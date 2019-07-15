Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Chris Archer and Carlos Martinez back to relevance?

Chris Archer SP PIT Pittsburgh • #24 • Age: 30 Rest of Season Projections H2H PTS 120 ROTO RNK 576th Fantasy OWNED 79% If you're skeptical, I don't blame you. Archer has been disappointing the Fantasy community long enough that plenty of people have written him off to mediocrity for good. But there's a part of me that still wants to believe, and I'll take any chance I can get to bolster that belief. And Friday looked like vintage Archer, in a good way, as he racked up 17 swinging strikes en route to a 10-strikeout performance against the Cubs. He relied most heavily on his slider and fastball, but perhaps most impressively, Archer also mixed in 12 changeups and even five curveballs, a pitch he had thrown just 21 times entering the game. If he can effectively work in a third and fourth pitch, it can help make Archer less predictable — and hopefully less prone to big blowups.

Nate Lowe 1B TB Tampa Bay • #35 • Age: 24 Rest of Season Projections H2H PTS 59.5 ROTO RNK 561st Fantasy OWNED 31% I'm not sure what the long-term role for Lowe will be given that the Rays sent him down after less than two weeks during his first call-up. However, Lowe also wasn't hitting back then, which surely made the decision easier; his .345/.424/.897 line since coming back is going to make that a bit more complicated next time. Lowe has established himself as arguably the best hitter in the Rays' system, so it's more a question of when he establishes himself as an everyday player for the big-league club. He may be doing that right now.

Ramon Laureano CF OAK Oakland • #22 • Age: 25 Rest of Season Projections H2H PTS 137 ROTO RNK 170th Fantasy OWNED 73% Even ignoring his recent hot streak — four homers in five games, a .353 average over the last 10 — Laureano has earned more credit from Fantasy players than he's been given. In 142 career games, he is hitting .273/.330/.479 with 23 homers and 18 stolen bases, and he's on a close to a 90-run, 85-RBI pace in 2019. That kind of power-speed combination can't be overlooked, especially given this heater he is on. If Laureano is still available in your league, this is probably your last chance to get him.

Carlos Martinez RP STL St. Louis • #18 • Age: 27 Rest of Season Projections H2H PTS 124.5 ROTO RNK 379th Fantasy OWNED 79% It seems like we know who the Cardinals' closer is. Martinez has recorded a save in each of his last three appearances, while no other Cardinals' pitcher has recorded a save since the start of July. Martinez was even called on in a fireman role Sunday, entering the game with runners on first and third in a three-run game and recording the final out to close it out. He now has five saves, along with a 2.18 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 20.2 innings of work, so Martinez looks like a difference maker even in the bullpen.

Daniel Hudson RP TOR Toronto • #46 • Age: 32 Rest of Season Projections H2H PTS 53 ROTO RNK 597th Fantasy OWNED 6% One way or another, the Blue Jays are going to have a new closer soon. Either, Ken Giles' elbow issue will prevent a trade, or he'll be moved at the deadline. Hudson got the only save of the weekend for the Jays, working 1.1 innings to close out the Yankees. You'll want to keep an eye on Sam Gaviglio and Justin Shafer as possible options as well, but Hudson getting the first opportunity makes him worth a speculative add.

Daniel Ponce de Leon SP STL St. Louis • #62 • Age: 27 Rest of Season Projections H2H PTS 86.5 ROTO RNK 413th Fantasy OWNED 32% Ponce De Leon appeared to take a big step forward last season at Triple-A, striking out 110 batters in 96.1 innings (10.3 K/9), and he was effective enough in 33 major-league innings that you could see him staking out an MLB role. He's doing much more than that right now, holding a 1.99 ERA in 31.2 innings, coming off 6.2 one-run innings Friday. There's been some luck involved, but Ponce De Leon does have a 3.53 SIERA and 3.87 xFIP, so this isn't a total fluke. He'll get at least one more turn in the Cardinals' rotation, and he could make it very tough for them to have to remove him.