Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Chris Archer and Carlos Martinez back to relevance?

Chris Archer and Carlos Martinez could be among the available options for managers who find themselves needing lineup reinforcements.

Given the way the last few days have gone, you might need a pitcher on the waiver wire.

Between Max Scherzer (back), Brad Peacock (shoulder), Brendan McKay (sent to AAA), Elieser Hernandez (sent to bullpen) and Ken Giles (elbow), a number of useful Fantasy options of both the must-start and solid-streaming variety became unavailable over the weekend.

The good news is here are four pitchers for you to consider adding on the waiver wire, plus three potential impact bats. 

WAIVER WIRE
Monday's Top Adds
headshot-image
Chris Archer SP
PIT Pittsburgh • #24 • Age: 30
Rest of Season Projections
H2H PTS
120
ROTO RNK
576th
Fantasy
OWNED
79%
If you're skeptical, I don't blame you. Archer has been disappointing the Fantasy community long enough that plenty of people have written him off to mediocrity for good. But there's a part of me that still wants to believe, and I'll take any chance I can get to bolster that belief. And Friday looked like vintage Archer, in a good way, as he racked up 17 swinging strikes en route to a 10-strikeout performance against the Cubs. He relied most heavily on his slider and fastball, but perhaps most impressively, Archer also mixed in 12 changeups and even five curveballs, a pitch he had thrown just 21 times entering the game. If he can effectively work in a third and fourth pitch, it can help make Archer less predictable — and hopefully less prone to big blowups.
headshot-image
Nate Lowe 1B
TB Tampa Bay • #35 • Age: 24
Rest of Season Projections
H2H PTS
59.5
ROTO RNK
561st
Fantasy
OWNED
31%
I'm not sure what the long-term role for Lowe will be given that the Rays sent him down after less than two weeks during his first call-up. However, Lowe also wasn't hitting back then, which surely made the decision easier; his .345/.424/.897 line since coming back is going to make that a bit more complicated next time. Lowe has established himself as arguably the best hitter in the Rays' system, so it's more a question of when he establishes himself as an everyday player for the big-league club. He may be doing that right now.
headshot-image
Ramon Laureano CF
OAK Oakland • #22 • Age: 25
Rest of Season Projections
H2H PTS
137
ROTO RNK
170th
Fantasy
OWNED
73%
Even ignoring his recent hot streak — four homers in five games, a .353 average over the last 10 — Laureano has earned more credit from Fantasy players than he's been given. In 142 career games, he is hitting .273/.330/.479 with 23 homers and 18 stolen bases, and he's on a close to a 90-run, 85-RBI pace in 2019. That kind of power-speed combination can't be overlooked, especially given this heater he is on. If Laureano is still available in your league, this is probably your last chance to get him.
headshot-image
Carlos Martinez RP
STL St. Louis • #18 • Age: 27
Rest of Season Projections
H2H PTS
124.5
ROTO RNK
379th
Fantasy
OWNED
79%
It seems like we know who the Cardinals' closer is. Martinez has recorded a save in each of his last three appearances, while no other Cardinals' pitcher has recorded a save since the start of July. Martinez was even called on in a fireman role Sunday, entering the game with runners on first and third in a three-run game and recording the final out to close it out. He now has five saves, along with a 2.18 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 20.2 innings of work, so Martinez looks like a difference maker even in the bullpen.
headshot-image
Daniel Hudson RP
TOR Toronto • #46 • Age: 32
Rest of Season Projections
H2H PTS
53
ROTO RNK
597th
Fantasy
OWNED
6%
One way or another, the Blue Jays are going to have a new closer soon. Either, Ken Giles' elbow issue will prevent a trade, or he'll be moved at the deadline. Hudson got the only save of the weekend for the Jays, working 1.1 innings to close out the Yankees. You'll want to keep an eye on Sam Gaviglio and Justin Shafer as possible options as well, but Hudson getting the first opportunity makes him worth a speculative add.
headshot-image
Daniel Ponce de Leon SP
STL St. Louis • #62 • Age: 27
Rest of Season Projections
H2H PTS
86.5
ROTO RNK
413th
Fantasy
OWNED
32%
Ponce De Leon appeared to take a big step forward last season at Triple-A, striking out 110 batters in 96.1 innings (10.3 K/9), and he was effective enough in 33 major-league innings that you could see him staking out an MLB role. He's doing much more than that right now, holding a 1.99 ERA in 31.2 innings, coming off 6.2 one-run innings Friday. There's been some luck involved, but Ponce De Leon does have a 3.53 SIERA and 3.87 xFIP, so this isn't a total fluke. He'll get at least one more turn in the Cardinals' rotation, and he could make it very tough for them to have to remove him.
headshot-image
Mike Brosseau 3B
TB Tampa Bay • #43 • Age: 25
Rest of Season Projections
H2H PTS
64.5
ROTO RNK
525th
Fantasy
OWNED
10%
Another in the Rays' seemingly endless parade of power hitting corner infielders, Brosseau didn't come to the majors with the fanfare or pedigree of Nate Lowe or Brandon Lowe, but he's been a huge difference maker for the Rays so far. Brosseau has four homers and a .395/.425/.816 line in 12 major-league games, after hitting .317/.408/.590 at Triple-A Durham this season. We'll see how much he'll play once the team gets healthy, but you have to like what you're seeing from Brosseau right now, at least in deeper leagues.
