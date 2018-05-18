Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Carlos Rodon is ready for a rehab start plus Meadows call up and Gohara speculation

More Fantasy Baseball: Prospects Report | SP breakouts: Buy, sell or hold?

On a day that included the call-up of one top prospect (Austin Meadows) and the injury of another (Mike Soroka), the most exciting news for Fantasy may have been about a former top prospect, Carlos Rodon. The White Sox announced that he would make his first rehab start of the year on Saturday and indicated he's fully recovered from arthroscopic shoulder surgery.

"He is currently without restriction other than building up his endurance and pitch count," White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said. "So this Saturday night at Kannapolis will be the first of multiple rehab starts."

Rodon is still just 25 years old and owns a career 3.95 ERA with 383 strikeouts in 373.1 Major League innings. He's likely still two or three weeks away from making his 2018 debut, but his ownership suggests people are sleeping on his pending arrival. When Rodon is at his best he's a must-own starting pitcher with elite swing-and-miss stuff and top 30 Fantasy potential. If you have a DL spot available you should be adding him today, regardless of format.

While Rodon's arrival is still a few weeks away, Austin Meadows is coming right now.

Meadows is a 23-year-old outfielder who has been a consensus top-100 prospect since before the 2014 season. He peaked in the prospect rankings before the 2017 season with Baseball America ranking him as the No. 6 prospect in baseball. His path to the majors has been derailed by injuries and trouble adjusting to Triple-A, but on Thursday the Pirates announced they were calling him to replace Starling Marte, who is headed to the DL with an oblique injury.

Meadows has hit better at Triple-A this year with a .294 average, but in 141 games at the level he's been far from impressive. He owns a .252/.313/.392 slash line with 11 home runs. He does have 36 doubles at the level, and we've seen plenty of players show more pop once they reach the majors, but Meadows main contribution figures to be steals; he has 40 of them in 261 career games.

The bigger concern for Meadows in 2018 is not whether he can perform at this level, but how long his audition is. Marte's injury is not thought to be serious, and the team has Gregory Polanco and Corey Dickerson in the other two outfield spots. Once Marte is healthy, Meadows is almost certainly going back to the minor leagues. As of Friday morning he was 22 percent owned and his ownership may not deserve to rise much from there. I'd add him in any NL-Only league or a Rotisserie league that is 14 teams or deeper. If you're thin on outfielders and need steals you could also consider him in a 12-team, five outfielder league.

The Braves placed Mike Soroka on the disabled list on Thursday with a shoulder issue which is enough to give me hope that Luiz Gohara gets a shot at the rotation spot he deserves. I prefer Gohara to Soroka longterm anyway, but the team has been using the former in the bullpen because they couldn't find a rotation spot for him.

In 2017 Gohara threw 153 innings across four different levels, including five starts for the Braves. He struck out more than a batter per inning at every level, which is extremely impressive considering he still hasn't turned 22 years old. The Braves have given no indication they intend to start Gohara soon, and called up Max Fried to start Thursday, before the game was rained out. But they've been pretty clear that they don't expect his stay in the bullpen to become a permanent home.

I'd rather have Alex Reyes stashed than Gohara, but struggle to think of another prospect starter I can say that about.

We talked about Vince Velasquez after he struck out 12 Giants last week, and in fairness his ownership has grown since then. But he's starting to look more like a pitcher who should be universally owned. He held the Cardinals scoreless over 6.1 innings on Thursday, striking out five and walking two. In the month of May he's now thrown 17.1 innings over three starts and won all three. In those three starts he has 21 strikeouts and has lowered his ERA from 5.70 to 4.37. That ERA is still inflated by a couple of terrible starts against the Braves and is probably the only thing holding his ownership down. Go grab him before it's too late.

I've ignored Matthew Boyd long enough. And so have you guys. It's pretty astonishing that a 27 year-old starting pitcher has a 3.19 ERA in May and just 31 percent ownership. Maybe it's because we kept telling you he couldn't keep it up. He has. In fact, he's been better in some respects.

In his first six starts Boyd had just 26 strikeouts in 36 innings and a 10 percent swinging strike rate. It was easy to say "he can't keep this up" because he was getting outrageous results with what looked like middling stuff. In his past two starts (both against Seattle), he's struck out 15 in 12 innings and upped his swinging strike rate to 15 percent. If he keeps this up, he's going to be a very good starting pitcher.

I'm adding Boyd this week, but mostly speculatively. I won't feel comfortable with him in my starting lineup until I see a little more evidence that the strikeouts are real.