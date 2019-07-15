Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Chris Archer and Carlos Martinez back to relevance?
Chris Archer and Carlos Martinez could be among the available options for managers who find themselves needing lineup reinforcements.
Given the way the last few days have gone, you might need a pitcher on the waiver wire.
Between Max Scherzer (back), Brad Peacock (shoulder), Brendan McKay (sent to AAA), Elieser Hernandez (sent to bullpen) and Ken Giles (elbow), a number of useful Fantasy options of both the must-start and solid-streaming variety became unavailable over the weekend.
The good news is here are four pitchers for you to consider adding on the waiver wire, plus three potential impact bats.
Monday's Top Adds
Chris Archer SP
PIT Pittsburgh • #24 • Age: 30
If you're skeptical, I don't blame you. Archer has been disappointing the Fantasy community long enough that plenty of people have written him off to mediocrity for good. But there's a part of me that still wants to believe, and I'll take any chance I can get to bolster that belief. And Friday looked like vintage Archer, in a good way, as he racked up 17 swinging strikes en route to a 10-strikeout performance against the Cubs. He relied most heavily on his slider and fastball, but perhaps most impressively, Archer also mixed in 12 changeups and even five curveballs, a pitch he had thrown just 21 times entering the game. If he can effectively work in a third and fourth pitch, it can help make Archer less predictable — and hopefully less prone to big blowups.
Nate Lowe 1B
TB Tampa Bay • #35 • Age: 24
I'm not sure what the long-term role for Lowe will be given that the Rays sent him down after less than two weeks during his first call-up. However, Lowe also wasn't hitting back then, which surely made the decision easier; his .345/.424/.897 line since coming back is going to make that a bit more complicated next time. Lowe has established himself as arguably the best hitter in the Rays' system, so it's more a question of when he establishes himself as an everyday player for the big-league club. He may be doing that right now.
OAK Oakland • #22 • Age: 25
Even ignoring his recent hot streak — four homers in five games, a .353 average over the last 10 — Laureano has earned more credit from Fantasy players than he's been given. In 142 career games, he is hitting .273/.330/.479 with 23 homers and 18 stolen bases, and he's on a close to a 90-run, 85-RBI pace in 2019. That kind of power-speed combination can't be overlooked, especially given this heater he is on. If Laureano is still available in your league, this is probably your last chance to get him.
STL St. Louis • #18 • Age: 27
It seems like we know who the Cardinals' closer is. Martinez has recorded a save in each of his last three appearances, while no other Cardinals' pitcher has recorded a save since the start of July. Martinez was even called on in a fireman role Sunday, entering the game with runners on first and third in a three-run game and recording the final out to close it out. He now has five saves, along with a 2.18 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 20.2 innings of work, so Martinez looks like a difference maker even in the bullpen.
TOR Toronto • #46 • Age: 32
One way or another, the Blue Jays are going to have a new closer soon. Either, Ken Giles' elbow issue will prevent a trade, or he'll be moved at the deadline. Hudson got the only save of the weekend for the Jays, working 1.1 innings to close out the Yankees. You'll want to keep an eye on Sam Gaviglio and Justin Shafer as possible options as well, but Hudson getting the first opportunity makes him worth a speculative add.
STL St. Louis • #62 • Age: 27
Ponce De Leon appeared to take a big step forward last season at Triple-A, striking out 110 batters in 96.1 innings (10.3 K/9), and he was effective enough in 33 major-league innings that you could see him staking out an MLB role. He's doing much more than that right now, holding a 1.99 ERA in 31.2 innings, coming off 6.2 one-run innings Friday. There's been some luck involved, but Ponce De Leon does have a 3.53 SIERA and 3.87 xFIP, so this isn't a total fluke. He'll get at least one more turn in the Cardinals' rotation, and he could make it very tough for them to have to remove him.
TB Tampa Bay • #43 • Age: 25
Another in the Rays' seemingly endless parade of power hitting corner infielders, Brosseau didn't come to the majors with the fanfare or pedigree of Nate Lowe or Brandon Lowe, but he's been a huge difference maker for the Rays so far. Brosseau has four homers and a .395/.425/.816 line in 12 major-league games, after hitting .317/.408/.590 at Triple-A Durham this season. We'll see how much he'll play once the team gets healthy, but you have to like what you're seeing from Brosseau right now, at least in deeper leagues.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 17
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.