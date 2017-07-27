Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Bradley Zimmer, Lewis Brinson overlooked in second-half youth movement

Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers each hit his first career home run Wednesday.

Pretty cool, right?

Chances are, though, you won't find either on your league's waiver wire. Moncada has been about 80 percent owned since the start of the season, and while Devers is closer to 70, you can understand why owners in the shallowest formats might hold out a little longer, given the threat of the Eduardo Nunez acquisition.

Don't get me wrong: If those two are still available and you happen to have a free roster spot, they should absolutely be your top priorities among the recent call-ups.

But the hype surrounding them has buried some of the other recent call-ups -- ones who are beginning to look like they might make a legitimate contribution in Fantasy.

2017 season







Bradley Zimmer CLE CF .281 BA 7 HR 12 SB 192 AB

Bradley Zimmer's promotion wasn't so recent -- mid-May, as a matter of fact -- but he was easy to ignore in Fantasy because he so often sat against lefties. Now, he has started against three of the last five, and he's only gaining favor with his 8-for-13 performance over his last four games, which includes two homers, three doubles and two stolen bases. The steals alone make him worth starting in mixed leagues, and he's hardly a zero in power production either.

2017 minors







Lewis Brinson MIL LF .345 BA 10 HR 11 SB .986 OPS

Lewis Brinson went 3 for 31 in his first stint in the majors this year. He began his second Wednesday with his first ever home run. In between, he hit .404 (38 for 94) with four homers, four steals and a 1.148 OPS in 22 games for Triple-A Colorado Springs, and perhaps most notably, he struck out 13 times. He doesn't have the steadiest minor-league track record, typically needing some time to adjust to a new level, but I have a feeling we're about to see why every major publication considered him a top-20 prospect coming into the year, especially with no Keon Broxton to stand in his way.

2017 minors







Luke Weaver STL SP 1.91 ERA 0.94 WHIP 1.9 BB/9 9.4 K/9

How about a pitcher to round things out? Luke Weaver will make his first start in place of the injured Adam Wainwright Thursday, so you'll need to act fast to beat the inevitable rush if things go swimmingly. And things could go quite swimmingly if his minor-league numbers the last two years are any indication. He has followed up last year's 1.30 ERA between two stops with a 1.91 mark at Triple-A this year, and while his first try as a major-league starter last year didn't end with great numbers, look how it started out:

Luke Weaver's first five major-league starts (2016)



IP H ER BB K Aug. 13 at CHC 4 4 2 3 3 Aug. 20 at PHI 5 9 3 0 6 Aug. 26 vs. OAK 6 4 1 2 7 Aug. 31 at MIL 6 4 3 2 10 Sept. 6 at PIT 4 6 2 0 5 Sept. 11 vs. MIL 6 3 1 1 8

Plenty to like there, right?

last eight starts







Ian Kennedy KC SP 3.26 ERA 1.02 WHIP 2.5 BB/9 7.9 K/9

Kennedy is flawed, to be sure, but his home park helps neutralize the greatest of his flaws: susceptibility to the long ball. He hasn't missed bats this year like he has in the past, but he has always been the kind of pitcher who can get on a roll and masquerade as an ace for a month or two at a time. We may be nearing the end of such a stretch, but with six quality starts in his last eight, he looks like a trustworthy option with two starts coming up in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6).

last eight starts







Patrick Corbin ARI SP 2.83 ERA 1.36 WHIP 2.5 BB/9 9.4 K/9

Patrick Corbin has done a better job of missing bats during his nice run, making it even more impressive than Kennedy's, but he has given up a lot more hits. For him to have had the kind of success he has despite a .348 BABIP during that stretch is impressive, though, and suggests he may have more staying power than Kennedy. Coming off a winning effort against the Braves Thursday, he looks like a must-add for what should be two starts next week.

2017 minors







Harrison Bader STL CF .297 BA 19 HR .871 OPS 350 AB

Even though Harrison Bader's demotion would seem to be inevitable whenever Stephen Piscotty returns from a groin injury (he's set to begin a rehab assignment Thursday), the 23-year-old is already endearing himself to fans and the coaching staff with his all-out style of play. He's disruptive on the base paths and enjoyable to watch in center field, and it's already apparent after just two games. And then, of course, the production at Triple-A wasn't half bad either, so he's probably worth a flier in more than 8 percent of CBS Sports leagues just in case the Cardinals figure out a way to keep him around.