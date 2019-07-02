Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Cavan Biggio, Keston Hiura and Monday's winners and losers

We've reached July and it would be completely understandable if you have some prospect fatigue. There has been an enormous influx of talent in Major League Baseball this spring, and it's been hard to keep up with who is worth adding and who isn't.

Vladimir Guerrero was supposed to be the best young hitter in baseball, and he has a .751 OPS. Bryan Reynolds wasn't on anyone's radar and he's hitting .351. It can be maddening to balance our expectations for these young players with there actual performance so far.

One thing you must do is be ready to react quickly when that performance demands it. Two such players headline our waiver wire today and all of the top adds are rookies.

Four to add from Monday

Cavan Biggio (66%) - Since June 13, Biggio owns a .313/.400/.625 slash line with five home runs and two stolen bases. He's the No. 8 second baseman in Fantasy over the past 28 days. This hot streak has led to a spot in the upper third of the order for Biggio, who is eligible at first base and outfield as well.

Keston Hiura (70%) -- If you can't get Biggio, you might check and see if Hiura is available instead. The Brewers finally gave up on starting Travis Shaw which has led to four straight starts for the rookie. He homered in his fourth start and now has six long balls in his first 21 games.

Dylan Cease (48%) -- Scott White wrote plenty about Cease, but I'll give you the CliffNotes version. He's a consensus top-40 prospect with good stuff and peripherals that are better than his ERA in the minor leagues. He deserves a roster spot while we see if he sticks.

Jose Hernandez (Urquidy) (7%) -- Urquidy doesn't deserve the same ownership as Cease, but his 2019 has been awfully interesting. In 76.2 innings between Double-A and Triple-A he's struck out 104 batters and walked just 15. He's always had elite control, so if the swings-and-misses are for real he could be an ace in waiting. Don't judge him too harshly based on his first outing at Coors Field.

Winners and losers from Monday

Winners

Josh Bell -- It's hard for Josh Bell to stand out in comparison to what he's already done this season, but a three-dong night will do it. Bell is just crushing the baseball this season, with the second-highest average exit velocity in baseball.

Eugenio Suarez -- It's been a bit of a disappointing season for Suarez, but he's shown signs of life lately. With two home runs on Monday he now has seven hits and three long balls in his past three games.

Freddy Galvis -- Two home runs still gets you in the winners, even if it only matters in AL-Only leagues. His .755 OPS is a career high and he should be used in deeper formats, but not much more.

Colin Moran -- It was a big night for most of the Pirates, but Colin Moran's five-hit outing provides a good reason to talk about his recent performance. In the month of June he had a .789 OPS with four home runs. He has eligibility at both second base and third base, and those numbers will play in deeper leagues that require a middle infielder.

Adam Frazier -- I was more excited about Frazier than Moran coming into the year, but that has passed. Still, he deserves a little credit for four doubles in one night. Maybe he'll get going.

Nathan Eovaldi -- The Red Sox will apparently use Eovaldi as their closer when he returns to full health. He's just a speculative add for now, but there's a chance he's a top-15 closer in the second half if things work out right.

Jose Alvarado -- Alvarado picked up his seventh save on Monday night. Just don't get too carried away because this Tampa closer situation figures to remain a messy one for the remainder of 2019.

Losers

Adbert Alzolay -- It was a rough night for the Cubs' rookie with the Pirates jumping all over him for seven runs in 2.2 innings. I'm really not certain you need to hold on to him based on what he's done so far, but there are worse speculative holds. Seven walks and four home runs allowed in 11.1 innings are not encouraging though.

Logan Allen -- Once again people got burned by the two-start pitcher with one fantastic matchup. Allen allowed six runs in four innings to the Giants on Monday, running his ERA up above four where it belongs. I believe there's less upside with Allen than Alzolay.