Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 9 reveal a startling lack of sleepers

The two-start sleeper cup ranneth over last week, so it stands to reason this week's is bone dry.

It doesn't help that only six teams are playing seven games, making Week 9 (May 21-27) one of the slimmest for two-start pitchers -- sleeper or otherwise -- all season.

How slim? There are only 11 who I can recommend in good conscience, and only one of them, Nick Pivetta, meets the 80 percent ownership threshold for sleeperhood. And even he just barely makes the cut.

I'm not totally opposed to running Jordan Lyles or Trevor Cahill out there. Both have made missing bats an emphasis this year, tweaking their arsenals in ways that make sense. But Lyles has demonstrated it over just two starts, making him highly suspect still, and Cahill struck out only one in his first start back from the DL last time out.

Chase Anderson is set to return from his own DL stint for an illness Monday, lining him up for two starts, but he's about as far as I'd be willing to push it in a standard mixed league. Some might view Bartolo Colon as a no-brainer -- and the base stats would seem to back it up -- but he's allowing some noisy contact that figures to blow up his .204 BABIP sooner than later.

*RP-eligible