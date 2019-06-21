Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Adbert Alzolay, Zac Gallen make their rotation case, highlighting winners and losers

Adbert Alzolay didn't get the hype of Zac Gallen, at least not in Fantasy Baseball circles, but he made his debut Thursday all the same.

And came off the field to a standing ovation.

No, he didn't start for the Cubs, who chose to ease him in by having him piggyback Tyler Chatwood. Chatwood muddled his way through his four innings, but Alzolay didn't allow a hit through his first four, departing only after serving up a solo home run to Todd Frazier leading off the ninth.

In all, he walked two and struck out five, his fastball hitting 96 mph and his changeup and curveball keeping Mets hitters off balance. It was a performance not too unlike his last four at Triple-A, during which he put together a 1.96 ERA and 0.87 WHIP with 34 strikeouts compared to three walks. He was pitching so well down there, according to MLB.com, that Theo Epstein was dreaming up ways to get him in the big leagues even before the Kyle Hendricks injury, with the possibility of a six-man rotation on the table.

"His curveball's been as good as I've ever seen it the last four or five starts," Epstein said last weekend. "He's getting a ton of swings and misses with it. He's pitching really well up in the zone with his fastball. His changeup's really come on, too. So, three good weapons for him and pitching with great rhythm and a lot of confidence."

So yeah, Alzolay may not have started this one, but he probably earned a few starts with it, given that Hendricks is expected to miss at least a month with a shoulder impingement. And given that Alzolay is only 13 percent owned in CBS Sports leagues, it's time to wake up to his potential.

Friday's top adds Four players to add Zac Gallen SP MIA Miami • 52 • Age 23 OWNED 56% Zac Gallen's debut wasn't as awe-inspiring as Alzolay's, but it was nothing short of a success still. He allowed one earned run in five innings, striking out six and walking two. His pitch count got away from him a little, but if that's the worst you can say for a kid in his big-league debut, he's earned a longer look. And considering he had some of the most jaw-dropping numbers of any minor-league pitcher this year, putting together a 1.77 ERA, a 0.71 WHIP and 11.0 K/9 in a league where the average ERA is over 5.00, you'll want to hop aboard while you still can. Lourdes Gurriel LF TOR Toronto • 13 • Age 25 OWNED 60% Rounding out a three-hit day with another home run, his third in five games and ninth in 38 overall, Lourdes Gurriel is performing at something close to a 40-homer pace. And yet his home run-to-fly ball rate isn't totally out of sorts with last year's. Factor in an ordinary BABIP, and he may not be overachieving in a drastic way. Particularly with triple eligibility, he's deserving of more looks. Ross Stripling RP LAD L.A. Dodgers • 68 • Age 29 OWNED 39% You might assume Julio Urias is the big winner after he struck out five over three scoreless innings in a rare start Thursday, seemingly positioning himself to fill the injured Rich Hill's spot in the starting rotation. But Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register reported before the game that Ross Stripling was more likely to take Hill's spot. "Yeah, I think he's earned that opportunity," president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said. Stripling of course made the All-Star team as a starting pitcher last year and had a 2.65 ERA in six starts earlier this year. Brendan Rodgers 2B COL Colorado • 7 • Age 22 OWNED 37% Brendan Rodgers wasn't called on to start Thursday's game in his first day back with the big club, but the player who did stand in for Trevor Story at shortstop, Pat Valaika, is batting .063. Rodgers, a top prospect by every measure, can surely do better than that. He has nothing more to prove at Triple-A, and while his first stint in the big leagues didn't go well, he didn't get the most consistent playing time either. With Story's absence figuring to measure in weeks, now is Rodgers' time to shine.

Winners Frankie Montas SP OAK Oakland • 47 • Age 26 Frankie Montas' breakthrough hasn't been as splashy as Lucas Giolito's, but more starts like Thursday's will go a long way toward closing that gap. The eight-inning gem was just his second start exceeding six innings this season, but with elite ground-ball tendencies and a greatly improved strikeout rate, his 2.70 ERA is pretty close to legit. Jay Bruce LF PHI Philadelphia • 23 • Age 32 Not even a four-game absence for a hamstring injury can slow down Jay Bruce, who reached base in all four plate appearances of his second game back, homering for the sixth time in 13 overall with the Phillies. That's compared to only three strikeouts. With his season batting average now up to .242, the power potential seems well worth it. Tanner Roark SP CIN Cincinnati • 35 • Age 32 Tanner Roark followed up one impressive start with another Thursday, striking out seven over six one-run innings to give him more than a strikeout per inning for the season and just a 3.47 ERA. His SIERA and xFIP both suggest the ERA should be about a run higher, though, and some regression is certain to come in the form of home runs. He's no ground-ball pitcher but has allowed just six home runs all season despite pitching half his games in one of the league's most homer-friendly venues.