Major League Baseball did not get the memo about Tuesday being an off day. Every team was in action, and we got a ton of news from around the majors, and unfortunately, that included quite a few notable injuries. Most notably, unfortunately, being Mike Trout's fractured hamate bone.

Trout suffered the injury on a swing Monday and was placed on the IL Tuesday. It's an injury that typically requires 4-6 weeks to heal, and it's especially frustrating because Trout had actually managed to stay healthy this season prior to this, hitting .263/.369/.493 through the first 81 games. It wasn't elite production, but he was still a must-start player in every format, on pace for nearly 100 runs and 90 RBI, and now you've got a hole in your lineup.

The good news is, the Orioles might be providing just the man to fill that hole. According to reports, top outfield prospect Colton Cowser is expected to be called up from Triple-A, after spending the past few weeks at or near the top of Scott White's "Five On The Verge" list in his prospects report column.

Cowser was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 draft, and he entered the season as a consensus top-50 prospect in the game. He hit .330/.459/.537 with 10 homers and seven steals in 56 games at Triple-A, and it became clear weeks ago that the only question was when the Orioles would finally give him the call.

Of course, now the question is how much he's going to play. Cowser has played exclusively in the outfield as a professional, primarily in center field, but that's Cedric Mullins' spot. The Orioles typically run Austin Hays out there in left field, and he's not going anywhere after making his first All-Star game. So that leaves right field and the DH spot for Cowser.

Aaron Hicks has been tremendous as a part-time option in right, while Anthony Santander has primarily manned DH and RF, so there's a bit of a log jam forming. One possibility is Santander could see more time at first base, where the Orioles have gotten some decent moments from Ryan O'Hearn, but have largely struggled to fill with quality at-bats; Santander has played five games at first base this season for the first time in his career, and that would help clear up whatever playing time concerns there might be about Cowser.

Either way, Cowser is a high-priority pickup if you lost Trout or just need an outfielder. He doesn't necessarily sport elite quality of contact metrics (89.9 mph average exit velocity) and there's at least a little bit of platoon risk here (32% strikeout rate against lefties this season, 34% last season), but his pedigree and well-rounded skill set makes Cowser well worth adding in pretty much all formats and leagues, just in case he catches fire and replicates his Triple-A production.

Here's who else we'll looking to add from Tuesday's action:

