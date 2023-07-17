It's a highlight that lives rent free in my head, informing everything I know about Christian Encarnacion-Strand to this point:

Between the reverberating crack, the announcers' glee, the pitcher's slumped shoulders and the outfielder's nonchalance as the ball disappears into the desert sky, the scene is a genuine feast for the eyes and the ears, and it was hardly an isolated event during a spring training that put Encarnacion-Strand firmly on the Fantasy Baseball radar. In fact, the 23-year-old dominated headlines for the first half of the exhibition season, going on to hit .591 (13 for 22) with four home runs and just one strikeout before being unceremoniously sent down.

I realize it's unusual to refer back to a player's spring performance in mid-July, but it's worthwhile in Encarnacion-Strand's case because all he's done since then is hit tape measure home run night after night at Triple-A Louisville -- 20 in 67 games, to be precise. He also hit 32 in 122 games last year.

Clearly, the man is capable of doing special things with the bat, so why, amid a procession of high-profile call-ups for the Reds, has it taken so long for him to get his turn? The biggest reason is he's much further down the defensive spectrum than, say, Elly De La Cruz and Matt McLain. While they're both capable shortstops, Encarnacion-Strand is mostly limited to first base, where the Reds of course have Joey Votto.

He also earned low marks for plate discipline, often swinging at bad balls. To his credit, he was unusually productive on those swings, and if it continues in the majors, he could be the best bad-ball hitter we've seen since Vladimir Guerrero (the one for the Expos, not the Blue Jays). But even more to his credit, Encarnacion-Strand showed he could tone it down when needed and was far more disciplined over his last few weeks in the minors. After walking three times in his first 28 games, he walked 30 times in his next 39.

Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Now, he's on his way, and if he's anything like those other high-profile Reds call-ups, he can't be stopped. Of course, that's no money-back guarantee. Maybe major-league pitchers will take advantage of his aggressiveness in a way minor-league pitchers couldn't. Maybe he'll struggle to get at-bats in an increasingly crowded Reds lineup. Heck, maybe he'll get hurt. But given the wait for Encarnacion-Strand, anticipation is at a crescendo, such that word of his arrival overshadows word of Grayson Rodriguez's return, not to mention any news concerning Tyler Soderstrom, Endy Rodriguez, Oswald Peraza and Quinn Priester.

Don't worry. I'll get to some of them, too.