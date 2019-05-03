Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 7 highlight Anthony DeSclafani, Martin Perez as sleepers

There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White ranks them all, highlighting a few sleepers.

After a week of 11 teams playing only five games, Week 7 (May 6-12) is all sixes and sevens.

So the list of two-start pitchers is quite a bit longer.

Many of them are blatantly obvious. The top 21 would be difficult to sit in most any format. Maybe for the last four — Chris Paddack, Miles Mikolas, Madison Bumgarner and Marco Gonzales — the matchups are questionable enough that you might consider sitting them in shallower 5x5 leagues where you're looking to preserve ERA and WHIP, but those instances should be pretty rare.

The sleepers, meaning the ones owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues, don't show up until No. 22, rookie Griffin Canning, who isn't certain to make both of his starts. If it ends up being just one, though, against the Tigers lineup, there's a good chance it's worth it still.

Anthony DeSclafani has two starts against the Giants lineup and has been on a nice run lately, leaning more heavily on his most effective pitches. Martin Perez has found success with his new cutter and also has optimal matchups.

Lucas Giolito and Tyler Mahle are halfway decent choices if you miss out on those others, but by the time you get to Mike Foltynewicz, whose drop in velocity has severely limited his effectiveness in two starts back from the IL, the remaining choices are liable to do more harm than good.

Rank

Pitcher

Start 1

Start 2

1

Jacob deGrom, NYM

at SD

vs. MIA

2

Max Scherzer, WAS

at MIL

at LAD

3

Jose Berrios, MIN

at TOR

vs. DET

4

Gerrit Cole, HOU

vs. KC

vs. TEX

5

Stephen Strasburg, WAS

at MIL

at LAD

6

Caleb Smith, MIA

at CHC

at NYM

7

Blake Snell, TB

vs. ARI

vs. NYY

8

Charlie Morton, TB

vs. ARI

vs. NYY

9

Hyun-Jin Ryu, LAD

vs. ATL

vs. WAS

10

Cole Hamels, CHC

vs. MIA

vs. MIL

11

Jon Lester, CHC

vs. MIA

vs. MIL

12

Max Fried, ATL

at LAD

at ARI

13

Collin McHugh, HOU*

vs. KC

vs. TEX

14

Marcus Stroman, TOR

vs. MIN

vs. CHW

15

Walker Buehler, LAD

vs. ATL

vs. WAS

16

Masahiro Tanaka, NYY

vs. SEA

at TB

17

Jameson Taillon, PIT

vs. TEX

at STL

18

Chris Paddack, SD

vs. NYM

at COL

19

Miles Mikolas, STL

vs. PHI

vs. PIT

20

Madison Bumgarner, SF

at COL

vs. CIN

21

Marco Gonzales, SEA

at NYY

at BOS

22

Griffin Canning, LAA

at DET

at BAL

23

Anthony DeSclafani, CIN

vs. SF

at SF

24

Vince Velasquez, PHI

at STL

at KC

25

Martin Perez, MIN

at TOR

vs. DET

26

Lucas Giolito, CHW

at CLE

at TOR

27

Tyler Mahle, CIN

at OAK

at SF

28

Mike Foltynewicz, ATL

at LAD

at ARI

29

CC Sabathia, NYY

vs. SEA

at TB

30

Felix Hernandez, SEA

at NYY

at BOS

31

Merrill Kelly, ARI

at TB

vs. ATL

32

Jake Junis, KC

at HOU

vs. PHI

33

Drew Pomeranz, SF*

at CIN

vs. CIN

34

Sandy Alcantara, MIA

at CHC

at NYM

35

Aaron Brooks, OAK*

vs. CIN

vs. CLE

36

Dakota Hudson, STL*

vs. PHI

vs. PIT

37

Jhoulys Chacin, MIL

vs. WAS

at CHC

38

Aaron Sanchez, TOR

vs. MIN

vs. CHW

39

Ivan Nova, CHW

at CLE

at TOR

40

Antonio Senzatela, COL*

vs. SF

vs. SD

41

Daniel Norris, DET

vs. LAA

at MIN

42

Adrian Sampson, TEX

at PIT

at HOU

43

Andrew Cashner, BAL

vs. BOS

vs. LAA

44

Hector Velazquez, BOS*

at BAL

vs. SEA

*RP-eligible | ^expected to follow opener

 

