We're at the point in the MLB season where we would typically expect the first round of prospects to get the call to the majors now that the first round of service-time related shenanigans has passed. However, because the minor-league season hasn't officially started yet and prospects are still working at teams' alternate sites in a sort of extended spring training, it's harder to know when we might see some of the biggest names on the top prospects list this year.

We do know when we'll be seeing at least one of them now, however. Alex Kirilloff will be recalled Friday with the Twins placing Miguel Sano on the IL. Kirilloff, Scott White's No. 16 prospect coming into the season, made his MLB debut in surprising fashion in 2020, starting their wild card playoff game, and now he'll likely start at least for the next week or so at first base for the Twins. And he's the kind of player worth adding in nearly all formats right now.

Kirilloff's most recent minor-league numbers won't jump off the page; he hit just nine homers with a .756 OPS in 2019, although he dealt with a wrist injury that season that surely sapped his power. He drew positive reviews at the alternate site in 2020, indicating that the expectation is for something more like his .970 OPS with 20 homers in 130 games in 2018.

Well, maybe not that good, but the expectation should be that he's a strong talent who could make an impact if everything goes right. He profiles as a good bet for batting average, with hopefully 25-plus homer potential. There probably won't be much speed in the profile, but a realistic expectation is something like a typical Eddie Rosario season.

Fantasy Baseball Today Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Fantasy Baseball Today" newsletter. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Plus, I would imagine we all probably need some help at outfield at this point. I know I do in many of my leagues. According to FanGraphs.com, there are only 26 qualified outfielders with an OPS of at least .800 right now, and that's about how many I feel comfortable starting these days. Kirilloff isn't a guarantee to hit or to even stay up with the club for good, but you can't afford to overlook a player with his kind of potential right now.

Here's who else we're looking to add heading into the weekend, beginning with another young player getting the call:

We talk Alex Kirilloff, Ryan Weathers and Week 5 sleepers on the Fantasy Baseball Today in 5 Podcast. You can follow us to make sure you get the latest episodes when they drop on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.