Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6 peg Kyle Gibson, Sean Newcomb as sleepers

Chances are you have at least one two-start pitcher on your roster already. And chances are you won't want to add another.



It's stud week: a time when an unusual number of teams' best starters happen to line up for two starts. That includes all of the super-elites, those being Clayton Keshaw, Max Scherzer, Corey Kluber and Chris Sale.

Great news, right? Who wouldn't want to get a second start from his best pitcher? But the downside is that if you happen to be one of those whose best pitcher doesn't line up for two starts, you're at even more of a disadvantage -- and with little you can do about it.



That's because the high-end two-start options have taken the place of the fringies, leaving mostly bottom-feeders -- the kind of pitchers liable to do more harm than good with an extra start -- on the waiver wire. Sean Newcomb, at 71 percent owned, is clearly the best. Kyle Gibson's newfound swing-and-miss tendencies -- a development that actually goes back to the second half of last season -- make for another worthwhile option, and Marco Estrada's and Matthew Boyd's matchups make them passable as well.

In points leagues, I might even be willing to go as far as Jake Faria at 24, but again, most of those pitchers aren't the kind you could expect to find on the waiver wire.

