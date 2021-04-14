In a game against the Marlins last Sept. 9, with Pablo Lopez on the mound, then-Braves outfielder Adam Duvall went off, hitting three home runs and driving in nine.

In a game against the Braves just this Tuesday, again with Pablo Lopez on the mound, now-Marlins outfielder Adam Duvall went off again, hitting two home runs and driving in seven.

The role reversal goes beyond just that. For the three-homer game last September, I had just picked up Duvall in a high-profile 15-team industry league -- one I eventually went on to win -- making it a moment of revelry. But just prior to this two-homer game, I dropped Duvall in another such league, leaving me with nothing but regret.

The contrast serves as the perfect encapsulation of the Adam Duvall experience, one that can also be summed up with his numbers from last season:

Adam Duvall RF MIA Miami • #14 • Age: 32 2020 season AVG .237 HR 16 RBI 33 OPS .833 AB 190 K 54

Kind of a one-note player, isn't he? It's always been that way. When he's going through a stretch where he's hitting a bunch of homers, you'll wonder how you ever went without him, but when he's not ... well, let's just say it would take a special sort of Fantasy player to keep him in the lineup.

And therein lies the catch-22: You only want him in the lineup when he's on a home run binge, but you're liable to miss that home run binge if you don't have him in the lineup.

So do you just go hands-off with him and trust the homers to be there in the end? Easier said than done. Last year was the first year since 2017 that he became Fantasy-relevant, and he might not have ranked among the league leaders in homers if the season hadn't ended when it did, with him homering 11 times in his final 24 games. He's a career .232 hitter with a .293 on-base percentage, so it's easy to see why the Marlins themselves might lose patience if he enters a long enough dry spell.

In other words, there are no guarantees with him. Maybe later in the year, when your category aims are more specific, you could target him as a home run specialist, but you won't be sticking with him through all the ups and downs in any league shallower than 15 teams and five outfielders.