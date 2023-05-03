Bryce Miller P SEA Seattle • #93 • Age: 24 Rostered 19% Tuesday at Athletics INN 6 H 2 ER 1 BB 0 K 10 Between the Millers who dominated Tuesday, my pick is Bryce. True, he was facing an Athletics team that's the butt of every joke this year, but the poise he showed in his major-league debut was just off the charts. I mean, he was perfect through five. He struck out five of the first six batters he faced. He left without issuing a single walk. Surely, he'll endure some growing pains at some point, but initial returns suggest he's here to stay. One item of note is that he threw his fastball 70 percent of the time, and it's reasonable to wonder if such predictability would play as well against better lineups. But that fastball is the optimal shape for the modern game, with a vertical approaching angle designed for maximizing whiffs. Its heavy use may well be a feature, not a bug.

Mason Miller SP OAK Oakland • #57 • Age: 24 Rostered 69% Tuesday vs. Mariners INN 7 H 0 ER 0 BB 4 K 6 You'd think that Mason Miller's performance against the Mariners Tuesday, in which he allowed no hits over seven innings, was exactly the sort we were hoping to see from the hard-throwing right-hander, but I have a few gripes. The first is that his average velocity was down 2 mph on each of his top two pitches, the fastball and slider, so that was weird. And lest you think he took something off to improve his command, he still issued four walks and threw just 54 percent of his pitches for strikes, which is icky. He also came away without a win, something the Athletics have yet to provide any of their starting pitchers this year. That's a problem. So why do I recommend adding Miller? Well, he made it through seven innings and was, in a word, unhittable. Let's not overthink it.

Brandon Pfaadt SP ARI Arizona • Age: 24 Rostered 63% 2023 Minors W-L 2-1 ERA 3.91 WHIP 1.18 INN 25.1 BB 6 K 30 In the excitement of Tuesday's epic showdown between Bryce Miller and Mason Miller, let's not lose sight of the fact that an even more prominent pitching prospect, Brandon Pfaadt, was confirmed for his major-league debut Wednesday. His minor-league track record may not blow you away, but the Diamondbacks system is a notoriously difficult place to pitch. That's particularly true of Triple-A Reno, with its high elevation. While Drey Jameson and Ryne Nelson each had an ERA over 5.00 at that stop last year, Pfaadt's was 2.63, which also puts his 3.91 ERA this year into perspective. His velocity is fairly modest, but don't underestimate his capacity to miss bats. His 218 strikeouts last year were the most for any minor-league pitcher since 2001.

Brett Baty 3B NYM N.Y. Mets • #22 • Age: 23 Rostered 76% 2023 Stats AVG .333 HR 2 OPS .919 AB 39 BB 3 K 12 Brett Baty is rostered in a sizable portion of CBS Sports leagues already, so I guess my point in including him here is that he's about to matter in even the shallowest formats. Sitting against lefties has held him back so far, but he got the start against the last one the Mets faced -- Max Fried, no less. And then on Monday, he hit a home run off a lefty, a scalding 108-mph shot. He hit another ball 106 mph off a lefty in that game. My suspicion (hope?) is that the performance was enough to move manager Buck Showalter over the fence he's been straddling, and if that's the case, Baty might be top 10 at third base the rest of the way.

Tanner Bibee SP CLE Cleveland • #61 • Age: 24 Rostered 71% 2023 Stats W-L 1-0 ERA 2.45 WHIP 0.91 INN 11 BB 0 K 13 Tanner Bibee's second start went much like the first. He lasted between five and six innings, didn't walk anybody, and left his team in a position to win (though the Guardians didn't come through for him this time). As with his rookie teammate, Logan Allen, it's been so business-like that you could almost sleep through it, but of course, reliability has been in short supply at starting pitcher this year. The Guardians organization has become a pitching factory, and these two are just the latest off the line. If I had one gripe about Bibee, it's that the whiffs have been lacking so far, but with a fastball that pushes triple digits and a slider with big-time spin, that's certain to change. He did have 11.3 K/9 in the minors the last two years, after all.

Domingo German SP NYY N.Y. Yankees • Age: 30 Rostered 61% Monday vs. Guardians INN 8.1 H 2 ER 1 BB 1 K 6 Domingo German finally got some results to go with his whiffs Monday, two-hitting the Guardians over 8 1/3 innings. It brought his ERA down to a still-suspect 4.46, and because he tends toward hard contact, his 4.41 xERA isn't much better. But those whiffs are something else. In fact, his 16.7 percent swinging-strike rate so far is bettered only by Jacob deGrom, Shane McClanahan and Spencer Strider. How's that for elite company? It's more likely German continues to give up hard contact than continues to hang with that group, but if he remains a whiff standout, albeit a lesser one, you can live with an ERA in the mid-to-high threes. That's where I think he's ultimately headed.

Jarren Duran CF BOS Boston • #16 • Age: 26 Rostered 53% 2023 Stats AVG .396 HR 2 SB 2 OPS 1.093 AB 53 K 15 Jarren Duran started out as a contact-and-speed guy in the minors, then went all Willie Mays Hayes and tried hitting the ball out of the park for a couple years. He's tweaked his profile so many times that it's only appropriate to view him with some apprehension, but where he's ultimately landed may be the best of all worlds. He's making more contact (24.6 percent strikeout rate), he's making higher-quality contact (80th percentile average and max exit velocity), and he's doing it with an optimal launch angle, his 32.5 percent ground-ball giving him line drives and fly balls aplenty. Given all that, you can understand why he's maintained a batting average near .400 so far, and he also shows the makings for more home runs and stolen bases.