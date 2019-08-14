Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?

No.

Oh, you mean I have to explain myself? Well, if you insist ...

Ivan Nova has obviously had a terrific five-start stretch, capped by Tuesday's complete game effort in which he allowed just one unearned run against the Astros, of all teams. It was his third start of at least eight innings during that stretch, and through it all, he has allowed a combined two earned runs.

It's the sort of blip that can right a wayward season, normalizing a pitcher's numbers to the extent that no one even remembers anything was wrong in the first place, and in Nova's case, it has brought his ERA all the way down ... to 4.51. Huh.

And the peripherals suggest even that's better than it should be.

Ivan Nova SP CHW Chi. White Sox • #46 • Age: 32 2019 season ERA 4.51 WHIP 1.35 IP 147.2 BB 37 K 89

It's hard to talk about righting the wrongs for someone like Nova, whose "right" is just barely good enough to hold down a job. At 32, he's not really going to surprise us anymore. He throws strikes, which allows him to go long on those days when hitters are having trouble squaring up his pitches and can occasionally lead to stretches such as this one. But it's worth pointing out he has averaged just 4.1 strikeouts per nine innings over those five starts, terrific as they were, which is beyond pathetic and a clear enough indication that he hasn't unearthed some new miracle pitch that will elevate him to new heights.

Long story short, I can't possibly overstate the amount of mess about to come Nova's way. Allowing that much contact is a recipe for disaster in this sort of homer-friendly environment in which even the truest of aces are susceptible to a meltdown any given day. The moment you decide to entrust him with a lineup spot could be the moment of the inevitable cave-in, and the hurting put on your ERA and WHIP is likely to leave you quaking.

Don't put yourself in that position. Just say no to Ivan Nova.