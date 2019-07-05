Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: A.J. Pollock nearly back, Danny Jansen on fire

A.J. Pollock CF LAD L.A. Dodgers • 11 • Age 31 Rest of Season Projections H2H PTS 171.5 ROTO RNK 165th Fantasy OWNED 68% Whatever enthusiasm there was around Pollock during draft season disappeared pretty quickly once the games started — hitting just .223/.287/.330 before going on the IL will do that. However, given the nature of Pollock's injury (an infection in his right elbow brought along by post surgeries), it seems likely that better days are ahead. Pollock is set to return in the first series back from the All-Star break and is still a potential power-speed option who can be worth starting in all leagues.

Danny Jansen C TOR Toronto • 9 • Age 24 Rest of Season Projections H2H PTS 112 ROTO RNK 446th Fantasy OWNED 34% It can take some time to adjust to the majors, especially as a catcher, so while Jansen's early-season struggles were disappointing, they shouldn't have scared you off him in the long run. Jansen has been absolutely on fire over the last nine games, going 14 for 33 with six home runs, three doubles, 12 RBI, and nine runs, and he's done it without striking out once. The contact skills were expected to be his calling card, so it's especially nice to see him get back to putting the bat on the ball consistently. As long as he does that, good things will happen — and he'll be a starting-caliber Fantasy catcher.

Dinelson Lamet SP SD San Diego • 29 • Age 26 Rest of Season Projections H2H PTS 154.5 ROTO RNK 335th Fantasy OWNED 35% Lamet is no sure thing, but he's the kind of pitcher I love to bet on. In 114.1 innings in 2017 before undergoing Tommy John surgery, Lamet racked up a whopping 139 strikeouts (10.9 per nine) with an 11.8% swinging strike rate, so he's got that one elite skill going for him. The control and home runs were a problem for him in his first run through the majors, but if he can just get one of them under control, you're looking at an above-average pitcher. We saw the good and the bad from Lamet in his return from injury Thursday, as he struck out seven Dodgers in five innings with just two walks, but also surrendered three runs in 5 innings, including a homer. The upside is high enough here that I'm willing to add Lamet in mixed leagues if I have a roster spot to spare.

Alex Wood SP CIN Cincinnati • 40 • Age 28 Rest of Season Projections H2H PTS 50.5 ROTO RNK 613th Fantasy OWNED 24% I don't think there's quite as much upside with Wood as Lamet, but he might be more likely to emerge as a useful Fantasy option when he returns from the IL. Wood will make a minor-league rehab assignment start Saturday and could be ready to return to the rotation in a few weeks. He hasn't pitched all year due to a back issue but is coming off a season in which he had a 3.68 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 151.2 innings for the Dodgers. Expectations shouldn't be that high — Cincinnati is a tougher place to pitch than Los Angeles — but if you're looking for someone who could slot in as a solid, dependable option, Wood has plenty of appeal.

Matt Thaiss 3B LAA L.A. Angels • 23 • Age 24 Rest of Season Projections H2H PTS 161.5 ROTO RNK 213th Fantasy OWNED 5% With Tommy La Stella sidelined for at least the next two months with a fractured leg, Thaiss could get an extended opportunity to fill in for the Angels. The former first-round pick started at third base in his first two MLB games, with David Fletcher and then Luis Rengifo filling in at second in La Stella's spot. Thaiss hasn't exactly dominated in the minors, with 24 homers and a .276/.358/.466 career line in 162 games at Triple-A, but he does bring very good plate discipline with him, having walked 59 times to 64 strikeouts in 79 games at Salt Lake this season. That kind of approach has served other fringe-y prospect types well in their jump to the majors, so Thaiss should be owned in AL-only and 15-team Roto leagues, at least.