Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 9 reveal a startling lack of sleepers

Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you may have to, says our Scott White.

The two-start sleeper cup ranneth over last week, so it stands to reason this week's is bone dry.

It doesn't help that only six teams are playing seven games, making Week 9 (May 21-27) one of the slimmest for two-start pitchers -- sleeper or otherwise -- all season. 

How slim? There are only 11 who I can recommend in good conscience, and only one of them, Nick Pivetta, meets the 80 percent ownership threshold for sleeperhood. And even he just barely makes the cut.

I'm not totally opposed to running Jordan Lyles or Trevor Cahill out there. Both have made missing bats an emphasis this year, tweaking their arsenals in ways that make sense. But Lyles has demonstrated it over just two starts, making him highly suspect still, and Cahill struck out only one in his first start back from the DL last time out.

Chase Anderson is set to return from his own DL stint for an illness Monday, lining him up for two starts, but he's about as far as I'd be willing to push it in a standard mixed league. Some might view Bartolo Colon as a no-brainer -- and the base stats would seem to back it up -- but he's allowing some noisy contact that figures to blow up his .204 BABIP sooner than later.

Two-start pitchers for Week 9
Rank Pitcher Start 1 Start 2
1 Gerrit Cole, HOU vs. SF at CLE
2 Chris Sale, BOS at TB vs. ATL
3 Masahiro Tanaka, NYY at TEX vs. LAA
4 Jose Berrios, MIN vs. DET at SEA
5 Miles Mikolas, STL vs. KC at PIT
6 J.A. Happ, TOR vs. LAA at PHI
7 Kevin Gausman, BAL at CHW at TB
8 Walker Buehler, LAD* vs. COL vs. SD
9 Nick Pivetta, PHI vs. ATL vs. TOR
10 Jameson Taillon, PIT at CIN vs. STL
11 Mike Foltynewicz, ATL at PHI at BOS
12 Jordan Lyles, SD* at WAS at LAD
13 Trevor Cahill, OAK vs. SEA vs. ARI
14 Chase Anderson, MIL vs. ARI vs. NYM
15 Bartolo Colon, TEX vs. NYY vs. KC
16 German Marquez, COL at LAD vs. CIN
17 Matt Koch, ARI* at MIL at OAK
18 Jhoulys Chacin, MIL vs. ARI vs. NYM
19 Jake Faria, TB vs. BOS vs. BAL
20 Jeremy Hellickson, WAS vs. SD at MIA
21 Zack Wheeler, NYM vs. MIA at MIL
22 Mike Leake, SEA at OAK vs. MIN
23 Doug Fister, TEX vs. NYY vs. KC
24 Ian Kennedy, KC at STL at TEX
25 Andrew Cashner, BAL at CHW at TB
26 Matt Harvey, CIN vs. PIT at COL
27 Jason Vargas, NYM vs. MIA at MIL
28 James Shields, CHW vs. BAL at DET
29 Jason Hammel, KC at STL at TEX
30 Hector Santiago, CHW vs. BAL at DET
31 Elieser Hernandez, MIA* at NYM vs. WAS
32 Josh Tomlin, CLE at CHC vs. HOU

*RP-eligible

Senior Fantasy Writer

Raised in Atlanta by a board game-loving family during the dawn of the '90s Braves dynasty, Scott White was easy prey for the Fantasy Sports, in particular Fantasy Baseball, and has devoted his adulthood... Full Bio

