Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2 identify Domingo German, Caleb Smith as sleepers
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White ranks them all, singling out some of his favorites.
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White ranks them all, singling out some of his favorites.
A shortened Week 1 meant no two-start pitchers — not unless your league counted the Mariners-Athletics series in Japan — and so we were robbed of the weekly practice of rounding up our favorites on the waiver wire.
Time to reintroduce ourselves to the habit.
Week 2 (April 1-7) is here, and the likelihood of skipped starts makes for a full slate of two-start possibilities, many of whom are widely available in CBS Sports leagues. That's not to say two starts are always better than one, particularly in categories leagues where a two-start pitcher can negatively impact ERA and WHIP, but pitchers you'd have half a mind to use in a one-start week become full-minded plays with two.
The top nine here are obvious, high-ownership, no-questions-asked starters across all formats with two starts, which makes Domingo German, with two favorable matchups and big strikeout potential, the highest-rated sleeper. I'd feel comfortable playing any of the top 14 in a standard 5x5 categories league and would expand the list of usable options through No. 18, Anibal Sanchez, in points leagues.
Clayton Richard at 19 has some of the most favorable matchups, but he's a tough sell given his track record and lack of upside. Anyone ranked below him is similarly a no-go for me.
|
Rank
|
Pitcher
|
Start 1
|
Start 2
|
1
|
Mike Clevinger, CLE
|
vs. CHW
|
vs. TOR
|
2
|
Chris Sale, BOS
|
at OAK
|
at ARI
|
3
|
David Price, BOS
|
at OAK
|
at ARI
|
4
|
Chris Archer, PIT
|
vs. STL
|
vs. CIN
|
5
|
Marcus Stroman, TOR
|
vs. BAL
|
at CLE
|
6
|
Kyle Hendricks, CHC
|
at ATL
|
at MIL
|
7
|
Brad Peacock, HOU*
|
at TEX
|
vs. OAK
|
8
|
Matt Strahm, SD*
|
vs. ARI
|
at STL
|
9
|
Brad Keller, KC*
|
vs. MIN
|
at DET
|
10
|
Domingo German, NYY
|
vs. DET
|
at BAL
|
11
|
Steven Matz, NYM
|
at MIA
|
vs. WAS
|
12
|
Michael Pineda, MIN
|
at KC
|
at PHI
|
13
|
Caleb Smith, MIA
|
vs. NYM
|
at ATL
|
14
|
Julio Urias, LAD*
|
vs. SF
|
at COL
|
15
|
Eric Lauer, SD
|
vs. ARI
|
at STL
|
16
|
Sean Newcomb, ATL
|
vs. CHC
|
vs. MIA
|
17
|
Zach Eflin, PHI
|
at WAS
|
vs. MIN
|
18
|
Anibal Sanchez, WAS
|
vs. PHI
|
at NYM
|
19
|
Clayton Richard, TOR
|
vs. BAL
|
at CLE
|
20
|
Tyson Ross, DET
|
at NYY
|
vs. KC
|
21
|
Merrill Kelly, ARI
|
at SD
|
vs. BOS
|
22
|
Mike Fiers, OAK
|
vs. BOS
|
at HOU
|
23
|
Drew Pomeranz, SF*
|
at LAD
|
vs. TB
|
24
|
Yonny Chirinos, TB*^
|
vs. COL
|
at SF
|
25
|
Anthony DeSclafani, CIN
|
vs. MIL
|
at PIT
|
26
|
Tyler Mahle, CIN
|
vs. MIL
|
at PIT
|
27
|
Drew Smyly, TEX
|
vs. HOU
|
at LAA
|
28
|
Shelby Miller, TEX
|
vs. HOU
|
at LAA
|
29
|
Zach Davies, MIL
|
at CIN
|
vs. CHC
|
30
|
Ivan Nova, CHW
|
at CLE
|
vs. SEA
|
31
|
Chris Stratton, LAA
|
at SEA
|
vs. TEX
|
32
|
Aaron Brooks, OAK*
|
vs. BOS
|
at HOU
|
33
|
Chad Bettis, COL
|
at TB
|
vs. LAD
|
34
|
David Hess, BAL
|
at TOR
|
vs. NYY
|
*RP-eligible | ^may follow an "opener"
|
