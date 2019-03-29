Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2 identify Domingo German, Caleb Smith as sleepers

Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White ranks them all, singling out some of his favorites.

A shortened Week 1 meant no two-start pitchers — not unless your league counted the Mariners-Athletics series in Japan — and so we were robbed of the weekly practice of rounding up our favorites on the waiver wire.

Time to reintroduce ourselves to the habit.

Week 2 (April 1-7) is here, and the likelihood of skipped starts makes for a full slate of two-start possibilities, many of whom are widely available in CBS Sports leagues. That's not to say two starts are always better than one, particularly in categories leagues where a two-start pitcher can negatively impact ERA and WHIP, but pitchers you'd have half a mind to use in a one-start week become full-minded plays with two.

The top nine here are obvious, high-ownership, no-questions-asked starters across all formats with two starts, which makes Domingo German, with two favorable matchups and big strikeout potential, the highest-rated sleeper. I'd feel comfortable playing any of the top 14 in a standard 5x5 categories league and would expand the list of usable options through No. 18, Anibal Sanchez, in points leagues.

Clayton Richard at 19 has some of the most favorable matchups, but he's a tough sell given his track record and lack of upside. Anyone ranked below him is similarly a no-go for me.

Rank

Pitcher

Start 1

Start 2

1

Mike Clevinger, CLE

vs. CHW

vs. TOR

2

Chris Sale, BOS

at OAK

at ARI

3

David Price, BOS

at OAK

at ARI

4

Chris Archer, PIT

vs. STL

vs. CIN

5

Marcus Stroman, TOR

vs. BAL

at CLE

6

Kyle Hendricks, CHC

at ATL

at MIL

7

Brad Peacock, HOU*

at TEX

vs. OAK

8

Matt Strahm, SD*

vs. ARI

at STL

9

Brad Keller, KC*

vs. MIN

at DET

10

Domingo German, NYY

vs. DET

at BAL

11

Steven Matz, NYM

at MIA

vs. WAS

12

Michael Pineda, MIN

at KC

at PHI

13

Caleb Smith, MIA

vs. NYM

at ATL

14

Julio Urias, LAD*

vs. SF

at COL

15

Eric Lauer, SD

vs. ARI

at STL

16

Sean Newcomb, ATL

vs. CHC

vs. MIA

17

Zach Eflin, PHI

at WAS

vs. MIN

18

Anibal Sanchez, WAS

vs. PHI

at NYM

19

Clayton Richard, TOR

vs. BAL

at CLE

20

Tyson Ross, DET

at NYY

vs. KC

21

Merrill Kelly, ARI

at SD

vs. BOS

22

Mike Fiers, OAK

vs. BOS

at HOU

23

Drew Pomeranz, SF*

at LAD

vs. TB

24

Yonny Chirinos, TB*^

vs. COL

at SF

25

Anthony DeSclafani, CIN

vs. MIL

at PIT

26

Tyler Mahle, CIN

vs. MIL

at PIT

27

Drew Smyly, TEX

vs. HOU

at LAA

28

Shelby Miller, TEX

vs. HOU

at LAA

29

Zach Davies, MIL

at CIN

vs. CHC

30

Ivan Nova, CHW

at CLE

vs. SEA

31

Chris Stratton, LAA

at SEA

vs. TEX

32

Aaron Brooks, OAK*

vs. BOS

at HOU

33

Chad Bettis, COL

at TB

vs. LAD

34

David Hess, BAL

at TOR

vs. NYY

*RP-eligible | ^may follow an "opener"

 

