Josh Jung 3B TEX Texas • #6 • Age: 24 Rostered 28% 2022 Minors AVG .266 HR 9 OPS .866 AB 124 BB 7 K 35 Who among us couldn't use a little help at third base, right? It's been the position of greatest need this year and looked like it would be from the earliest days of draft prep season. Jung was a player I intended to target late in every draft as a potential ace in the hole at the position, but then he tore the labrum in his left shoulder. At long last, he's coming up to fill the role the Rangers intended for him all along, having spent the past month proving his health at Triple-A. A recent slump has brought his numbers down to size, but he was on fire before then. He also hit .326 with a .990 OPS between Double- and Triple-A last year. He's a disciplined hitter who profiles just as much for average as power and could be an impact contributor down the stretch.

Trevor Rogers SP MIA Miami • #28 • Age: 24 Rostered 61% Wednesday at Phillies INN 6 H 5 ER 3 BB 0 K 8 I hesitate to say Rogers is all the way back, but he has come off the IL to deliver his best two starts of the season. His changeup, which was the key to his success last year, registered only two whiffs in the latest one Wednesday, and he served up two home runs in the contest as well. But he also struck out eight. The Marlins are expressing optimism that his time away helped him get his delivery in sync. "He's in a really good spot mechanically," catcher Jacob Stallings said. "I know he's excited, and obviously, we're all excited." I'm less convinced, but Rogers' remaining matchups tip the scales in his favor. He faces the Phillies next time, which is whatever, but then the Nationals twice followed by the Brewers, who are dreadful against lefties.

Joey Meneses RF WAS Washington • #45 • Age: 30 Rostered 50% 2022 Stats AVG .339 HR 7 OPS .935 AB 127 BB 5 K 27 Meneses keeps cleaning up all of our messes -- those who've chosen to invest him in, anyway -- with multi-hit game after multi-hit game. He singled three times Monday, then doubled twice Tuesday. He went only 1 for 5 Wednesday, but that's been more the exception than the rule for a guy who's hitting .339 with a .935 OPS so far. I'd be skeptical of a 30-year-old rookie, too -- and remain so for Meneses -- but there's no need to overthink this. What other outfield-eligible players are producing on the waiver wire right now? It's been a position of need all year. Meneses is making consistently hard contact and striking out at only a 20 percent rate. His expected stats, as measured by Statcast, are nearly as strong as his actual ones. It's time to take the plunge.

Peter Fairbanks RP TB Tampa Bay • #29 • Age: 28 Rostered 35% 2022 Stats SV 6 ERA 1.45 WHIP 0.70 INN 18.2 BB 2 K 28 Fairbanks' save Wednesday was his second in three days and gives him four of the Rays' past six. HIs primary competition for the ninth-inning duties, Jason Adam, set up for him in this one, which could indicate the makings of a pecking order. Then again, we know better than to read into patterns with the Rays, don't we? If nothing else, Fairbanks should be a leading contributor to the committee, and his other numbers -- namely, the 1.45 ERA, 0.70 WHIP and 13.5 K/9 -- suggest that his value isn't completely contingent on his save total. Granted, they've come over a small sample, given the time he lost to a lat injury, but improved control seems to have unlocked serious potential.

Alec Burleson 1B STL St. Louis • Age: 23 Rostered 9% 2022 Minors AVG .331 HR 20 OPS .905 AB 432 BB 29 K 67 With Dylan Carlson sidelined by a thumb injury, Burleson is finally getting the call to the big leagues after demonstrating remarkable hitting consistency at Triple-A Memphis, sustaining a .330 batting average basically from start to finish. His willingness to hit the ball to all fields stands out the most, but he's certainly proven capable of turning on a pitch for a home run as well. He may be limited to left field and DH defensively, which gives him a narrow path to playing time with Lars Nootbaar having emerged and Albert Pujols, Corey Dickerson and Brendan Donovan all having played well of late. It's why I'd leave Burleson for five-outfielder leagues for the time being. Still, the Cardinals had to add him to the 40-man roster to bring him up, so it stands to reason they'll want to try him out.