Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Austin Meadows, Mike Trout, and winners and losers from Tuesday

It's still amazing to me how much one good game can affect a player's stat line this early in a season. Austin Meadows entered Tuesday hitting .235 with a very average .757 OPS. He woke up this morning hitting .308 with a .950 OPS. In between he had a massive four-hit game with a home run and four RBI.

Brandon Lowe went from a .680 OPS to an .825 in the same game. He looks above average now!

The point, as always, is to be very careful how much stock you put into numbers in early April. Both good and bad. Meadows and Lowe are still figuring things out at the major league level and we're still figuring out what their Fantasy value is going to look like.

But that doesn't mean we should ignore everything either.

Four players to add from Tuesday

Anthony Swarzak (43%) - Swarzak picked up his second save on Tuesday and has now allowed one base runner in his first three outings. He has an excellent chance to run away with the Mariners closer job. He should be rostered in all leagues where you need saves.

Max Fried (64%) - He just threw a quality start at Coors Field five days after shutting out the Cubs for six innings. I'm not certain he's going to stick in the Braves rotation long term but he needs to be on someone's roster until he falters.

Richard Lovelady (1%) - Lovelady made his debut for the Royals and worked a clean inning with two strikeouts against the Mariners. This is a terrible bullpen and Lovelady has been very good in the minor leagues. In any category league deeper than 12 teams he should be rostered.

Brandon Lowe (37%) - Lowe's ownership probably needs to be in the 70% range like Meadows. We don't know for sure that he'll be good but he has big-time pop and acceptable plate discipline. He should be rostered in any league where you start a middle infielder.

Winner and Losers

Winners

Tim Anderson - Anderson is too highly rostered to go in the waiver wire section but 76% may still be too low. The strikeout rate is down again and he already has three steals in eight games.

Jorge Polanco - Polanco had three more hits on Tuesday and now has twice as many games this season with multiple hits as he has with no hits. He also has a career 16.2% strikeout rate and just a small improvement in power could make him a .300 hitter.

Whit Merrifield - His hitting streak reached 30 games on Tuesday. We have to acknowledge that, right?

Luis Castillo - Yes, it was the Marlins, but Castillo was dominant. He has a 16% swinging strike rate and a 58% groundball rate. If those numbers hold, he's an ace.

Jurickson Profar - Let's hope his four-hit game is a sign of things to come because he's been dreadful so far this year.

Pete Alonso - Alonso hit two more home runes on Tuesday and is looking more and more like a top-12 first baseman.

Losers