Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 7 peg Luis Castillo, Tyson Ross as sleepers

You may notice there are fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13). It's a lighter load for most teams, with only seven playing seven games.

The bad news is it makes for fewer potential waiver wire pickups. The good news is you shouldn't need them as much. Everybody's in the same boat, as the saying goes, so it's not like you're going to face an opponent with nine projected starts this week. Not likely, anyway.

And that's especially good news because it's mostly high-end options in line for two starts. By and large, the pitchers you could grab off the waiver wire are more likely to sink you than not, perhaps twice over with the addition of a second start.

A couple of less-than-80-percent-owned guys who I do like this week, though, are Luis Castillo and Tyson Ross. The former has been working to get his arm slot back where it was last year and showed progress against the Brewers last time out. The latter has been generating big swing-and-miss totals with his slider, apart from one start at Coors Field, and seems to have made a full recovery from thoracic outlet surgery two years ago.

I could see starting as many as 24 of these pitchers in Fantasy, though realistically, Nos. 19-24 are probably better left for points leagues.