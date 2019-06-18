Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Cavan Biggio, Manny Machado and Monday's Winners and Losers

What a difference a week can make.

Cavan Biggio woke up on June 11 with a .158 average and a .556 OPS. Fantasy players who added him had either already dropped him or were strongly considering it. Since, Biggio has gone 8 for 22 with four home runs (two on Monday) and five walks in six games. His batting average is still not great, but his OPS is nearly .900.

Manny Machado woke up on June 11 with a .242 average and a .730 OPS. I was openly questioning whether he was someone worth a roster spot in a 12-team league without a middle infielder. Since then he's gone 13 for 29 with four home runs (one last night) and three doubles in seven games. His average has climbed to .264 and his OPS is back over .800.

Of course, the difference in analyzing these two is enormous. Machado is a star player in the prime of his career who looked like he might not be a Fantasy star outside of Camden Yards. Biggio is a rookie who is available in 55% of Fantasy leagues. Machado is eligible at third base and shortstop, the two deepest positions in Fantasy. Biggio can fill second base or your outfield slot.

What does it all mean? I'd be looking to trade Machado right now if someone thinks he could still be top five at either position the rest of 2019. I'd be looking to add Biggio in any league that requires five outfielders or a middle infielder. I'd also consider him in a standard points league if I was weak at second base.

Three to add from Monday

Oscar Mercado (49%) -- Mercado homered on Monday night and now owns a .304/.355/.480 slash line with four home runs and four stolen bases. He's striking out less than 20% of the time and he's been hitting second for the past three weeks in Cleveland. Mercado looks close to a must-own player.

Ian Kennedy (37%) -- We've kind of slept on how good Ian Kennedy has been because the Royals haven't given him many save opportunities. Well, he has five saves in the last 11 days, so let's talk about it. Kennedy sports a 2.83 SIERA, 30.4% K% and 4.0% BB%. His 7.60 K-BB ratio is the sixth best among all relievers.

Carson Kelly (26%) -- With Alex Avila on the IL, Carson Kelly should see a small increase in playing time. That may just be enough to make him a must-start catcher. Over the past 28 days Kelly has been the No. 12 catcher in points leagues with a .296 average and four home runs. At the very least he should be owned and started in all two-catcher leagues.

Monday's Winners and Losers

Winners

Justin Upton -- Upton homered on the first pitch he saw of 2019. He's still available in 10% of leagues. As long as he's healthy he should be 100% rostered and started in nearly the same number of leagues.

Lance Lynn -- Lynn's turnaround has been remarkable. Since May 10 he has a 2.92 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 52.1 innings. The weird thing is that it looks completely legitimate. Just keep riding him until something changes.

Jose Berrios -- Berrios struck out 10 on Monday and now has an ERA below 3.00. The peripherals look very suspicious (worse than last year), but I'd have to get a top-15 starter to consider trading him.

Joey Lucchesi -- Lucchesi shut the Brewers out over seven innings on Monday, lowering his ERA to 3.74. It was a weird outing with three walks and just five strikeouts, but he's now gone at least six innings in five of his past six starts.

Ryan Brasier -- Brasier picked up his seventh save of the season (and first since April 21) on Monday night. This just reaffirms that there isn't currently a closer in Boston. Brasier is best left for AL-Only or very deep categories leagues.

Tyler Beede -- Beede's first big-league win came on Monday with seven strikeouts against the Dodgers. He does have some prospect pedigree, so why isn't he in the waivers section? He walked five Dodgers and still owns a 15.8% walk rate.

Elieser Hernandez -- Like Beede, I'm not ready to add Hernandez quite yet (except for NL-Only). But he's had an impressive 2019. In Triple-A he posted a 1.12 ERA with 69 strikeouts in 48 innings. In two major league starts he's allowed four earned runs and struck out 13 in 11.2 innings. If the team sends Jordan Yamamoto down after his next start, I'll be more interested in Hernandez.

Losers

Mike Clevinger -- Clevinger's return didn't go near as smoothly as Upton's. He allowed five runs in 4.2 innings with three walks and a home run. This might be a good time to make a buy-low offer, I expect him to be fine.

Hunter Pence -- Pence has been remarkable this year, but he's 36 years old, and we were reminded of that when he went on the injured list with a groin injury. The Rangers are optimistic it won't be a long stay, but injuries do seem to linger longer for older players.