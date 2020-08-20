Watch Now: Highlights: Tigers at White Sox ( 1:44 )

Casey Mize did what he was supposed to do in his major-league debut Wednesday, which isn't to take anything away from it. For all the big prospect call-ups we've seen over the past couple weeks, we have yet to enjoy any sort of payoff. This first effort at the White Sox — one in which he struck out seven in 4 1/3 innings, demonstrating a nasty splitter while collecting 11 whiffs on just 73 pitches — suggests Mize is in a good spot to deliver one.

But another pitching prospect was debuting opposite him, and while Dane Dunning may not have the same stature or pedigree, he also struck out seven in 4 1/3 innings while also throwing exactly 73 pitches. The difference is he had 17 whiffs, making for an unreal 23.2 percent swing-and-miss rate against a major-league lineup.

I know what you're thinking: The Tigers lineup barely qualifies major league, and even the White Sox lineup has a lot of swing-and-miss in it. Each pitcher allowed three earned runs in his 4 1/3 innings to give him a not-so-impressive 6.23 ERA, so maybe all the swinging strikes need to be taken with a grain of salt.

But come on. These pitchers weren't even throwing real games at the minor-league site, so for them to come in and overpower as many hitters as they did (even if they took some lumps at the end, when their pitch counts were being stretched) is a testament to their composure and stuff.

And for Dunning especially, it's an eye-opener after a year lost to Tommy John surgery. While he has always delivered good numbers in the minors — most recently, a 2.71 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 10.4 K/9 in 2018 — the scouting reports have been less than completely enamored. There isn't even an internal logic to them. Prior to the season, Baseball America gave Dunning a 55 grade for his fastball, a 60 for his slider, a 60 for his curveball, a 55 for his changeup and a 55 for his control — high marks across the board, in other words — but they gave him an overall grade of only 50. What?

The high marks went without saying for Mize, who was the first pick in the draft two years ago and had a 0.92 ERA and a 0.69 WHIP in 13 starts last year before a shoulder injury skewed his numbers. The strikeouts were a bit lacking, which is also why the whiffs Wednesday were so encouraging to see, but his arsenal is clearly geared for power.

Mize is already rostered in 68 percent of leagues, but Dunning in only 11 percent. Both are must-adds after that initial showcase.

