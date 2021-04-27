When should skepticism about a hot start turn into trust? How much new evidence should you need before you start to buy in? And what's the bigger risk, overreacting to a hot start or underreacting and missing a potential breakout? In April, these are probably the biggest questions Fantasy Baseball players have to account for, especially when it comes to your waiver-wire claims.

There's no right answer, but generally speaking, you should be more inclined to buy into a hot start from a player who has made a tangible change to his game. And there may not be a more tangible one so far than the change Cedric Mullins has made: He abandoned switch hitting, and it seems to have turned him into a much better hitter.

Mullins hit just .225/.290/.342 in 418 plate appearances across his first three seasons, but he was especially hopeless from the right side of the plate. He hit .147/.250/.189 as a right-handed batting facing left-handed pitching -- that's pitcher production, essentially. He decided to bat only from the left side this season and, after his two-homer game Monday against the Yankees, is hitting .365/.419/.576 for the season with two steals and three homers while batting leadoff for the Orioles. And, given the changes he's made, it makes sense to buy in, at least a little.

To be clear, I'm not expecting Mullins to challenge for a batting title or anything, and he'll surely fall short of this pace. But he's also clearly an improved hitter, one who could be a decent source of batting average -- maybe in the .280 range isn't out of the question. And he could hit, say, 15 homers while stealing 20-plus bases.

We play Fantasy "Would You Rather" and talk Josh Staumont on the Fantasy Baseball Today in 5 Podcast. You can follow us to get the latest episodes on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

Is Mullins a superstar all of a sudden? No, of course not. But, I'm willing to bet that he can be someone worth starting in all five-outfielder leagues moving forward, and potentially any category-based leagues beyond that. The changes he's made matter, and it's worth buying in.

Here's who else we're looking at on the waiver wire from Monday's action:

