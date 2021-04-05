They're the two most-viewed players in CBS Sports leagues right now. Clearly, people are thinking about adding them even if they haven't pulled the trigger yet.

And look, I can't make you any promises about Julian Merryweather or Yermin Mercedes. Four days ago, few of us had even heard of them. However we're making this determination now, I can assure you it's not enough to go on. Technically, we don't even know what roles they'll be filling.

But one of the challenges of playing Fantasy baseball is that we don't get to have all the information before making a decision. For every worthwhile pickup, there's only so much of a window to act. You're not competing against yourself, after all, but however many other people are in your league. Once the momentum for a move begins to build, someone is going to act on it. Wait for all the answers, and you'll always be left out.

A successful waiver wire strategy, then, is less about being right or wrong than about maximizing your opportunities to be right. Players are worth picking up when they demand to be picked up, and we're just about there with both.

