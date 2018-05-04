Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 7 peg Luis Castillo, Tyson Ross as sleepers

A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott White ranks them all, identifying a couple sleepers.

You may notice there are fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13). It's a lighter load for most teams, with only seven playing seven games.

The bad news is it makes for fewer potential waiver wire pickups. The good news is you shouldn't need them as much. Everybody's in the same boat, as the saying goes, so it's not like you're going to face an opponent with nine projected starts this week. Not likely, anyway.

And that's especially good news because it's mostly high-end options in line for two starts. By and large, the pitchers you could grab off the waiver wire are more likely to sink you than not, perhaps twice over with the addition of a second start.

A couple of less-than-80-percent-owned guys who I do like this week, though, are Luis Castillo and Tyson Ross. The former has been working to get his arm slot back where it was last year and showed progress against the Brewers last time out. The latter has been generating big swing-and-miss totals with his slider, apart from one start at Coors Field, and seems to have made a full recovery from thoracic outlet surgery two years ago.

I could see starting as many as 24 of these pitchers in Fantasy, though realistically, Nos. 19-24 are probably better left for points leagues.

Two-start pitchers for Week 6
Rank Pitcher Start 1 Start 2
1 Clayton Kershaw, LAD vs. ARI vs. CIN
2 Stephen Strasburg, WAS at SD at ARI
3 Carlos Martinez, STL vs. MIN at SD
4 Luis Severino, NYY vs. BOS vs. OAK
5 James Paxton, SEA at TOR at DET
6 Blake Snell, TB vs. ATL at BAL
7 Aaron Nola, PHI vs. SF vs. NYM
8 Zack Godley, ARI at LAD vs. WAS
9 Sean Newcomb, ATL at TB at MIA
10 Dallas Keuchel, HOU at OAK vs. TEX
11 Kyle Hendricks, CHC vs. MIA vs. CHW
12 Dylan Bundy, BAL vs. KC vs. TB
13 Luis Castillo, CIN vs. NYM at LAD
14 Jacob deGrom, NYM at CIN at PHI
15 Michael Fulmer, DET at TEX vs. SEA
16 Tyson Ross, SD vs. WAS vs. STL
17 Jeff Samardzija, SF at PHI at PIT
18 Jon Gray, COL vs. LAA vs. MIL
19 Marcus Stroman, TOR vs. SEA vs. BOS
20 Drew Pomeranz, BOS at NYY at TOR
21 Fernando Romero, MIN at STL at LAA
22 Danny Duffy, KC at BAL at CLE
23 Jarlin Garcia, MIA* at CHC vs. ATL
24 Jose Urena, MIA at CHC vs. ATL
25 Lucas Giolito, CHW vs. PIT at CHC
26 Andrew Heaney, LAA at COL vs. MIN
27 Jeremy Hellickson, WAS at SD at ARI
28 Zach Eflin, PHI vs. SF vs. NYM
29 Homer Bailey, CIN vs. NYM at LAD
30 Brett Anderson, OAK vs. HOU at NYY
31 Derek Holland, SF at PHI at PIT
32 Matt Moore, TEX vs. DET at HOU
33 Wade Miley, MIL vs. CLE at COL
34 Clayton Richard, SD vs. WAS vs. STL
