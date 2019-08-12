Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Braves' closer disaster; Aristides Aquino's three-homer day

The Braves were supposed to have fixed their bullpen problem at the trade deadline, having acquired three relievers they could use in high-leverage roles.

What they've gotten instead is complete disaster. Somehow, their bullpen has gotten less reliable than before, and it begins with intended closer Shane Greene, who went from having a 1.18 ERA and 22 saves for the Tigers to losing his job in the span of only three appearances.

Those three appearances, in order: a blown save, a loss, a home run in a non-save chance.

Too quick of a trigger for manager Brian Snitker? Maybe. There's certainly a case to be made after watching Greene's replacement, Mark Melancon, serve up four earned runs in what was supposed to be his first save chance Saturday. Greene ended up taking another blown save while attempting to bail him out, the poor guy.

So where do the Braves turn next, Chris Martin? He completes the triumvirate of deadline relief pitcher acquisitions who may be something less than great. Or ... maybe less than that, even. He has allowed five earned runs in just five appearances for the Braves, after all.

Nope, the reliever who recorded the save Sunday was their ol' friend Luke Jackson. And he did it in the most Luke Jackson way possible: giving up three hits and having to rely on a Ronald Acuna throw to protect a one-run lead.

Yeah, he's not the guy.

So who is? It's still an open question. Melancon's four earned runs Saturday were the result of four singles, so maybe he deserves another chance. He had, after all, put together a 0.64 ERA and 0.57 WHIP over his previous 13 appearances. That's sort of the story, though, for each of Melancon, Greene, Martin and even Jackson. Their ratios are good enough that you suspect they could do a decent enough job closing -- not so dominant that they're Aroldis Chapman and not so suspect that you're halfway expecting them to get sent to the minors, but just ... decent.

Decent will always be susceptible over the short sample of innings a reliever is expected to provide. What might be characterized as a meltdown could be just a lot of nonsense happening all at once -- the kind that would quickly be drowned out with a starter's workload, but they're not granted that luxury. They're asked to be perfect even though their ratios are not, and particularly in today's offensive environment, there will be uncomfortable stretches as a result. It's just that it's happening for all three at a time when they're most under the microscope.

My guess is Melancon will eventually settle into the role for Atlanta, but I'd be holding onto Greene just in case. One of them's going to be in a good scenario for saves if he can avoid the nonsense for long enough to earn some trust.