Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 8 identify Tyler Anderson, Trevor Williams as sleepers

In a typical week, I can usually identify one or two two-start pitchers who are both available enough and promising enough to classify as sleepers.

This week, it might be a half dozen. We're talking a loaded list of mid-range pitchers who become much more compelling with a second start.

Part of what makes it possible is that so few out-and-out studs are in line for two starts this week, so if you have a particularly high-end pitching staff, you're almost at a disadvantage. Then again, if you don't, the pressure's on to take the most of this week's usable surplus -- or at least to obstruct your opponent from doing so.

Look, you wouldn't play a two-start Tyler Anderson or Trevor Williams over a one-start Stephen Strasburg or Shohei Ohtani, but if you can make room for them in your lineup, you have to like their matchups this week. And both excel at generating weak contact, which lessens the threat of a disaster start. Mike Minor, Nick Pivetta and Tyler Mahle are also favorable plays among those owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues, though there's a chance Mahle makes only one start if the Reds bring in a spot starter for their Saturday doubleheader.

On the higher end, Eduardo Rodriguez, Mike Foltynewicz and Joey Lucchesi are three fringies you can trust, with each benefiting from at least one stellar matchup. Any of the top 17, really, is automatic for me this week, and if you're looking to bulk up in a stream-them-like-crazy points league, you could push it as far as 24.

Week 18 Schedule Rank Pitcher Start 1 Start 2 1 Carlos Carrasco, CLE at DET at HOU 2 Patrick Corbin, ARI vs. MIL at NYM 3 Rick Porcello, BOS vs. OAK vs. BAL 4 Jose Quintana, CHC vs. ATL at CIN 5 Lance McCullers, HOU at LAA vs. CLE 6 Sean Manaea, OAK at BOS at TOR 7 Yu Darvish, CHC at ATL at CIN 8 Miles Mikolas, STL at MIN vs. PHI 9 Alex Wood, LAD at MIA at WAS 10 Julio Teheran, ATL at CHC vs. MIA 11 Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS vs. OAK vs. BAL 12 Mike Foltynewicz, ATL vs. CHC vs. MIA 13 Tyler Anderson, COL at SD at SF 14 Trevor Williams, PIT vs. CHW vs. SD 15 Joey Lucchesi, SD vs. COL at PIT 16 Mike Minor, TEX* at SEA at CHW 17 Nick Pivetta, PHI at BAL at STL 18 Tyler Mahle, CIN at SF vs. CHC 19 Reynaldo Lopez, CHW at PIT vs. TEX 20 Chris Stratton, SF vs. CIN vs. COL 21 Tyler Chatwood, CHC at ATL at CIN 22 Jake Odorizzi, MIN vs. SEA vs. MIL 23 Francisco Liriano, DET* vs. CLE at SEA 24 Mike Leake, SEA vs. TEX vs. DET 25 Andrew Heaney, LAA vs. HOU vs. TB 26 Daniel Mengden, OAK at BOS at TOR 27 Junior Guerra, MIL at ARI at MIN 28 Ty Blach, SF vs. CIN vs. COL 29 Andrew Cashner, BAL vs. PHI at BOS 30 Jaime Garcia, TOR at NYM vs. OAK 31 Sal Romano, CIN at SF vs. CHC 32 Wade LeBlanc, SEA* at MIN vs. DET 33 Mike Fiers, DET vs. CLE at SEA 34 Eric Skoglund, KC vs. TB vs. NYY 35 Wei-Yin Chen, MIA vs. LAD at ATL

*RP-eligible