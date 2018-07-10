Fantasy Baseball: Updated DL stash rankings, with Chris Archer, Masahiro Tanaka coming back
Seems like more high-profile players are coming off the DL than going on as we approach the All-Star break. Scott White welcomes the chance to stash a few players with longer-term injuries.
More Fantasy Baseball: Waivers: Hamilton back to running | 2018 Fantasy All-Star team
When the All-Star beak approaches, the number of DL cases typically rises as teams take advantage of four "free" days when no games are happening to build in some extra rest for the bruised and battered.
But this July has functioned as a clearing house of sorts, with many longstanding DL cases wrapping up in the past couple weeks. A.J. Pollock, Robbie Ray, Ronald Acuna, Johnny Cueto, Paul DeJong — they're all back, and their removal creates a void in these rankings we haven't seen so far this season. Throw in more recent examples like Chris Archer and Masahiro Tanaka, and it's apparent the big names are coming off faster than they're going on.
Which is exciting apart from the obvious reason that Fantasy teams are being made whole again. What's left behind is a no-longer-so-star-studded DL stash list, which allows for more subjectivity and an opportunity to be proactive. Imagine seeing a DL spot as a chance to acquire new talent as opposed to just conserving existing talent.
The back of this list offers some relative throws of the dice. And while we could quibble about the order after the top 16 (or maybe 18 — Jay Bruce and Ryan Braun form a curious bridge between provenness and brokenness), they're all worth picking up if you have an unoccupied DL spot.
Starting pitchers like Trevor Cahill, Joe Musgrove, Jake Junis and Brent Suter might be more attractive stashes in points leagues. A bat like Jorge Soler and a non-closing reliever like Andrew Miller maybe more so in categories formats. David Dahl, Ervin Santana, Jimmy Nelson, Mike Soroka and Julio Urias offer the kind of upside that could amount to something across all formats, but they're no more than speculative pickups, lacking clear timetables.
|1
Kris Bryant Chicago Cubs 3B
|sore shoulder
|2
Carlos Correa Houston Astros SS
|stiff back
|3
Stephen Strasburg Washington Nationals SP
|shoulder inflammation
|4
Noah Syndergaard New York Mets SP
|strained finger
|5
Gary Sanchez New York Yankees C
|strained groin
|6
Gleyber Torres New York Yankees 2B
|strained hip
|7
Tyler Skaggs Los Angeles Angels SP
|strained groin
|8
Yu Darvish Chicago Cubs SP
|shoulder impingement
|9
Masahiro Tanaka New York Yankees SP
|strained hamstring
|10
Josh Donaldson Toronto Blue Jays 3B
|strained calf
|11
Walker Buehler Los Angeles Dodgers SP
|fractured ribs
|12
Yoenis Cespedes New York Mets LF
|strained hip flexor
|13
Vince Velasquez Philadelphia Phillies SP
|bruised forearm
|14
Michael Wacha St. Louis Cardinals SP
|strained oblique
|15
Shane Greene Detroit Tigers RP
|shoulder inflammation
|16
Hunter Strickland San Francisco Giants RP
|fractured finger
|17
Jay Bruce New York Mets RF
|strained hip
|18
Ryan Braun Milwaukee Brewers LF
|strained back
|19
Trevor Cahill Oakland Athletics SP
|strained Achilles
|20
Joe Musgrove Pittsburgh Pirates SP
|infected finger
|21
Jake Junis Kansas City Royals SP
|back inflammation
|22
Jorge Soler Kansas City Royals RF
|fractured toe
|23
David Dahl Colorado Rockies RF
|fractured foot
|24
Jake Faria Tampa Bay Rays SP
|strained oblique
|25
Ervin Santana Minnesota Twins SP
|finger surgery
|26
Jimmy Nelson Milwaukee Brewers SP
|torn rotator cuff
|27
Mike Soroka Atlanta Braves SP
|shoulder fatigue
|28
Andrew Miller Cleveland Indians RP
|knee inflammation
|29
Brent Suter Milwaukee Brewers SP
|forearm tightness
|30
Julio Urias Los Angeles Dodgers SP
|torn shoulder capsule
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Hamilton, Duffy top five
Billy Hamilton got off to a rough start to the season, but he's been running non-stop late...
-
Podcast: Weekend best & worst
Should Fantasy owners really turn to Nathan Eovaldi and Jordan Zimmermann? Find out what we...
-
2018 Fantasy All Stars
Heading into the All-Star Break, Chris Towers singles out the players who have provided the...
-
Waivers: SPs turning back clock
Two starting pitchers most Fantasy players had left for dead are showing real signs of late....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...