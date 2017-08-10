Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Blake Parker a new closer option, and Rhys Hoskins, Dominic Smith on the verge of a promotion

Looks like we have another team making a closer change, the 11th in the last two weeks.

And this one may be the most beneficial for Fantasy owners.

Unfortunately, the change is unconfirmed and the beneficiary unclear, but Bud Norris appears to be out for the Los Angeles Angels after defying the odds for four months, his 11 earned runs in his last nine appearances inflating his ERA to 4.09 and his WHIP to 1.27. He didn't pitch when the Angels last had a save opportunity Tuesday, but then again, manager Mike Scioscia said he wanted to give both Norris and setup man Blake Parker the day off, turning instead to Keynan Middleton .

Fast forward to Wednesday, when Norris and Parker presumably didn't need a day off, and Scioscia had Middleton pitch the eighth inning with what was, at the time, a three-run lead. The Angels scored another run in the bottom of the eighth, eliminating the opportunity for a save, but Parker pitched the ninth.

Looks like they're saving the best for last.

2017 season







Blake Parker LAA RP 2.52 ERA 0.92 WHIP 2.5 BB/9 11.3 K/9

Parker has been the Angels' best reliever and one of the best bat-missers in all the majors this year, so it's only right that he gets the opportunity. The Angels are still in the thick of the wild card race, trailing the Seattle Mariners for the second spot by two games, so he should get regular opportunities. If you missed out on Trevor Rosenthal , Parker is arguably the best of the new closers to add (though you may want to wait until he records an actual save before doing anything too drastic).

2017 minors







Rhys Hoskins PHI 1B .284 BA 29 HR 64 BB 75 K

My latest Prospects Report focused mostly on Rhys Hoskins , so by now you should have a pretty good grasp of his potential. To summarize, his combination of power and plate discipline reminds me of an in-his-prime Edwin Encarnacion and should make Hoskins an immediate contributor if the Philadelphia Phillies are willing to use him in left field every day. He's reportedly getting the call Thursday, and you'll want to beat the rush to the waiver wire.

2017 minors







Dominic Smith NYM 1B .330 BA 16 HR .905 OPS 87 K

"Any day now" seems like a reasonable expectation for Dominic Smith after the New York Mets opened up another lineup spot by trading Jay Bruce to the Cleveland Indians Wednesday. Bruce had gotten most of the starts at first base after the Mets dealt Lucas Duda to the Tampa Bay Rays in late July. Smith probably has a higher floor than Hopkins, exhibiting plus plate discipline and bat control throughout his minor-league career, but since his power is a question mark at a loaded position, I wouldn't call him a must-add across the board.

2017 season







Melky Cabrera KC RF .299 BA 15 HR .788 OPS 57 K

Melky Cabrera has batted second, third or fourth every day since coming over from the Chicago White Sox in a deadline deal, which puts him right in the middle of Eric Hosmer , Lorenzo Cain and Mike Moustakas . It's a far better situation than he faced in Chicago, and he's the kind of player whose value hinges on his supporting cast, lacking the power or speed to carry himself. He makes tons of contact, though, with enough extra-base pop to become a fixture in Head-to-Head points lineups and perhaps all five-outfielder lineups as well.

Last 58 games







Odubel Herrera PHI CF .341 BA 9 HR 22 2B .970 OPS

Odubel Herrera , who was my No. 1 sleeper hitter for Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13), has already had a ridiculous week, following up a home run and two stolen bases Tuesday with two triples Wednesday, and as you can see, he has been piling up hits for a couple months now. The lack of walks does prevent him from being a true standout in points leagues, which is his better format, but he still deserves to be more than 65 percent owned.

2017 season







Aaron Hicks NYY CF .290 BA 10 HR 7 SB .913 OPS

Granted, the New York Yankees have Jacoby Ellsbury who could factor as well, but the question of whether Aaron Hicks would still have a job when he came off the DL appears to have been answered with Clint Frazier 's oblique injury. The Yankees activated Hicks Thursday, and you may remember the 27-year-old was having a breakout season before the injury, forcing his way into the lineup with a stellar on-base percentage and decent pop. His ownership slipped to 57 percent while he was sidelined.