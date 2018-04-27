Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6 peg Kyle Gibson, Matthew Boyd as sleepers

Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May 6), which unfortunately makes for a smaller selection of sleepers, according to Scott White.

Week 6: Sleeper Hitters | Podcast | Prospects Report

Chances are you have at least one two-start pitcher on your roster already. And chances are you won't want to add another.

It's stud week: a time when an unusual number of teams' best starters happen to line up for two starts. That includes all of the super-elites, those being Clayton Keshaw, Max Scherzer, Corey Kluber and Chris Sale.

Great news, right? Who wouldn't want to get a second start from his best pitcher? But the downside is that if you happen to be one of those whose best pitcher doesn't line up for two starts, you're at even more of a disadvantage -- and with little you can do about it.

That's because the high-end two-start options have taken the place of the fringies, leaving mostly bottom-feeders -- the kind of pitchers liable to do more harm than good with an extra start -- on the waiver wire. Kyle Gibson's newfound swing-and-miss tendencies -- a development that actually goes back to the second half of last season -- at least makes for one worthwhile option, and Marco Estrada's and Matthew Boyd's matchups make them passable as well.

In points leagues, I might even be willing to go as far as Jake Faria at 26, but again, most of those pitchers aren't the kind you could expect to find on the waiver wire.

Two-start pitchers for Week 6
Rank Pitcher Start 1 Start 2
1 Max Scherzer, WAS vs. PIT vs. PHI
2 Clayton Kershaw, LAD at ARI at SD
3 Chris Sale, BOS vs. KC at TEX
4 Corey Kluber, CLE vs. TEX at NYY
5 Justin Verlander, HOU vs. NYY at ARI
6 Charlie Morton, HOU vs. NYY at ARI
7 Zack Greinke, ARI vs. LAD vs. HOU
8 Trevor Bauer, CLE vs. TEX at NYY
9 Jake Arrieta, PHI at MIA at WAS
10 Mike Clevinger, CLE vs. TEX at NYY
11 Tanner Roark, WAS vs. PIT vs. PHI
12 Jon Lester, CHC vs. COL at STL
13 Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS vs. KC at TEX
14 Cole Hamels, TEX at CLE vs. BOS
15 Jameson Taillon, PIT at WAS at MIL
16 Aaron Sanchez, TOR at MIN at TB
17 Jeff Samardzija, SF vs. SD at ATL
18 Rich Hill, LAD at ARI at SD
19 Jake Junis, KC at BOS vs. DET
20 Kyle Gibson, MIN vs. TOR at CHW
21 Jordan Montgomery, NYY at HOU vs. CLE
22 Marco Estrada, TOR at MIN at TB
23 Felix Hernandez, SEA vs. OAK vs. LAA
24 Matthew Boyd, DET vs. TB at KC
25 Ivan Nova, PIT at WAS at MIL
26 Jake Faria, TB at DET vs. TOR
27 Sonny Gray, NYY at HOU vs. CLE
28 Lance Lynn, MIN vs. TOR at CHW
29 Steven Matz, NYM vs. ATL vs. COL
30 Jhoulys Chacin, MIL at CIN vs. PIT
31 Chad Kuhl, PIT at WAS at MIL
32 Matt Koch, ARI* vs. LAD vs. HOU
33 Kyle Freeland, COL at CHC at NYM
34 Jason Hammel, KC at BOS vs. DET
35 Andrew Triggs, OAK at SEA vs. BAL
36 Matt Wisler, ATL* at NYM vs. SF
37 Brandon Finnegan, CIN vs. MIL vs. MIA
38 Eric Lauer, SD at SF vs. LAD
39 Jordan Zimmermann, DET vs. TB at KC
40 Alex Cobb, BAL at LAA at OAK

*RP-eligible

Senior Fantasy Writer

Raised in Atlanta by a board game-loving family during the dawn of the '90s Braves dynasty, Scott White was easy prey for the Fantasy Sports, in particular Fantasy Baseball, and has devoted his adulthood... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories