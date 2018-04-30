Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6 peg Kyle Gibson, Sean Newcomb as sleepers

Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May 6), which unfortunately makes for a smaller selection of sleepers, according to Scott White.

Chances are you have at least one two-start pitcher on your roster already. And chances are you won't want to add another. 

It's stud week: a time when an unusual number of teams' best starters happen to line up for two starts. That includes all of the super-elites, those being Clayton Keshaw, Max Scherzer, Corey Kluber and Chris Sale.

Great news, right? Who wouldn't want to get a second start from his best pitcher? But the downside is that if you happen to be one of those whose best pitcher doesn't line up for two starts, you're at even more of a disadvantage -- and with little you can do about it. 

That's because the high-end two-start options have taken the place of the fringies, leaving mostly bottom-feeders -- the kind of pitchers liable to do more harm than good with an extra start -- on the waiver wire. Sean Newcomb, at 71 percent owned, is clearly the best. Kyle Gibson's newfound swing-and-miss tendencies -- a development that actually goes back to the second half of last season -- make for another worthwhile option, and Marco Estrada's and Matthew Boyd's matchups make them passable as well.

In points leagues, I might even be willing to go as far as Jake Faria at 24, but again, most of those pitchers aren't the kind you could expect to find on the waiver wire.

Two-start pitchers for Week 6
Rank Pitcher Start 1 Start 2
1Max Scherzer, WASvs. PITvs. PHI
2Clayton Kershaw, LADat ARIat SD
3Chris Sale, BOSvs. KCat TEX
4Corey Kluber, CLEvs. TEXat NYY
5Justin Verlander, HOUvs. NYYat ARI
6Charlie Morton, HOUvs. NYYat ARI
7Zack Greinke, ARIvs. LADvs. HOU
8Trevor Bauer, CLEvs. TEXat NYY
9Jake Arrieta, PHIat MIAat WAS
10Sean Newcomb, ATLat NYMvs. SF
11Mike Clevinger, CLEvs. TEXat NYY
12Tanner Roark, WASvs. PITvs. PHI
13Jon Lester, CHCvs. COLat STL
14Eduardo Rodriguez, BOSvs. KCat TEX
15Cole Hamels, TEXat CLEvs. BOS
16Jameson Taillon, PITat WASat MIL
17Aaron Sanchez, TORat MINat TB
18Jake Junis, KCat BOSvs. DET
19Kyle Gibson, MINvs. TORat CHW
20Jordan Montgomery, NYYat HOUvs. CLE
21Marco Estrada, TORat MINat TB
22Felix Hernandez, SEAvs. OAKvs. LAA
23Matthew Boyd, DETvs. TBat KC
24Jake Faria, TBat DETvs. TOR
25Sonny Gray, NYYat HOUvs. CLE
26Lance Lynn, MINvs. TORat CHW
27Steven Matz, NYMvs. ATLvs. COL
28Jhoulys Chacin, MILat CINvs. PIT
29Dan Straily, MIAvs. PHIat CIN
30Chad Kuhl, PITat WASat MIL
31Matt Koch, ARI*vs. LADvs. HOU
32Kyle Freeland, COLat CHCat NYM
33Jason Hammel, KCat BOSvs. DET
34Andrew Triggs, OAKat SEAvs. BAL
35James Shields, CHWat STLvs. MIN
36Brandon Finnegan, CINvs. MILvs. MIA
37Eric Lauer, SDat SFvs. LAD
38Jordan Zimmermann, DETvs. TBat KC
39Alex Cobb, BALat LAAat OAK

*RP-eligible

