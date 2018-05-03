Fantasy Baseball: Uncertainty for Jacob deGrom highlights top DL stash rankings
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables. Scott White assesses their stashability considering.
- More Fantasy Baseball: Who is Ozzie Albies, exactly? | Scott White's Trade Value Rankings | Trade mailbag: Sell-high on Didi?
Jacob deGrom is going to miss some time – that much is obvious.
How much, we can only speculate right now. As pitching injuries go, a hyperextended elbow isn't standard fare, but any time there's trauma to one of the critical components of the most unnatural act in professional sports, you can anticipate a less-than-straightforward recovery
For starters, are we sure it's only hyperexteded? I ask because that's what Gleyber Torres was presumed to have when he made an early departure from a Triple-A game last June. A few days later, he was having Tommy John surgery.
But obviously, we can't rank deGrom assuming a worst-case scenario that may not even be realistic. That would be the height of paranoia. And deGrom himself said it didn't bother him pitching, just hitting (he actually threw an inning after suffering the injury).
Absent a long list of comparables, we don't know what comes next for him in the hours after the injury. Presumably, his absence will measure in weeks, but how many? Six is the standard middle-of-the-road guess and as good as any for now. Something as short as two would honestly surprise me.
It's kind of the same place we find ourselves with Johnny Cueto, who to this point has only been diagnosed with elbow inflammation — or so we've been led to believe. He's seeking second and third opinions, though, most notably from the harbinger of reconstructive surgery, Dr. James Andrews. Clearly, he's not liking what he's hearing.
But is he not liking that he'll have to shut it down for a month, or for an entire season? It's a total stab in the dark right now, which means our only option is to wait to hear more.
So even though deGrom and Cueto are both at risk of seeing their value plummet, they're above the "potentially droppable" threshold for me, which runs about through Miguel Sano on this list. Their upside is too high in too plausible of a scenario to presume the worst-case.
I'm not saying anyone after Sano should be dropped, but in shallower leagues where you're strapped for space, it's defensible. And obviously, format makes a difference. In Head-to-Head points leagues, where starting pitching is in higher demand, Rich Hill is above the threshold. In Rotisserie leagues, where the stolen base scarcity counts for something, Byron Buxton is above it.
Again, the criteria for DL stashability is as follows ...
- How good is the player?
- What's the timetable?
- How likely is the injury to impact his performance?
For now, deGrom's place here is theoretical, but I think it's safe to assume at least a DL stint for him.
|1
Anthony Rendon Washington Nationals 3B
|bruised toe
|2
Josh Donaldson Toronto Blue Jays 3B
|shoulder inflammation
|3
Madison Bumgarner San Francisco Giants SP
|fractured hand
|4
Jacob deGrom New York Mets SP
|hyperextended elbow
|5
Jonathan Schoop Baltimore Orioles 2B
|strained oblique
|6
Justin Turner Los Angeles Dodgers 3B
|fractured wrist
|7
Robbie Ray Arizona Diamondbacks SP
|strained oblique
|8
Wil Myers San Diego Padres RF
|strained oblique
|9
Daniel Murphy Washington Nationals 2B
|knee surgery
|10
Elvis Andrus Texas Rangers SS
|fractured elbow
|11
Corey Knebel Milwaukee Brewers RP
|strained hamstring
|12
Adam Eaton Washington Nationals CF
|bone bruise in ankle
|13
DJ LeMahieu Colorado Rockies 2B
|strained hamstring
|14
Johnny Cueto San Francisco Giants SP
|elbow inflammation
|15
Adrian Beltre Texas Rangers 3B
|strained hamstring
|16
Miguel Sano Minnesota Twins 3B
|strained hamstring
|17
Byron Buxton Minnesota Twins CF
|fractured toe
|18
Rich Hill Los Angeles Dodgers SP
|cracked fingernail
|19
Jake Lamb Arizona Diamondbacks 3B
|sprained shoulder
|20
Rougned Odor Texas Rangers 2B
|strained hamstring
|21
Keynan Middleton Los Angeles Angels RP
|elbow inflammation
|22
Yasiel Puig Los Angeles Dodgers RF
|bruised foot
|23
Greg Bird New York Yankees 1B
|bone spur in ankle
|24
Mark Melancon San Francisco Giants RP
|elbow flexor strain
|25
Zach Britton Baltimore Orioles RP
|ruptured Achilles
|26
Eric Thames Milwaukee Brewers 1B
|torn thumb ligament
|27
Steven Souza Arizona Diamondbacks RF
|strained pectoral
|28
Mac Williamson San Francisco Giants RF
|concussion
|29
Jimmy Nelson Milwaukee Brewers SP
|shoulder surgery
|30
Ervin Santana Minnesota Twins SP
|finger surgery
