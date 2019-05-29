Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Derek Dietrich, Devin Smeltzer plus winners and losers from Tuesday

I won't ever forget what I wrote after Scooter Gennett's four-homer night in 2017:

"You don't get Fantasy points for things that happened yesterday."

I then went on to tell people that Gennett didn't have an every day job and they should only add him in very deep leagues, or leagues with middle infielders.

Gennett then went on to have one of the most surprising second-half breakouts of any player I can recall. The day before his big night he owned a .758 OPS. After my proclamation, he had an .860 OPS, hit 20 home runs, and yes... played nearly every day.

So hopefully I'm not getting ready to make the same mistake with Derek Dietrich, but his 60% ownership rate looks just about perfect to me. He should be owned in points leagues deeper than 12 teams, any league with five outfielders, and any league with a middle infielder. But I don't expect him to be a must-start player over the remainder of the season, even at second base.

While we're at it, the same goes for Devin Smeltzer. He certainly has a fantastic back story, and he did shut out the Brewers over six innings, but his minor league numbers do not look a pitcher who will be successful in the major leagues for long.

Players to add from Tuesday

Scott Kingery (32%) -- Kingery didn't do anything positive on Tuesday, but the Odubel Herrera situation likely means regular playing time for the foreseeable future. He owns a .940 OPS with a pair of stolen bases in 22 games this season. If he plays every day he'll be must-start in a standard CBS Rotisserie league.

Zach Plesac (8%) -- There were several surprising pitching performances on Tuesday, but unlike Smeltzer and Lucas Sims, I believe Plesac has a shot to stick in the rotation in the short term. He also might be very good. Plesac was dominant in Triple-A this year and has demonstrated exceptional control at every level. if he can miss even a few bats he could be a serviceable starter until both Mike Clevinger and Corey Kluber return.

Mallex Smith (43%) -- A day after stealing four bases, Smith led off and collected three hits. He was universally owned to start the season, and there's a good chance he is again in the next month. Pick him up before it's too late.

Jorge Alfaro (44%) -- Alfaro hit a three-run home run on Tuesday, his third in his past 10 games. He still strikes out too often but a catcher with good power and regular playing time is a valuable commodity. Alfaro has both.

Tuesday's Winners and Losers

Winners

Lucas Giolito -- I'm just not going to doubt this kid anymore. Since returning from the IL he has 46 strikeouts in 41.1 innings and a 1.74 ERA across six starts. He's must-start until further notice.

Dylan Bundy -- In case you missed the memo, the annual Dylan Bundy tease is upon us. He whiffed eight Tigers on Tuesday to cap off a very good May. He posted a 2.64 ERA for the month and has 20 strikeouts in his past 18.1 innings. It will take more than this for me to buy back in.

Zach Davies -- After Davies' last start, I thought we could finally stop talking about him. But six shutout innings agains the Twins will make that impossible. I still don't believe he's good, and neither do the peripherals.

Losers

Nicky Lopez -- Lopez is now hitless in his last 18 plate appearances with just one walk and five strikeouts. Some of this is bad luck, but he may not have a very long leash.

Ryan Brasier -- Brasier got a save opportunity on Tuesday and gave up three runs without getting an out. He may be third in line for the next save opportunity. He doesn't need to be rostered.

Jon Lester -- Remember when Jon Lester was back? He's now surrendered 19 runs in his past 14 innings. I don't expect him to be useless rest of season, but I'm not sure he'll be must-start.

Frankie Montas -- It was just one bad start for Montas, and he's been spectacular, so we're not going to overreact. The only thing that would concern me is if he struggles with control again in his next start. That has been a problem in the past.

Marco Gonzales -- It's hard to imagine any pitcher has faced a more difficult schedule than Gonzales the past month, but he sure hasn't handled it very well. I'd like to hold on to him in a points league, but I can't imagine starting him.