One of the toughest things at this point in the MLB season is trying to figure out when something is just a random hot streak vs. the start of a breakout. And, in the case of someone like Cody Bellinger, it's especially tough, given how up and down (and, of late, mostly down) his career has been.

Bellinger was once, you may recall, arguably the best player in Fantasy. Back in 2019, he hit .305/.406/.629, a prolific home run hitter who stole bases and didn't sacrifice contact to generate his power. He was basically everything you could want in a Fantasy player, and he was just 23 and tied to an organization that seems to get the most out of every player. Only, they couldn't figure it out with Bellinger, who slumped the following year and never pulled out of that tailspin, hitting .203/.272/.376 over the next three seasons with just 41 homers combined.

But, it kind of looks like he's pulling out of it in the early going with the Cubs. In fact, he did something Monday night he'd never done even when he won his MVP – he had a five-hit game. Her went 5 for 5 with a double Monday, and is now hitting .310/.369/.517 through the first 15 games. It isn't quite on par with his best numbers ever, but one-tenth of the way through the season, he's hitting .300 with a 14% strikeout rate and a 30-homer, 30-steal pace.

So, Cody Bellinger is back, right? Well, it's not so simple. The sample sizes we're dealing with here are tiny, and his OPS was just .587 just five games ago. He's on a nice little hot streak, but he certainly doesn't look like the 2019 version of himself when you crack under the hood, either; his average exit velocity is down to 86.9 mph, actually the worst mark of his career, and the same goes for his hard-hit rate of 34%.

Which is to say, Bellinger's apparent return to form may not be as much of a return to form as it seems. That's not to say he's without appeal – though, seeing as he's rostered in 85% of CBS Fantasy leagues, I can't exactly suggest you run out and add him – but it is to say that Bellinger isn't "back." At least, not yet.

If you've got Bellinger, consider a sell-high opportunity if one arises, because I'm still not convinced he's going to be worth starting moving forward – certainly not in three-outfielder leagues. But, I'd hang on to him for now if I don't get the right offer. He's showing enough signs to at least have some hope.

