1 Start 2
1 Gerrit Cole, HOU vs. LAA vs. OAK
2 Carlos Carrasco, CLE at BAL vs. SEA
3 Jose Berrios, MIN at NYY vs. CIN
4 Rick Porcello, BOS at TOR vs. TB
5 Gio Gonzalez, WAS at SF vs. ARI
6 Robbie Ray, ARI at PHI at WAS
7 Masahiro Tanaka, NYY vs. MIN at LAA
8 Kenta Maeda, LAD vs. MIA at SF
9 J.A. Happ, TOR vs. BOS vs. TEX
10 Vince Velasquez, PHI vs. ARI vs. ATL
11 Kevin Gausman, BAL vs. CLE vs. DET
12 Jake Faria, TB at BAL at BOS
13 Steven Matz, NYM at STL at SD
14 Tyler Chatwood, CHC at CLE vs. MIL
15 Tyler Skaggs, LAA at HOU vs. NYY
16 Ian Kennedy, KC vs. MIL vs. CHW
17 Mike Leake, SEA at CHW at CLE
18 Matthew Boyd, DET at PIT at BAL
19 Chad Bettis, COL vs. SD at MIA
20 Brandon McCarthy, ATL at CIN at PHI
21 Zach Davies, MIL at KC at CHC
22 Trevor Cahill, OAK at TEX at HOU
23 Chris Stratton, SF vs. WAS vs. LAD
24 Marco Gonzales, SEA at CHW at CLE
25 Matt Wisler, ATL* at CIN at PHI
26 Tyler Mahle, CIN vs. ATL at MIN
27 Matt Moore, TEX vs. OAK at TOR
28 Chad Kuhl, PIT vs. DET vs. STL
29 Ty Blach, SF* vs. WAS vs. LAD
30 Adam Wainwright, STL vs. NYM at PIT
31 Jarlin Garcia, MIA* at LAD vs. COL
32 CC Sabathia, NYY vs. MIN at LAA
33 Alex Cobb, BAL vs. TB vs. DET
34 Miguel Gonzalez, CHW vs. SEA at KC
35 Josh Tomlin, CLE vs. CHC vs. SEA
36 Sal Romano, CIN vs. ATL at MIN
37 Bryan Mitchell, SD* at COL vs. NYM
38 Carson Fulmer, CHW vs. SEA at KC

*RP-eligible

