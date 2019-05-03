Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 7 highlight Anthony DeSclafani, Martin Perez as sleepers
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White ranks them all, highlighting a few sleepers.
After a week of 11 teams playing only five games, Week 7 (May 6-12) is all sixes and sevens.
So the list of two-start pitchers is quite a bit longer.
Many of them are blatantly obvious. The top 21 would be difficult to sit in most any format. Maybe for the last four — Chris Paddack, Miles Mikolas, Madison Bumgarner and Marco Gonzales — the matchups are questionable enough that you might consider sitting them in shallower 5x5 leagues where you're looking to preserve ERA and WHIP, but those instances should be pretty rare.
The sleepers, meaning the ones owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues, don't show up until No. 22, rookie Griffin Canning, who isn't certain to make both of his starts. If it ends up being just one, though, against the Tigers lineup, there's a good chance it's worth it still.
Anthony DeSclafani has two starts against the Giants lineup and has been on a nice run lately, leaning more heavily on his most effective pitches. Martin Perez has found success with his new cutter and also has optimal matchups.
Lucas Giolito and Tyler Mahle are halfway decent choices if you miss out on those others, but by the time you get to Mike Foltynewicz, whose drop in velocity has severely limited his effectiveness in two starts back from the IL, the remaining choices are liable to do more harm than good.
Rank
Pitcher
Start 1
Start 2
1
Jacob deGrom, NYM
at SD
vs. MIA
2
Max Scherzer, WAS
at MIL
at LAD
3
Jose Berrios, MIN
at TOR
vs. DET
4
Gerrit Cole, HOU
vs. KC
vs. TEX
5
Stephen Strasburg, WAS
at MIL
at LAD
6
Caleb Smith, MIA
at CHC
at NYM
7
Blake Snell, TB
vs. ARI
vs. NYY
8
Charlie Morton, TB
vs. ARI
vs. NYY
9
Hyun-Jin Ryu, LAD
vs. ATL
vs. WAS
10
Cole Hamels, CHC
vs. MIA
vs. MIL
11
Jon Lester, CHC
vs. MIA
vs. MIL
12
Max Fried, ATL
at LAD
at ARI
13
Collin McHugh, HOU*
vs. KC
vs. TEX
14
Marcus Stroman, TOR
vs. MIN
vs. CHW
15
Walker Buehler, LAD
vs. ATL
vs. WAS
16
Masahiro Tanaka, NYY
vs. SEA
at TB
17
Jameson Taillon, PIT
vs. TEX
at STL
18
Chris Paddack, SD
vs. NYM
at COL
19
Miles Mikolas, STL
vs. PHI
vs. PIT
20
Madison Bumgarner, SF
at COL
vs. CIN
21
Marco Gonzales, SEA
at NYY
at BOS
22
Griffin Canning, LAA
at DET
at BAL
23
Anthony DeSclafani, CIN
vs. SF
at SF
24
Vince Velasquez, PHI
at STL
at KC
25
Martin Perez, MIN
at TOR
vs. DET
26
Lucas Giolito, CHW
at CLE
at TOR
27
Tyler Mahle, CIN
at OAK
at SF
28
Mike Foltynewicz, ATL
at LAD
at ARI
29
CC Sabathia, NYY
vs. SEA
at TB
30
Felix Hernandez, SEA
at NYY
at BOS
31
Merrill Kelly, ARI
at TB
vs. ATL
32
Jake Junis, KC
at HOU
vs. PHI
33
Drew Pomeranz, SF*
at CIN
vs. CIN
34
Sandy Alcantara, MIA
at CHC
at NYM
35
Aaron Brooks, OAK*
vs. CIN
vs. CLE
36
Dakota Hudson, STL*
vs. PHI
vs. PIT
37
Jhoulys Chacin, MIL
vs. WAS
at CHC
38
Aaron Sanchez, TOR
vs. MIN
vs. CHW
39
Ivan Nova, CHW
at CLE
at TOR
40
Antonio Senzatela, COL*
vs. SF
vs. SD
41
Daniel Norris, DET
vs. LAA
at MIN
42
Adrian Sampson, TEX
at PIT
at HOU
43
Andrew Cashner, BAL
vs. BOS
vs. LAA
44
Hector Velazquez, BOS*
at BAL
vs. SEA
*RP-eligible | ^expected to follow opener
