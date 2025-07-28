The biggest baseball story from the weekend was Nick Kurtz's four-homer game Friday, a truly historic performance that vaults him into the elite at first base. I hope to have more to say about that in the coming days.

The second-biggest baseball story from the weekend was Aaron Judge's elbow injury. He was diagnosed with a flexor strain that prevented him from making his usual throws in right field. After a couple days of attempting to play through it, it ultimately forced him to the IL. That story seems like the more appropriate one to take on in a Waiver Wire article since, obviously, you'll need to replace Judge.

But for how long? Opinions may vary. Certainly a flexor strain would sideline a pitcher for some time, and we're usually hearing of it in that context. By the Yankees' telling, though, it's not as big of a deal for a hitter -- or at least not this hitter. Apparently, Judge will only need to stop throwing for 10-14 days, and it sounds like the Yankees will welcome him back as a hitter even before then, according to MLB.com.

"With those first few days coming off the IL, it's probably DH mode. Then he'll start throwing ... and, hopefully, get back to the outfield shortly thereafter," manager Aaron Boone said.

The "then" is doing the heavy lifting there. Contextually, it means that Judge will begin throwing after he's already returned as a DH, and since he's expected to begin throwing after 10-14 days, it sounds like a minimum IL stint is in order. This corresponds with Judge's own assessment of things. He says he can swing a bat fine and had hoped to avoid the IL entirely.

As far as Fantasy Baseball goes, it may turn out that you're only replacing Judge for one week. When the time comes to set your lineup next Monday, he'll be right at the end of the 10-day IL period, so when we're talking replacements, we're talking short-term. And in the short-term, my favorite outfield replacements can be found in my Sleeper Hitters for Week 19 (July 28-Aug. 3). They include Ramon Laureano, Joshua Lowe, Trent Grisham, and Chandler Simpson.

If you're thinking longer-term, then certainly names like Austin Hays (57 percent rostered) and Jurickson Profar (77 percent) leap to the top. There's also a chance Michael Harris (80 percent) is available in shallower leagues, and he's showing signs of living up to his potential finally. Tyler O'Neill is also worth mentioning here, particularly since his specialty is the same as Judge's: home runs. He's hit one in three consecutive games after otherwise doing nothing during an injury-plagued season. You can consider him another hot-hand outfield play.

Now then, for all the pickups at those other positions ...