Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: A new closer in Colorado?

We've got a new closer in Colorado and some speed demons ready to be unleashed to kick off Thursday's look at the waiver wire, plus some hoped-for potential breakouts highlighting our winners and losers from Wednesday's MLB action.

Six players to add on waivers

Scott Oberg -- The Rockies will have a new closer for at least the next few weeks, with Wade Davis heading on the IL with an oblique injury. That injury has a tendency to linger, so Oberg and his 1.77 ERA could have a chance to make an impact for your Fantasy team.

Carlos Estevez/Jairo Diaz -- Of course, that doesn't mean that impact will be positive. Oberg has just 13 strikeouts to 11 walks in his 20.1 innings of work with a 4.70 FIP, so that ERA looks like a mirage. If you're in a deeper league and want to speculate, Estevez is the biggest strikeout pitcher in this bullpen, while Diaz is another prototypical late-inning flamethrower who had a 0.45 ERA in 16 appearances at Triple-A.

Oscar Mercado -- With the Indians releasing Carlos Gonzalez Wednesday, it seems like Mercado's path to playing time has cleared up. Not that Gonzalez ever should have been a road block. Mercado has big stolen base potential, and that alone makes him worth adding with an everyday job.

Keon Broxton -- The Mets' decision to trade for Broxton never made much sense, and he floundered with the inconsistent playing time. After being traded to Baltimore, Broxton has a real chance to play regularly, and he still has 20 homer, 25-steal potential. Even with a likely drag on batting average, that has value in Roto leagues.

Dexter Fowler -- His 2018 is looking like the outlier for Fowler now. He's up to .283/.413/.441 in 2019, pretty much in line with what we came to expect from him pre-2018. You'll get a bit of pop, a bit of speed, and a lot of time spent on base. In deeper points or OBP leagues, Fowler is a starting outfielder.

Winners

Eloy Jimenez -- We hope every prospect hits the ground running, but in reality most don't. What Jimenez has gone through this season shouldn't diminish your expectations for him in the long run. He reminded us of how high the ceiling still is with a two-homer performance in his third game back from the IL Wednesday. Here's hoping this is the start of something big.

Rafael Devers -- All of a sudden, that breakout season for Devers looks back on track. He has homered in three straight games, but even before that stretch he was hitting .324/.365/.515 in May.

Rich Hill -- IL stint followed by dominance on the mound? Yep, Rich Hill is doing Rich Hill things. It can be easy to forget because of how frustrating it is to own him, but Hill is a consistently great pitcher whenever he's healthy.

Losers

Gerrit Cole -- Cole still has some of the best stuff in the game, but he's been hurt a bit by the rise in home runs this season. His 4.11 ERA reflects that coming off another subpar outing Wednesday, although his 2.99 FIP reflects that he's largely been as good as ever.

Cole Irvin -- There was some hope Irvin could be a useful Fantasy option after his debut, but the lack of swing-and-miss stuff has caught up to him, as he's now allowed 10 earned runs and 12 hits in 10.2 innings over his past two starts. He probably doesn't need to be on your roster.

Ryan O'Hearn -- After a Luke Voit-esque run to close out 2018, there was some hope O'Hearn could emerge as a useful CI option this season. After his 0-for-7 day Wednesday, it seems safe to let those hopes go.