The trade deadline has come and gone, and new opportunities have come about as a result.

The most obvious of them are in the closer role. Non-contenders aren't as concerned about preserving leads, so they like to deal off that volatile asset while it's at its peak value. The Red Sox got the ball rolling by shipping Brandon Workman to the Phillies over a week ago, and more recently, the Royals, Mariners and Diamondbacks decided to cash in on their most coveted bullpen piece.

So now they all need someone else who can handle their save chances, which would seem to make for priority pickups off the waiver wire except that two of those teams (the Mariners and Diamondbacks) have uninspiring choices and the third (the Royals) has too many to narrow down.

In fact, your best choice for saves off the waiver wire might be from the last team you'd expect — one that recently snapped an amazing streak of nine consecutive saves recorded by different relievers. Turns out only one is responsible for the past three.

