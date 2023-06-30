I wanted to give Brandon Pfaadt the benefit of the doubt that he could overcome his troublesome first stint in the majors, and I was fully ready to call him a post-hype Fantasy Baseball pickup if he showed some signs of figuring things out Thursday.

However, the Diamondbacks picked an especially tough landing spot for his return to the majors against the Rays, and he somehow managed to look even worse than he had in the first stint. He got through just two innings before the Rays absolutely teed off on him in the third, chasing him without recording an out. He was charged for six earned runs on seven hits, and it wasn't just bad luck – he gave an average exit velocity of 97 mph on nine balls in play. It was ugly.

Pfaad may still figure things out in the long run, but he's also going to be 25 shortly after the end of this season and has over 100 innings under his belt at Triple-A, so his margin for error as a prospect has lessened considerably. It's too early to declare him a Quad-A guy, but his low-to-mid-90s fastball just hasn't been good enough in the majors, and opposing hitters haven't been giving reason to fear his secondary pitches either.

Unfortunately, Pfaadt isn't worth adding in any Fantasy leagues after this latest start, and it may be a while before we see him even get another chance in the rotation for a Diamondbacks team with real playoff aspirations. This might have been his last chance to emerge as a Fantasy contributor this season.

