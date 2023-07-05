Major League Baseball did not get the memo about Tuesday being an off day. Every team was in action, and we got a ton of news from around the majors, and unfortunately, that included quite a few notable injuries. Most notably, unfortunately, being Mike Trout's fractured hamate bone.
Trout suffered the injury on a swing Monday and was placed on the IL Tuesday. It's an injury that typically requires 4-6 weeks to heal, and it's especially frustrating because Trout had actually managed to stay healthy this season prior to this, hitting .263/.369/.493 through the first 81 games. It wasn't elite production, but he was still a must-start player in every format, on pace for nearly 100 runs and 90 RBI, and now you've got a hole in your lineup.
The good news is, the Orioles might be providing just the man to fill that hole. According to reports, top outfield prospect Colton Cowser is expected to be called up from Triple-A, after spending the past few weeks at or near the top of Scott White's "Five On The Verge" list in his prospects report column.
Cowser was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 draft, and he entered the season as a consensus top-50 prospect in the game. He hit .330/.459/.537 with 10 homers and seven steals in 56 games at Triple-A, and it became clear weeks ago that the only question was when the Orioles would finally give him the call.
Of course, now the question is how much he's going to play. Cowser has played exclusively in the outfield as a professional, primarily in center field, but that's Cedric Mullins' spot. The Orioles typically run Austin Hays out there in left field, and he's not going anywhere after making his first All-Star game. So that leaves right field and the DH spot for Cowser.
Aaron Hicks has been tremendous as a part-time option in right, while Anthony Santander has primarily manned DH and RF, so there's a bit of a log jam forming. One possibility is Santander could see more time at first base, where the Orioles have gotten some decent moments from Ryan O'Hearn, but have largely struggled to fill with quality at-bats; Santander has played five games at first base this season for the first time in his career, and that would help clear up whatever playing time concerns there might be about Cowser.
Either way, Cowser is a high-priority pickup if you lost Trout or just need an outfielder. He doesn't necessarily sport elite quality of contact metrics (89.9 mph average exit velocity) and there's at least a little bit of platoon risk here (32% strikeout rate against lefties this season, 34% last season), but his pedigree and well-rounded skill set makes Cowser well worth adding in pretty much all formats and leagues, just in case he catches fire and replicates his Triple-A production.
Here's who else we'll looking to add from Tuesday's action:
Tarik Skubal SP
DET Detroit • #29 • Age: 26
I was eagerly anticipating Skubal's debut Tuesday, and he did not disappoint. We saw reports of increased velocity during his minor-league rehab assignment, and those reports were not exaggerated, as his average fastball velocity was 96.4 mph, up 2.3 mph from last season. He shut the A's out over four innings of work, striking out six and allowing no walks or hits before being pulled after 57 pitches – it's hard to have a better debut than that. The Tigers will be cautious with Skubal coming back from a flexor tendon surgery, but he should have a longer leash after the All-Star break, and could be a difference maker for Fantasy. He took a step forward last season, posting a 3.52 ERA with a 3.34 expected ERA, and this velo jump could help him tap into even more strikeout potential. He's a must-roster player in my eyes.
Alek Manoah SP
TOR Toronto • #6 • Age: 25
The Blue Jays announced they will recall Alek Manoah to start Friday against the Tigers, a relatively quick return after Manoah was sent down to the minors following an absolutely disastrous start to the season. The Blue Jays sent Manoah down to their Spring Training complex to work on things, and he looked much improved in a Double-A start last week, striking out 10 over five one-run innings. That was apparently enough to satisfy the organization, and while I think skepticism is definitely warranted about Manoah's likely performance moving forward, I do absolutely view him as a must-roster pitcher now that he's back. There's no guarantee that the mechanical tweaks Manoah made away from the big-league club will end up being enough to fix him, but there just aren't many pitchers available with this kind of upside on waivers at any point during the season. Remember, Manoah had a 2.24 ERA and 180 strikeouts last season and was a high-end SP2 for Fantasy coming into the season. If he rediscovers that form, he could be a huge difference maker in the second half.
Brandon Lowe 2B
TB Tampa Bay • #8 • Age: 28
Lowe is back from his back injury, and he told reporters he's fully past it this time. Let's hope so, because he's now had consecutive seasons derailed by back issues, but he was looking pretty good before this latest issue. In April, Lowe was hitting .233/.333/.523 with seven homers in 25 games, looking a lot like the guy who hit 39 homers in 2021. There are going to be some playing time issues, especially over the next few weeks as the Rays try to manage his playing time. But if Lowe is right, he can be a significant source of power from the middle infield. Add him now that he's back from the injury.
Kenta Maeda SP
MIN Minnesota • #18 • Age: 35
Maeda comes in well below Manoah or Skubal on the priority list for pitchers to add, but I'm starting to get kind of excited about him again. After he had 12 strikeouts in 10 innings in his first two starts back from a biceps injury, he put together a vintage performance Tuesday, limiting the Royals to one earned run over seven innings of work. The Royals have been awful against righties, so it's not terribly surprising that Maeda succeeded, but I'm not going to scoff at nine strikeouts and one walk against any lineup. Maeda got 15 swings and misses on 87 pitches in this one, including 12 on his splitter and slider. Those have always been his best pitches, and they've been working for him since his return. At the very least, Maeda can still take advantage of good matchups.